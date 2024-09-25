DraftKings promo for NFL Week 4: Bet $5, claim $200 in bonus bets

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Week 4 of the NFL season gets underway on Thursday night when the New York Giants host the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys are among the many teams that are difficult to fully understand through the first three weeks of the campaign. Some teams expected to be good haven’t performed well. Other teams that were expected to be bad are surpassing expectations. Once this week is in the books, we’ll be almost a quarter of the way through the regular season, so at this point, teams have to start putting it together.
If you’re looking for somewhere to bet on Week 4 of the NFL season, consider DraftKings Sportsbook. New users can claim $200 in bonus bets after placing their first $5 wager on any market.
Minnesota Vikings (3-0) at Green Bay Packers (2-1)
|Minnesota Vikings
|Green Bay Packers
|Spread
|+2.5 (-105)
|-2.5 (-115)
|Moneyline
|+120
|-142
|Total
|Over 43.5 (-112)
|Under 43.5 (-108)
Philadelphia Eagles (2-1) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1)
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Spread
|-2.5 (-110)
|+2.5 (-110)
|Moneyline
|-130
|+110
|Total
|Over 45.0 (-108)
|Under 45.0 (-112)
Explaining the DraftKings Sportsbook promo
DraftKings Sportsbook is offering all new users the opportunity to claim $200 in bonus bets after placing their first $5 wager on any market. No sign-up promo code is required, and only a $5 minimum deposit is needed to activate the promotion.
This offer is an example of a typical bet-and-get promotion. For example, a user can bet $5 on the Thursday Night Football matchup between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys. Once that bet is graded, they will be awarded eight separate $25 bonus bets. They can use those bonus bets on any market taking place over the next week, including the remainder of the NFL Week 4 slate, the college football Week 5 slate, the final weekend of the MLB season, or any other sport or league they desire to bet on.
The bet-and-get promotion is one of the most popular promotions because it doesn’t rely on a major initial investment. In this particular promotion, only a $5 minimum deposit and wager are required. In addition, users will have the opportunity to use bonus bets rather than their own cash to get accustomed to the offerings made available by DraftKings.
DraftKings new user promo terms and conditions
This DraftKings sign-up offer is exclusively for new users who haven’t registered in any state before. To qualify, you must be at least 21 years old and physically located in a state where DraftKings operates. A minimum deposit of $5 is necessary. Bonus bets are issued as eight separate $25 bonus bets. Bonus bets expire seven days after being issued and hold no cash value until wagered at least once. All bonus bets are single use. Any winnings from the bonus bets do not include the original stake.
DraftKings betting markets
The NFL is the most popular sport to bet on in the United States. A large reason for that is the wide variety of markets available for each game, giving users plenty of options to bet on. DraftKings is already known for its expansive offerings, and that’s certainly the case for the NFL. Here’s a list of some of the markets users can bet on at DraftKings:
- Spread
- Moneyline
- Total
- First touchdown
- Anytime touchdown
- 2+ touchdowns
- Passing props
- Rushing props
- Receiving props
- Defensive props
- Kicking props
- Alternate lines
- Half time/full time lines
- First drive
- First of game markets
- Halves
- Quarters
- Game props
- Team props
- Game specials
- Same-game parlays
- Parlays
Gambling responsibly with DraftKings
DraftKings is committed to developing responsible gaming among its users. It offers a range of information, tips, resources, and tools to support customers in betting responsibly on sports.
Users can set limits on deposits, time, wagers, and contests, as well as restrict specific funding methods. The app also sends check-in reminders during busy periods. Users have the option to take a temporary break or completely self-exclude from the sportsbook.
When approached responsibly, sports betting can enhance the enjoyment of a game. DraftKings strives to equip all users with the necessary resources and tools for a positive experience.
Betting NFL Week 4 at DraftKings
Week 4 of the NFL season is already upon us, and it feels like there’s still a lot to learn about the landscape of the league this year. Hopefully the picture becomes a little clearer for us after this week. Which teams are real? Which teams aren’t as good as expected?
