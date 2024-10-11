Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
College football Week 7: Best sportsbook promos and bonuses
What does college football have for an encore?
In Week 6, four of the top 11 teams in the nation lost, with no loss bigger than No. 1 Alabama falling at Vanderbilt just one week after the Crimson Tide beat Georgia at home.
The game against the Commodores was a classic letdown spot. Two other SEC teams dropped from the ranks of the unbeatens. No. 4 Tennessee got handed its first loss, at unranked Arkansas, and No. 6 Missouri went down hard at No. 25 Texas A&M. No. 10 Michigan and No. 11 USC also lost, which hurts both schools’ path to the College Football Playoff.
This week provides more gigantic SEC and Big Ten contests. No. 1 Texas (5-0) takes on No. 18 Oklahoma (4-1) at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas for the annual Red River Rivalry game. Saturday marks the first time the teams will battle as members of the SEC. Another big SEC matchup pits No. 9 Ole Miss at No. 13 LSU. Each team comes in with one loss, meaning the loser of Saturday’s game will be, at least for now, outside the playoff bubble.
There are also two key contests in the Big Ten. No. 4 Penn State puts its 5-0 record on the line against USC, which went from No. 11 to unranked after last week’s loss. Then at 7:30 p.m. ET, a pair of 5-0 teams square off for the inside track to the Big Ten title game when No. 2 Ohio State battles No. 3 Oregon in one of the highly anticipated games of the college football regular season.
People looking to sign up with a major sportsbook for Saturday’s games can benefit from some new-user bonuses being offered.
|SPORTSBOOK
|WELCOME OFFER
|FanDuel
|Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins
|DraftKings
|Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets
|Fanatics
|10 days of bonus bets after first wager, up to $1,000
|Bet365
|Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets or safety net of up to $1,000
FanDuel promo code for college football’s Week 7
At FanDuel, an initial wager of $5 will claim a bet-and-get promo worth $300 in bonus bets. However your initial bet has to win for you to earn the bonus bets. Just sign up for FanDuel using the link; no promo code is required, but you do have to opt in for the bonus when making a deposit of at least $5.
FanDuel has upped the ante on this bonus, bumping it up from its previous offer of $200. You can use the $300 in bonus bets any way you wish, but the bonus bets have no cash value; you only will get to keep your winnings. The $300 in bonus cash is credited to your account within 72 hours of your qualifying wager becoming official, and the full amount of bonus dollars expires seven days after you receive it.
FanDuel has regular promotions on college football Saturdays and NFL Sundays for all users, including profit boosts on parlays along with no-sweat bets. This means you can get back your initial stake in the form of a bonus bet if you lose.
DraftKings promo code for college football’s Week 7
DraftKings’ new-user promo works very much like FanDuel’s, but the bonus cash structure is a bit different. By becoming a first-time user and making a deposit of at least $5, you can earn eight bonus bets worth $25 each, totaling $200 in total bonus. Additionally, with DraftKings, you’ll get the $200 in bonus bets regardless of the outcome of your initial bet.
No promo code is required; simply use our link to register. Once you complete the process and place a wager of at least $5 on any game or prop bet, you’ll get the $200 in bonus bets credited to your account once your bet is official. These also expire after seven days, and the value of the eight $25 bonus bets goes away after you use them. However, you do get to keep the winnings from each one.
DraftKings offers regular profit boost tokens for all users, giving you anywhere from 10% to 100% of a boost on regular odds if you win a certain bet. There’s also same-game parlay insurance available. This means that on any three-leg same-game parlay, you can lose one leg and still not come up empty; you will get your original stake back in the form of a bonus bet.
Fanatics promo code for college football’s Week 7
Fanatics is offering new users up to $1,000 worth of bonus bets, with a bit of a twist. There’s no Fanatics promo code required to claim this bet-and-get offer. All you have to do is be a first-time user.
After registering using our link, you’ll have the option to claim a bonus bet up to $100 for each of the first 10 days you’re a member of the site. You’ll have to opt in each day, and your first bet must have odds of -200 or longer in order to qualify.
Once you do that, you’ll get a bonus bet in the same amount of the stake of your first daily wager. If you wager $100 on your first bet all 10 days, you’ll get a total of $1,000 worth of bonus bets. You don’t have to bet $100 each time. If you bet $25, for example, your bonus bet will be worth $25 on that day. One thing to watch for is that each bonus bet expires seven days after you get it.
Bet365 promo code for college football’s Week 7
Bet365 gives you two options to choose from as part of your welcome bonus if you’re a new user to the site. First thing’s first: when registering, be sure to use our link and then enter the promo code CBSBET365 to claim the bonus you want. You also need to deposit at least $10 to qualify.
The first option is a bet and get. After making a qualifying wager of at least $5, you’ll get $200 in bonus bets once your bet goes live. You can use these bonus dollars in any denomination you wish, but remember that you only get to keep the winnings from these.
The other option is a form of insurance. If you lose your initial bet, you can have the stake refunded in the form of bonus bets, up to $1,000. This one allows you to go for a bigger win than the other bonus, but you’ll be out more real money if you lose.
Summary for best sportsbook promos for college football’s Week 7
If you choose to bet on any game this weekend, you’re able to choose from several sportsbooks’ welcome offers as a new user to any of these sportsbooks. And for everything you’d want to know about betting on college football, visit our Betting Guide page, which includes sportsbook rankings, other recommended sites and overall strategies.