Colorado vs. Arizona college football: Best bets and preview

The Colorado Buffaloes have arguably been the most hyped college football team over the last two seasons, with Deion Sanders bringing a bevy of media attention to a once-moribund program that bottomed out by going 1-11 in 2022. Last season, in his first year as Colorado head coach, Sanders led the Buffaloes to a hot start with four wins in six games, but they would end up losing their final six games of the season to finish at 4-8. Colorado has started this season at 4-2 once again and will be looking to top last season’s win total in mid-October.

The Buffaloes head to the desert to take on the Arizona Wildcats this Saturday. Arizona is 3-3 overall and 1-2 in their inaugural season of Big 12 conference play. Hopes were higher for the Wildcats heading into this season after they finished 2023 ranked No. 11 after an Alamo Bowl victory against Oklahoma. However, Arizona’s starting quarterback Noah Fifita has regressed in his sophomore season, throwing nine interceptions against eight touchdowns, one year after passing for 25 scores and throwing just six interceptions.

You will find the latest betting odds provided by FanDuel Sportsbook for the Colorado vs. Arizona game below.

Team Spread Money line Total Colorado Buffaloes +3.5 (-102) +155 Over 55.5 (-110) Arizona Wildcats -3.5 (-120) -188 Under 55.5 (-110)

Why bet on Colorado

The Colorado offense lives and dies through the passing game, with the team ranking seventh nationally in passing yards per game, averaging 336.3 yards in the air while only rushing for 62.3 yards per game, which ranks fourth worst in the country. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders is fourth in the nation in passing yards with 2,018 through six games for Colorado, which will likely be looking to air things out again against the Wildcats.

Doing so might be a bit more complicated this week for Colorado after several of its top pass catchers went down with injuries in last week’s loss to Kansas State. The biggest name on the list was two-way star Travis Hunter. The Heisman Trophy hopeful, who plays both wide receiver and cornerback for Colorado, suffered a shoulder injury in the second quarter and never returned to the game. While Hunter may be the biggest loss for Colorado, the team also faced injuries to their Nos. 2 and 3 pass catchers, Jimmy Horn Jr. and Omarion Miller.

Hunter should be available on Saturday, and Horn could play as well. Miller will miss the rest of the season with a leg injury. Hunter has caught 49 passes on the season, Horn has pulled in 26 balls, and Miller 10. Having Hunter and Horn on the field should pose a serious offensive threat to Arizona.

Why bet on Arizona

Noah Fifita took over the helm of the Wildcats’ offense four games into last year’s campaign. Fifita and the Cats immediately lost two games, a difficult start to the freshman’s career. However, things changed quickly. After the second defeat, a triple overtime loss to No. 9 USC on the road, Fifita led the Wildcats to seven straight wins, including an Alamo Bowl victory against Oklahoma.

That momentum has not carried over into 2024, with Fifita suffering from a prolonged sophomore slump. Fifita has thrown at least one interception in every game this season and has been picked off five times in the past two games.

Things could change for Arizona when they take on Colorado. The Buffaloes have been one of the weakest pass defenses in the country, which could give the Wildcats’ aerial game the boost it needs to get back on track. Colorado is in the bottom half of the FBS in completion percentage allowed, coming in at just 69th in the nation. Fifita can also take advantage of a Colorado defense that is surrendering more than 24 points per game.

Best bet for Colorado vs. Arizona: Arizona -3 (-112, DraftKings)

If you are looking to place an online bet, taking Arizona to cover at -3 might be the way to go in this matchup.

