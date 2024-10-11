Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

In Week 6, four of the top 11 teams in the nation lost, with no loss bigger than No. 1 Alabama falling at Vanderbilt just one week after the Crimson Tide beat Georgia at home.

The game against the Commodores was a classic letdown spot. Two other SEC teams dropped from the ranks of the unbeatens. No. 4 Tennessee got handed its first loss, at unranked Arkansas, and No. 6 Missouri went down hard at No. 25 Texas A&M. No. 10 Michigan and No. 11 USC also lost, which hurts both schools’ path to the College Football Playoff.

This week provides more gigantic SEC and Big Ten contests. No. 1 Texas (5-0) takes on No. 18 Oklahoma (4-1) at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas for the annual Red River Rivalry game. Saturday marks the first time the teams will battle as members of the SEC. Another big SEC matchup pits No. 9 Ole Miss at No. 13 LSU. Each team comes in with one loss, meaning the loser of Saturday’s game will be, at least for now, outside the playoff bubble.

There are also two key contests in the Big Ten. No. 4 Penn State puts its 5-0 record on the line against USC, which went from No. 11 to unranked after last week’s loss. Then at 7:30 p.m. ET, a pair of 5-0 teams square off for the inside track to the Big Ten title game when No. 2 Ohio State battles No. 3 Oregon in one of the highly anticipated games of the college football regular season.

People looking to sign up with a major sportsbook for Saturday’s games can benefit from some new-user bonuses being offered.

SPORTSBOOK WELCOME OFFER FanDuel Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins DraftKings Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets Fanatics 10 days of bonus bets after first wager, up to $1,000 Bet365 Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets or safety net of up to $1,000

FanDuel promo code for college football’s Week 7

At FanDuel, an initial wager of $5 will claim a bet-and-get promo worth $300 in bonus bets. However your initial bet has to win for you to earn the bonus bets. Just sign up for FanDuel using the link; no promo code is required, but you do have to opt in for the bonus when making a deposit of at least $5.

FanDuel has upped the ante on this bonus, bumping it up from its previous offer of $200. You can use the $300 in bonus bets any way you wish, but the bonus bets have no cash value; you only will get to keep your winnings. The $300 in bonus cash is credited to your account within 72 hours of your qualifying wager becoming official, and the full amount of bonus dollars expires seven days after you receive it.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $300 In Bonus Bets If Your Bet Wins Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New customers only. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit and bet required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. Expires on 10/27/2024 at 11:59 PM EST. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

FanDuel has regular promotions on college football Saturdays and NFL Sundays for all users, including profit boosts on parlays along with no-sweat bets. This means you can get back your initial stake in the form of a bonus bet if you lose.

DraftKings promo code for college football’s Week 7

DraftKings’ new-user promo works very much like FanDuel’s, but the bonus cash structure is a bit different. By becoming a first-time user and making a deposit of at least $5, you can earn eight bonus bets worth $25 each, totaling $200 in total bonus. Additionally, with DraftKings, you’ll get the $200 in bonus bets regardless of the outcome of your initial bet.

No promo code is required; simply use our link to register. Once you complete the process and place a wager of at least $5 on any game or prop bet, you’ll get the $200 in bonus bets credited to your account once your bet is official. These also expire after seven days, and the value of the eight $25 bonus bets goes away after you use them. However, you do get to keep the winnings from each one.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN

/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer ends 10/31/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

DraftKings offers regular profit boost tokens for all users, giving you anywhere from 10% to 100% of a boost on regular odds if you win a certain bet. There’s also same-game parlay insurance available. This means that on any three-leg same-game parlay, you can lose one leg and still not come up empty; you will get your original stake back in the form of a bonus bet.

Fanatics promo code for college football’s Week 7

Fanatics is offering new users up to $1,000 worth of bonus bets, with a bit of a twist. There’s no Fanatics promo code required to claim this bet-and-get offer. All you have to do is be a first-time user.

After registering using our link, you’ll have the option to claim a bonus bet up to $100 for each of the first 10 days you’re a member of the site. You’ll have to opt in each day, and your first bet must have odds of -200 or longer in order to qualify.

Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1,000 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY only. Void where prohibited. Must apply this Promotion in your bet slip & place and settle $5+ cash wager with odds of – 200 or longer to get a Bonus Bet match (up to $100) each day for 10 straight days. Your 10 days begin the day you sign up. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Once you do that, you’ll get a bonus bet in the same amount of the stake of your first daily wager. If you wager $100 on your first bet all 10 days, you’ll get a total of $1,000 worth of bonus bets. You don’t have to bet $100 each time. If you bet $25, for example, your bonus bet will be worth $25 on that day. One thing to watch for is that each bonus bet expires seven days after you get it.

Bet365 promo code for college football’s Week 7

Bet365 gives you two options to choose from as part of your welcome bonus if you’re a new user to the site. First thing’s first: when registering, be sure to use our link and then enter the promo code CBSBET365 to claim the bonus you want. You also need to deposit at least $10 to qualify.

The first option is a bet and get. After making a qualifying wager of at least $5, you’ll get $200 in bonus bets once your bet goes live. You can use these bonus dollars in any denomination you wish, but remember that you only get to keep the winnings from these.

Read Review Bet $5 & Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ in KY). Offer available in AZ/CO/IA/IN/KY/LA (select parishes)/NC/NJ/OH/VA. Void where prohibited. Available to new customers only. Must claim offer within 30 days following registration. Deposit $10+ and place $5+ qualifying bet. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and the Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. Bonus Bets expire after 7 days. Add’l terms and restriction apply see at bet365.com. The above bonus code can be used during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way. Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL or TEXT 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ, CO, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).

The other option is a form of insurance. If you lose your initial bet, you can have the stake refunded in the form of bonus bets, up to $1,000. This one allows you to go for a bigger win than the other bonus, but you’ll be out more real money if you lose.

Summary for best sportsbook promos for college football’s Week 7