Chargers vs. Steelers odds, predictions, and best bets

Get the latest betting odds and best bets for the Chargers vs. Steelers matchup in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season.

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

WHO Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers WHEN Sunday, September 22, 2024 at 1:00 P.M. ET WHERE Acrisure Stadium | Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania HOW CBS, NFL Sunday Ticket

In a matchup of two unlikely 2-0 teams, the Los Angeles Chargers will visit the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season. This game has all the makings of a defensive slugfest. While two easy matchups for both teams have a lot to do with their 2-0 records, each of these teams has been dominant defensively through the first two weeks. The Chargers (6.5 points allowed per game) and Steelers (8.0) are 1st and 2nd, respectively, in scoring defense and they are 2nd and 5th, respectively, in total defense.

Offensively, the big storyline will be whether Steelers QB Russell Wilson will make his season debut, or if Justin Fields will start again (at least one Steelers legend thinks the team should stick with Fields). For the Chargers, the resurgence of running back J.K. Dobbins has been the highlight of the young season offensively. After gaining over 100 yards in each of his first two games, Dobbins is leading the NFL with 266 rushing yards on a whopping 9.9 yards per carry. Can he do it again this week against a much tougher Pittsburgh run defense?

Here are the current betting odds for Chargers vs. Steelers at some of the top sportsbooks. These odds are current as of the most recent update of this article and will be updated daily throughout the week.

Market FanDuel DraftKings Caesars Chargers spread +1.5 (-105) +2 (-112) +2 (-110) Steelers spread -1.5 (-115) -2 (-108) -2 (-110) Chargers moneyline +112 +105 +110 Steelers moneyline -132 -125 -130 Over Over 36.5 (+100) Over 35.5 (-110) Over 35.5 (-110) Under Under 36.5 (-122) Under 35.5 (-110) Under 35.5 (-110)

Read Review Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets + 1 Month Of NFL+ Premium Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. Get 1 promo code to redeem 1-month of access to NFL+ Premium and max. $250 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer expires 9/19/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. NFL+ Premium Terms: Offer only for eligible subscribers & must be redeemed by 11:59PM 9/30/24; After 1-month promo period, subscription automatically renews each month at then-current price (currently $14.99/mth) until cancelled; Addt’l terms: nfl.com/terms. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Why to bet on the Chargers

After just two games, the effect of coach Jim Harbaugh has been very evident for the Chargers. Their stifling defense and run-heavy offense are hallmarks of Harbaugh teams, as is winning lots of games. In fact, among active NFL head coaches, Jim Harbaugh has the highest career winning percentage at .705. Of course, all of those wins before this season came with the San Francisco 49ers (2011-2014), and Harbaugh was not expected to win right away with the Chargers. This week will provide more evidence of whether Harbaugh’s early success is sustainable against tougher competition.

With two teams that are built around the defense and running game, the difference-maker in this matchup could be Chargers QB Justin Herbert. The Chargers have not needed much from their franchise QB in the first two games, but he has shown throughout his career that he can attack a defense vertically. After losing Mike Williams and Keenan Allen this offseason, the Chargers do not have the dangerous pass catchers they have had throughout Herbert’s career, but their young receiving corps has shown some encouraging signs. Former first-round pick Quentin Johnston showed flashes of a breakout last week with two impressive touchdown grabs.

In a low-scoring, defensive battle, Herbert’s ability to make some plays downfield could be enough for the Chargers to pull off an upset on the road. It’s also worth noting that Herbert momentarily left the Week 2 game with a lower leg injury, and while X-rays were negative, his status is worth monitoring.

Why to bet on the Steelers

The Steelers are about as steady as it gets for an NFL franchise, so their early-season success is not terribly surprising. Their record of 20 straight seasons without a losing record has been well-documented, and the formula that got them there has also helped them start this season 2-0. Justin Fields is doing exactly what they need him to do. He is taking what the defense gives him, using his legs to make plays, and protecting the football. The Steelers are one of just three teams that have not committed any turnovers in their first two games.

It’s hard to beat a team that plays stifling defense, runs the ball successfully, and does not turn it over. New offensive coordinator Arthur Smith is creating easy throws for Fields, whose expected completion percentage of 69% is the 11th-highest in the league through two weeks. Last season with Chicago, that figure was 66.2%, which ranked 38th (minimum 100 plays), and over the last three seasons it was 64%. If Fields can make those easy throws and continue to do some damage with his legs, then the Steelers can do just enough offensively to win games like this one against the Chargers.

Best bet for Chargers vs. Steelers: Under 36.5 (-122, FanDuel)

We would lean towards taking the points in a tight matchup that could easily go either way. For a similar reason, we like the value on the Chargers’ moneyline at +112 (FanDuel). But we don’t like either of those bets as much as the Under, even at a low line like 36.5 (-122, FanDuel).

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks Of NFL Sunday Ticket Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. Bet & Get offer: first online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket offer from YouTube and YouTube TV: Offer ends 9/22/24. After 3 weeks free trial, the full price of NFL Sunday Ticket will be automatically charged seasonally; cancel anytime. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

This number is already coming down after opening at 38.5, and it could continue that downward trend, but we still like the play at the current line. As noted above, these are the two top-scoring defenses through two weeks, allowing a combined 14.5 points per game. Neither offense is particularly explosive either, averaging a combined 39.5 points per game. While it’s still a bit early in the season to trust those numbers too much, they are also difficult to ignore.