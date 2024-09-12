DraftKings promo for Bills-Dolphins: Bet $5, get $250 in bonus bets

New users who sign up for a DraftKings account can claim $250 in bonus bets as well as one month of free access to NFL+ Premium.

Week 1 of the NFL season is in the books, and our attention now turns to Week 2. The week gets started on Thursday night with the Buffalo Bills visiting the Miami Dolphins. While it’s early, this could end up being a pivotal matchup in the AFC East.

The Dolphins, Bills and New York Jets are all expected to finish in a similar spot, so head-to-head results will be pivotal. Buffalo has won four straight against Miami, including a playoff game in 2023.

With Week 2 on the horizon, DraftKings is offering all new users the opportunity to bet $5 and earn $250 in bonus bets plus one free month of NFL+ Premium.

Bet Type Buffalo Bills Miami Dolphins Spread Betting +2.5 (-108) -2.5 (-112) Moneyline Betting +114 -135 Total Betting Over 48.5 (-112) Under 48.5 (-108)

Read Review Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets + 1 Month Of NFL+ Premium Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. Get 1 promo code to redeem 1-month of access to NFL+ Premium and max. $250 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer expires 9/19/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. NFL+ Premium Terms: Offer only for eligible subscribers & must be redeemed by 11:59PM 9/30/24; After 1-month promo period, subscription automatically renews each month at then-current price (currently $14.99/mth) until cancelled; Addt’l terms: nfl.com/terms. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Explaining the DraftKings Sportsbook promo

The current new user offer from DraftKings Sportsbook is a two-part promotion. To activate the promotion, users must sign up for an account and deposit a minimum of $5.

The first part of the promotion is a traditional bet-and-get promotion. Users who wager $5 or more on any market with their first bet will receive ten $25 bonus bets, equalling a total of $250 worth of bonus bets. These bonus bets can be used on any market or sport.

For example, you can choose to bet $5 on the Bills-Dolphins matchup. Once your bet is graded, you will receive 10 distinct $25 bonus bets no matter if your bet wins or loses. You can then use those bonus bets to bet the rest of the NFL Week 2 slate, college football, MLB, or any other sport unfolding over the next seven days.

In addition to bonus bets, users will earn a one month free trial to access NFL+ Premium. This gives members access to NFL Red Zone, NFL Network, live audio of all games, phone streaming of local and primetime games, condensed game replays, all-22 film and more.

DraftKings new user promo code terms and conditions

The DraftKings new user promotion is available to users who are at least 21 years old, have never created a DraftKings account in the past and are physically located in a state where DraftKings legally operates. A minimum deposit and wager of $5 is required. Bonus bets are issued as 10 separate $25 bonus bets. Bonus bets must be wagered at least once before they can be withdrawn. The bonus bet stake is not included in the payout of wagers.

DraftKings betting markets

With the Bills and Dolphins occupying a standalone primetime slot, the entire league’s attention will be on the matchup. As a result, there will be plenty of betting action surrounding the game as well. DraftKings has tons of betting markets posted for the game, ensuring all users will be able to find a bet that suits their needs.

The traditional markets such as spread, moneyline and total are the most popular markets for users to bet on. However, users might also look towards props and touchdown bets to further their involvement in the game. On top of that, there are even more niche markets available such as drive results and quarter results.

Users who want to test their luck can combine multiple wagers into one, using a same-game parlay. While these bets are harder to hit, the potential payout if you win one makes them a popular bet.

Gambling responsibly with DraftKings

DraftKings understands that sports betting is most enjoyable when users maintain control over their finances and emotions. To support this, DraftKings has developed strong responsible gambling guidelines and resources. They offer tools that let users set personal limits on deposits, wagers and time spent on the app. Additionally, DraftKings proactively helps users by sending reminders and checking in with those who are spending a lot of time on the platform.

If these measures aren’t sufficient, users have the option to take a temporary timeout, allowing them to pause their activity and regain perspective. For those needing a more extended break, DraftKings provides self-exclusion options, enabling users to block access to their accounts for a specified period or indefinitely. These resources are designed to ensure that sports betting remains an enjoyable and controlled experience.

Betting Bills vs. Dolphins at DraftKings

DraftKings is viewed as one of the top sportsbooks in the nation, and a large reason for that is the customer experience. The app is easy to use and looks good, markets are readily available, the odds are competitive, there are promos for new and existing users, and handling your money is easy.

Thursday’s game might be just the 17th game of the season, but it could have a large impact on how the standings turn out at the end of the season. Both Tua Tagovailoa and Josh Allen performed well in the season opener, so there’s hope it could be a good back-and-forth game.