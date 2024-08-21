New DraftKings Sportsbook users can currently unlock a limited-time welcome offer in time for the NFL season.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets + 1 Month Of NFL+ Premium Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. 1 per new customer. Ends 08/29/2024 at 11:59 PM ET. Min. deposit of $5. Min. first bet of $5. Get 1 promo code to redeem 1-month of access to NFL+ Premium and max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout.

Explaining the DraftKings promo

This DraftKings promo is exclusively available to brand new customers who have never registered for DraftKings Sportsbook in the past. The format, meanwhile, works as a “Bet & Get” with an added bonus.

New users at DraftKings who place an initial real-money wager of just $5 or more will instantly unlock $200 in bonus bets as well as one month of access to NFL+ Premium.

Terms and conditions

After successfully signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook, you will need to deposit at least $5 into your newly-created account in order to take advantage of this offer. Then, it will be time to place your first cash wager. This bet, which must be $5 or more, can be placed on any market. There is no minimum odds limit.

Upon the placement of your qualifying wager, DraftKings will credit your account with $200 in bonus bets. In addition to that, you will get an exclusive promo code sent to the email that you used to sign up with, which will grant you one month of NFL+ Premium.

Know that your $200 in bonus bets will be credited in the form of eight $25 bonus bet tokens that cannot be divided. Moreover, all bonus bet tokens expire after seven days, and they are non-withdrawable. Your bonus bet amount will not be included in any potential winnings.

One month of NFL+ Premium explained

It is important to know that you must use your NFL+ Premium promo code before September 30, 2024.

If you have subscribed for NFL+ Premium in the past, don’t worry, you are still eligible for this one month trial from DraftKings. However, active NFL+ Premium subscription holders are ineligible.

After the one-month promotional period ends, your NFL+ Premium subscription will automatically renew each month at the then-current monthly price ($14.99/month) until canceled. You may cancel at any time.

Let’s look at what an NFL+ Premium subscription gets you:

NFL Redzone

NFL Game Replays (full, condensed, all-22 coaches film)

NFL Network

NFL Preseason out-of-market games

Live local and primetime games on mobile

NFL Films

And more

How to claim the DraftKings promo

Claiming this two-part DraftKings promo is quite simple, especially if you follow these steps:

Click “CLAIM BONUS” Select “Sign Up” Complete the registration process Deposit $5+ Bet $5+

Completing that fifth step will grant you instant access to $200 in bonus bets and one month of NFL+ Premium. Remember to use your bonus bet tokens within seven days, and to claim your NFL+ Premium promo code by September 30, 2024.

What can you bet on?

The final week of the NFL Preseason gets underway on Aug. 22, 2024. You can place your qualifying $5+ wager and use your $200 in bonus bets on this slate of preseason games.

One of the most interesting matchups on this week’s NFL preseason schedule is a game between the Cleveland Browns and the Seattle Seahawks.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL CLE Browns -135 -2 (-112) O 38 (-110) SEA Seahawks +114 +2 (-108) U 38 (-110)

There has been chatter recently that Cleveland’s backup quarterback, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, has been involved in trade talks. He will be set to take the field against Seattle, with many eyes watching his performance.

Another matchup to keep an eye on is the Denver Broncos hosting the Arizona Cardinals.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL ARI Cardinals +150 +3.5 (-115) O 35.5 (-110) DEN Broncos -180 -3.5 (-105) U 35.5 (-110)

First round pick Bo Nix is battling with Zach Wilson and Jarrett Stidham for the starting job in Denver. It appears that Nix has the inside track, and a strong showing against the Cardinals could solidify his status as the starter.

DraftKings Sportsbook at a glance

DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the most-used online sportsbooks in America — and for good reason.

You will find dozens of available betting markets at DraftKings, which include very niche markets such as esports, Jai Alai, Rodeo and more. For the more popular markets (i.e., NFL, NBA, etc.), you will find a ton of bet types to keep things interesting.

Moreover, DraftKings is known for offering its returning users some quality promotions. At the time of writing, all DraftKings customers can opt-in to the following promos: MLB Parlay Profit Boost, MLB Home Run Odds Surge, WNBA SGP(X) Boost, and BMW Championship Double Chance Odds Surge.

The overall user experience at DraftKings, meanwhile, is exceptional. As a user, you will be able to make deposits and withdrawals via an array of methods. In addition to that, the app and desktop site’s design are top-notch.