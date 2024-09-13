Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

With the DraftKings new user promo, you can earn $250 in bonus bets after an initial wager of $5, and you’ll get a free month of NFL+ Premium as part of the deal, too. Let’s talk about how you can access this deal in time to use these bonus funds to bet on Friday’s college football action.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets + 1 Month Of NFL+ Premium Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. Get 1 promo code to redeem 1-month of access to NFL+ Premium and max. $250 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer expires 9/19/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. NFL+ Premium Terms: Offer only for eligible subscribers & must be redeemed by 11:59PM 9/30/24; After 1-month promo period, subscription automatically renews each month at then-current price (currently $14.99/mth) until cancelled; Addt’l terms: nfl.com/terms. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Explaining the DraftKings promo

The DraftKings promo is a rather straightforward one to claim. All you need to do is sign up and make a qualifying $5 wager. Once you do so, you’ll be granted $250 in bonus bets regardless of the outcome of that initial wager.

With this special football season deal, you’ll also receive a free month of NFL+ Premium. This gives you the ability to watch live games, NFL RedZone, NFL Films and game replays among other great exclusive features. If you enjoy your month of NFL+ Premium, you can choose to continue your subscription at the monthly rate.

DraftKings promo terms and conditions

Anyone who is located in a state in which DraftKings sportsbook is legal and active, is of legal betting age in that state, and does not already have a DraftKings account is eligible for this promo. To access this deal, you must first deposit at least $5. Then, you can place any bet you want in order to earn the $250 of bonus bets.

Those bonus bets, distributed as 10 tokens worth $25 each, cannot be withdrawn from the sportsbook; they must be wagered and won back. You’ll only receive the profit from your bet as a cash payout, not the stake. These bonus bets expire just a week after you launch your new account, so make sure to use them before then.

How to claim the DraftKings promo

With no promo code to remember, this is a simple welcome bonus to claim. All you need to do is download the DraftKings mobile app or navigate to the desktop site to begin the account sign-up process. Once you’ve entered your personal information, including contact information, your date of birth, and your full legal name, you can agree to the terms and conditions of use and officially launch your account.

With your new account, the next move is to link a payment method and make your initial qualifying deposit. Then, you can use the money in your account to make that qualifying wager. Don’t forget to use the bonus bets before they expire, and be sure make the most of your NFL+ Premium subscription.

What can you bet on?

DraftKings is a major online sportsbook with plenty of sport, league and bet-type options, but in the fall, football stands above the rest. Let’s take a look at the action taking place on a very interesting Friday.

There may be only two college football games in the entire FBS, but they’re both compelling ones. First, UNLV and Kansas kick off in a unique cross-conference clash. Later, No. 14 Kansas State will host No. 20 Arizona in one of just two ranked matchups in Week 3, a pivotal early-season Big 12 battle.

Home Team (Money line) Away Team (Money line) Spread Total Kansas State (-285) Arizona (+230) Kansas State -7 59.5 Kansas (-285) UNLV (+230) Kansas 7.5 58.5

DraftKings Sportsbook at a glance

Ever since breaking into the daily fantasy sports market, DraftKings has been an innovative, trailblazing company, and its foray into the online sportsbook industry has been no exception. This sportsbook excels in terms of variety of bet types, leagues and even sports offered, with fair and competitive odds available across the board.

All of these bets are packed into a visually appealing and easy-to-use interface, designed to be usable for both beginners and experienced players. Returning players can access plenty of daily boosts and promotions to keep the extra value coming long after their welcome bonus is a thing of the past.

Players who have issues playing with DraftKings can reach a customer care representative at any time of the day or night. Of course, you need to deposit money to bet, and you’ll want to withdraw winnings if you do well enough. Expect these processes to go smoothly with DraftKings, especially due to the company’s wide offering of payment methods, to ensure that just about all players have a compatible method already on hand.