DraftKings promo for NFL Week 5: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets

New-user bonuses continue at U.S. sportsbooks during the football season, and Week 5 NFL matchups are no different.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, those who are registering for the first time can claim a bonus that gives them $200 in bonus bets after placing their first wager of at least $5 on the platform.

Learn more about this DraftKings promo and decide for yourself if you want to claim it by betting on Week 5.

Explaining the DraftKings first-time user promo

You can snag this bet-and-get promo without needing a promo code when you sign up by clicking “Claim bonus” on one of the DraftKings banners on this page. Just register and deposit at least $5. Then, place an initial wager of $5 or more on any betting market with any odds to claim your bonus. You don’t even have to opt-in to claim the bonus bets; your first bet, as long as it’s over $5, will automatically trigger this promotion.

Once your bet is set and the game is underway, you’ll get $200 in bonus bets in your account within 72 hours. The $200 comes your way in the form of eight $25 bonus bet tokens.

Just keep in mind that with bonus bets, you won’t get your initial stake back if you win. But the great news is there’s no extra playthrough requirement to access your winnings – anything you win off the bonus bets is all yours and can either be used to continue betting or withdraw.

One more thing: The bonus dollars expire seven days after you receive them in your account. So, make sure to put them to use within that time frame.

How to claim the DraftKings promo

Here is a step-by-step breakdown on how to claim DraftKings’ bet-and-get promo for new users:

Use our link to take you to the DraftKings site. Register with details that include your name, address, email, and phone number. Make a deposit of at least $5 by any method that the sportsbook accepts (more on that later). Place a bet of at least $5. Once your bet is official when the game gets underway, the $200 in bonus bets will appear in your account any time within 72 hours.

What can you bet on?

Through the first four weeks of the NFL season, some trends are starting to emerge. As usual, we have seen surprises (Minnesota at 4-0) and disappointments (Cincinnati at 1-3). With October underway, winning teams can start to cement their status as division favorites, while struggling teams need to turn things around in a hurry.

The Bengals, after picking up their first win last week in Carolina, host AFC North rival Baltimore at 1 p.m. ET. After an 0-2 start, the Ravens are coming off of wins against Dallas and Buffalo; now, they play their first division game. Derrick Henry has gotten stronger and stronger each week at running back for the Ravens, and he’s coming off nearly breaking the 200-yard mark against the Bills last week. For Cincinnati, a win against Carolina was expected, but Joe Burrow also played well the week before in a loss to Washington.

Speaking of the Commanders, they are 3-1 and a surprise leader in the NFC East coming into their home game with Cleveland (1-3). The Browns, after making the playoffs last year, are off to a tough start and face rookie Jayden Daniels, who is leading an offense that is scoring nearly every time they touch the ball. While they punted for the first time in over two games last week at Arizona, the Commanders put up 42 points in a blowout win.

On Monday night, New Orleans goes into their game at the two-time, defending world-champion Kansas City Chiefs on a two-game losing streak after a 2-0 start. The Saints lost leads to both Philadelphia and Atlanta in the final minute of their games. The Chiefs are 4-0 but have won all four of their games by seven points or fewer, and they are also without top wide receiver Rashee Rice, who is expected to miss significant time with a knee injury.

DraftKings Sportsbook at a glance

Want to learn more about DraftKings Sportsbook? Here are a few highlights you can expect to encounter should you choose to register.

Daily promotions available

DraftKings offers three types of promotions on a regular basis:

Same-game parlay insurance – Should you opt-in to this promo, you’ll get your initial wager credited back to you in the form of a bonus bet if you lose one leg in a same-game parlay that contains three or more bets.

– Should you opt-in to this promo, you’ll get your initial wager credited back to you in the form of a bonus bet if you lose one leg in a same-game parlay that contains three or more bets. Profit boost tokens – Profit boosts give more favorable odds on selected wagers and will appear from time to time. You also may be credited a profit boost token that you can use on any wager to increase your winnings by a certain percentage.

– Profit boosts give more favorable odds on selected wagers and will appear from time to time. You also may be credited a profit boost token that you can use on any wager to increase your winnings by a certain percentage. Bonus bets – These tokens come in handy because they act as insurance on a bet. When a no-sweat bet is activated, you receive your initial stake back in bonus bets if your wager ends up being a losing one.

User experience

DraftKings’ platform on both a computer and mobile device earns high marks among users. Navigating the home page on PC or sportsbook app is easy, as all sports and leagues are listed. Another positive is that daily promotions aren’t hidden so you can’t find them. They are easy to access and opt-in for.

If you’re not familiar with the different sports leagues or the many ways that you can bet, the site can appear overwhelming. But you will always be taken to a confirmation page to review the wagers in your “cart” before you make them official.

Selection of sports and betting markets

As stated above, the number of sports and leagues available to bet on at DraftKings is nearly endless. From the NFL, college football, and the NBA to golf, tennis, and international soccer leagues, DraftKings is a one-stop shop. In most states, you can also participate in daily fantasy sports contests, which is what DraftKings was initially built on.

Available banking methods

You can deposit into DraftKings through mobile transfers with your bank account, along with a credit or debit card, mobile wallet sites like PayPal and Venmo, gift cards, wire transfers, and e-check. Most of these methods are also available for withdrawal, including having a check sent to you in the mail.

Customer service