DraftKings promo for NFL Sunday Week 2: Get $250 & NFL+ Premium

New users who sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook and bet $5 can get $250 in bonus bets ahead of Week 2 of the NFL season.

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Week 2 of the NFL season got underway on Thursday night with the Buffalo Bills going on the road and defeating the Miami Dolphins. The action continues on Sunday with 14 games. Ten of those games take place in the early window, while there are three games slated for the later window and one in primetime. Some of the marquee matchups include Buccaneers-Lions, Bengals-Chiefs and Browns-Jaguars.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets + 1 Month Of NFL+ Premium Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. Get 1 promo code to redeem 1-month of access to NFL+ Premium and max. $250 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer expires 9/19/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. NFL+ Premium Terms: Offer only for eligible subscribers & must be redeemed by 11:59PM 9/30/24; After 1-month promo period, subscription automatically renews each month at then-current price (currently $14.99/mth) until cancelled; Addt’l terms: nfl.com/terms. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

If you’re looking to bet the NFL slate at one of the nation’s top sportsbooks, look no further than DraftKings. New users who sign up at DraftKings Sportsbook can claim $250 in bonus bets and one month of NFL+ Premium for free after making an original $5 wager.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) at Detroit Lions (1-0)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Detroit Lions Spread +7.5 (-105) -7.5 (-115) Moneyline +295 -375 Total Over 51.5 (-108) Under 51.5 (-112)

Cleveland Browns (0-1) at Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1)

Cleveland Browns Jacksonville Jaguars Spread +3 (+102) -3 (-122) Moneyline +145 -175 Total Over 41.5 (-112) Under 41.5 (-108)

Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) @ Kansas City Chiefs (1-0)

Cincinnati Bengals Kansas City Chiefs Spread +6 (-108) -6 (-112) Moneyline +220 -270 Total Over 48.0 (-110) Under 48.0 (-110)

Explaining the DraftKings Sportsbook promo

New users who sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook can claim the new user promo, which gives users $250 in bonus bets plus one month of free access to NFL+ Premium after they place their first wager of at least $5 on any market.

The first part of the DraftKings promotion is a traditional bet-and-get promotion. Simply deposit and wager $5 on any market. Once you complete that step, DraftKings will credit your account with 10 separate $25 bonus bets that can be used on any sporting event taking place over the next week.

For example, if you bet $5 on one of the early window games such as Buccaneers-Lions, you’ll get $250 in bonus bets to use on the late afternoon slate, Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football, or any college football or baseball taking place over the next week.

In addition to bonus bets, users will receive one month of free access to NFL+ Premium. This service gives users access to NFL Red Zone, NFL Network, condensed game replays, all-22 film, live game audio, and phone streaming of primetime and local games.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets + 1 Month Of NFL+ Premium Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. Get 1 promo code to redeem 1-month of access to NFL+ Premium and max. $250 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer expires 9/19/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. NFL+ Premium Terms: Offer only for eligible subscribers & must be redeemed by 11:59PM 9/30/24; After 1-month promo period, subscription automatically renews each month at then-current price (currently $14.99/mth) until cancelled; Addt’l terms: nfl.com/terms. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

DraftKings new user promo code terms and conditions

The new user promotion is open to individuals who satisfy three conditions: they must be at least 21 years old, reside in a state where DraftKings operates, and have never previously created a DraftKings account. If you fulfill these requirements, you can receive $250 in bonus bets by making an initial deposit of $5 or more and then wagering at least $5. Your first wager can be placed on any market, provided it is a minimum of $5. The bonus bets are distributed as ten separate $25 bets. To make use of the bonus bets, they must be wagered at least once, and the stake of these bonus bets is not included in the payout of any wager.

DraftKings betting markets

The NFL is the most popular sport to bet on in America, and DraftKings is one of the most popular sportsbooks in the country. That combination is great for bettors who are looking to bet on the NFL. Few sportsbooks can offer the volume and variety of betting options that DraftKings does across the league.

The most common and traditional markets when betting the NFL include the spread, total and moneyline. These styles of wagers have been around for decades and are the most popular. With that being said, users can dive into a wide variety of player-specific props such as touchdowns and yardage. In addition, users can also bet on game props and team props.

Users can combine all of these selections into one wager and create a same-game parlay. If you’re looking to bet multiple different games on the slate, you can bet a traditional parlay (one leg from each game) or a SGPx (multiple legs from at least one game).

Gambling responsibly with DraftKings

DraftKings is dedicated to promoting responsible gaming among its users. To help customers maintain responsible betting habits, the sportsbook provides a range of information, tips, resources and tools. Users have the option to set deposit limits, time limits, wager limits and contest limits. Additionally, they can restrict specific funding methods. The app also sends check-in reminders when activity levels are high. Users can choose to take a break or self-exclude from the sportsbook entirely. When approached responsibly, sports betting can be an enjoyable way to enhance the game, and DraftKings strives to provide all users with the necessary resources to achieve this.

Betting NFL Week 2 at DraftKings

As we continue to learn more about the league and what to expect this season, the start of the season provides uncertainty which could mean betting opportunities. DraftKings is giving all new users $250 in bonus bets as well as one free month of NFL+ Premium. All you need to do is register and then deposit and wager at least $5.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets + 1 Month Of NFL+ Premium Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. Get 1 promo code to redeem 1-month of access to NFL+ Premium and max. $250 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer expires 9/19/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. NFL+ Premium Terms: Offer only for eligible subscribers & must be redeemed by 11:59PM 9/30/24; After 1-month promo period, subscription automatically renews each month at then-current price (currently $14.99/mth) until cancelled; Addt’l terms: nfl.com/terms. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

DraftKings is one of the top sportsbooks in the nation, and it checks all the boxes that a prospective user could want. Its markets and bet offerings are vast with fair and competitive odds. The interface and mobile app are easy to navigate. Depositing and withdrawing money is easy. The daily promos for existing users are appealing. Customer service is there to solve any issues.