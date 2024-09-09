Bet on Jets-49ers and claim this special welcome offer from DraftKings Sportsbook

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The NFL’s opening slate wraps up on Monday (8:20 p.m. ET), with the New York Jets visiting the San Francisco 49ers.

To celebrate this occasion, new users at DraftKings Sportsbook can cash in on a special welcome offer. Upon signing up, bettors who place a wager of $5 or more will be awarded $250 in bonus bets and a one-month subscription to NFL+ Premium.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets + 1 Month Of NFL+ Premium Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. Get 1 promo code to redeem 1-month of access to NFL+ Premium and max. $250 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer expires 9/19/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. NFL+ Premium Terms: Offer only for eligible subscribers & must be redeemed by 11:59PM 9/30/24; After 1-month promo period, subscription automatically renews each month at then-current price (currently $14.99/mth) until cancelled; Addt’l terms: nfl.com/terms. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to redeem this DraftKings promotion.

Explaining the DraftKings Sportsbook promo

New users at DraftKings Sportsbook can redeem $250 in bonus bets and a one-month subscription to NFL+ Premium. All that’s required upon signing up is a $5 bet.

Regardless of whether your qualifying wager wins or loses, DraftKings will credit your account with $250 — paid in the form of 10 separate $25 bonus bets — and a promo code for NFL+ Premium.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days and cannot be combined with other promos. They are also non-withdrawable, but any winnings will be returned to the customers’ cash balance. Keep in mind, this does not include the initial stake.

Bettors must be at least 21 years old, unless otherwise stated, and physically present in one of the following states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington D.C, Wyoming or West Virginia.

What to know about NFL+ Premium

Courtesy of DraftKings, customers can also redeem one month of NFL+ Premium. This around-the-clock subscription service includes NFL Redzone, live-game replays, all-22 coaches’ film, Next Gen Stats and more. Codes must be redeemed by Sept. 30.

At the conclusion of the trial period, NFL+ Premium will automatically renew unless canceled.

Codes that go unredeemed will expire and not be reissued.

How to claim the DraftKings Sportsbook promo

Only a few simple steps are required to cash in on this special welcome promotion. Here’s how to sign up:

Register for a new account at DraftKings Sportsbook

Make a $5 deposit

Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 (all sports are eligible)

Get $250 in bonus bets and a one-month subscription to NFL+ Premium

Customers should receive their bonus bets instantly — or in the event of technical difficulties, within 72 hours. These are valid for seven days.

What can you bet on?

DraftKings offers a broad range of betting markets, including the NFL. One of the most compelling matchups in Week 1 is Jets-49ers. It also happens to be the only game left on the slate.

The Jets, with quarterback Aaron Rodgers returning from an Achilles tear, are among the teams to beat in the AFC. That said, they face a tough opening act. Outside of the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, nobody was a bigger favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, entering the week, to win it all than San Francisco (+600).

Running back Christian McCaffrey, the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year, is listed on San Francisco’s injury report with an Achilles/calf issue but is expected to play.

New York, meanwhile, will be without defensive end Haason Reddick, who continues his holdout in hopes of landing a new contract.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Jets +180 +4 (-108) O 43 (-112) 49ers -218 -4 (-112) U 43.5 (-108)

DraftKings Sportsbook at a glance

DraftKings Sportsbook is available in more than two dozen states as of September. New and existing customers have access to generous welcome promos, competitive odds and a diverse range of betting markets. Registration generally takes only a few minutes.

DraftKings keeps users satisfied with daily bonuses, including touchdown scorer insurance for NFL Week 1 games and a 50% profit boost for Jets-49ers. Users in some locations also have access to casino games such as poker, blackjack roulette and slots, as well as daily fantasy contests.

Whether you are depositing or withdrawing money, the process is both secure and effective. Several different money methods are available, including credit card, PayPal and Venmo. Customer service reps are available should bettors need assistance.

All in all, DraftKings is a strong choice for bettors. Its latest welcome offer — bet $5, get $250 in bonus bets and a subscription to NFL+ Premium — further stamps its reputation as an industry leader.