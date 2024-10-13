DraftKings promo for NFL Week 6: Up to $200 in bonus bets

Bet on NFL Week 6 and redeem a new user welcome promo from DraftKings.

As NFL Week 6 action rolls around, bettors can kick off their betting journey at DraftKings Sportsbook. New users are eligible to receive $200 in bonus bets with their first wager of $5 or more.

Learn more about this exclusive welcome offer below to get started with one of the industry’s top sportsbooks.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN

/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer ends 10/31/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Explaining the DraftKings promo

DraftKings Sportsbook customers can trigger $200 in bonus bets with their first wager following sign-up. Upon creating a new account, bet as few as $5 to unlock this one-time promo. No promo code is necessary for activation.

The welcome offer will be allotted as eight $25 bonus bets, even if the initial wager doesn’t win. These can be used on any market, but keep in mind they expire within seven days.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and cannot be used toward other sportsbook promos. They hold no cash value, so the initial stake is not included in any winnings.

To be eligible for this offer, bettors must be age 21 or older, unless otherwise stated, and physically present in one of the following locations: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming or Washington, D.C.

How to claim the DraftKings promo

Want to bet on the NFL? DraftKings is running one of the best promos in the industry for new users. Follow these steps to get started:

Click “Claim Bonus”

Sign up with DraftKings. Provide your email address and create a username and password for your new sportsbook account.

Verify your personal information, including your date of birth, location and the last four digits of your Social Security number.

Deposit $5

Place a cash wager of $5 on any sport

What can you bet on?

Week 6 is here, and bettors can activate this offer from DraftKings with a wager on any NFL game. Sunday’s slate features several intriguing matchups, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visiting the division rival New Orleans Saints (1 p.m. ET).

The Saints (2-3) trail the Buccaneers (3-2) by just one game in the NFC South but are riding a three-game losing streak. Now they’ve turned to rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler — drafted in the fifth round out of South Carolina — to replace the injured Derek Carr (oblique).

Coincidentally, Rattler will be the third rookie quarterback the Buccaneers have already faced this season. They beat Washington’s Jayden Daniels in Week 1 but lost to Bo Nix and Denver in Week 3.

As the Saints hope to end their slide, they find themselves as 3-point underdogs and +140 on the moneyline at home.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Bucs -166 -3 (-118) O 41 (-112) Saints +140 +3 (-102) U 41 (-108)

A quarterback change is also in order in Las Vegas — albeit under different circumstances — as the Raiders host the Pittsburgh Steelers later Sunday (4:05 p.m. ET). Aidan O’Connell, a fourth-round pick in 2023, is expected to replace the underperforming Gardner Minshew.

O’Connell will try to lift the Raiders (2-3) back to .500, though his efforts could be complicated by the absence of star wide receiver Davante Adams. Adams — the subject of trade rumors in recent weeks — is expected to be sidelined because of a hamstring injury. He’s one of 16 players on the Raiders’ official injury report.

The Steelers, who started 3-0 with Justin Fields under center, have dropped their last two games. With Russell Wilson practicing again following a calf injury, a quarterback change may also be in order in Pittsburgh.

For what it’s worth, the Steelers head to Las Vegas as 3-point favorites and -162 on the moneyline.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Steelers -162 -3 (-112) O 36.5 (-112) Raiders +136 +3 (-108) U 36.5 (-108)

DraftKings at a glance

The aforementioned welcome offer is exclusively available for new DraftKings customers. However, there are several other bonuses at play for existing users. These include odds boosts for both single bets and same-game parlays, same game parlay insurance and more.

DraftKings offers a plethora of betting markets, including not just popular game bets (spread, moneyline, total) but also team/player props, futures and more. Those in select locations also have access to casino games such as blackjack and roulette, horse racing, daily fantasy contests, and Pick6.