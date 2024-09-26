Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Is this the week the New York Giants finally solve Dak Prescott? The Giants have lost 12 straight games in which Prescott has started — a streak that dates to 2017. Big Blue will get another crack at Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys when the NFC East rivals kick off Week 4 on Thursday Night Football (8:15 p.m. ET).

Read Review Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN

/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer ends 10/31/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

DraftKings Sportsbook is inviting new customers to redeem a welcome offer totaling $200 in bonus bets. The only requirement is a $5 qualifying wager. This “bet and get” bonus structure is a popular type of welcome bonus across the industry

Below, we cover all the information you need to get started at DraftKings.

Explaining the DraftKings promo

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering new bettors the opportunity to claim $200 in bonus bets just for signing up. No promo code is required, and the minimum deposit is $5. Once that’s completed, all that’s left to do is place a $5 wager on any sport. Win or lose, you’ll be credited with eight bonus bets of $25, totaling $200.

That’s right, the bonus bets are yours regardless of what happens on your qualifying wager, though you can also earn cash profits with the correct pick.

Bonus bets do not need to be used in one lump sum but are non-withdrawable and non-transferable. Keep in mind, they also hold no cash value, meaning the initial stake won’t be included in any winnings.

Bettors must be age 21 or older, unless otherwise stated, and physically present in one of the following locations to qualify for this DraftKings promo: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, D.C., Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia or Wyoming.

How to claim the DraftKings promo

Signing up and redeeming DraftKings’ latest offer is a relatively painless process made easier by the fact that no promo code is required. Follow this step-by-step guide to get started.

Click “Claim Bonus”

Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook. You will need to provide a valid email address and choose a username and password for your new account before verifying your personal information.

Deposit $5

Place a qualifying wager of $5. All sports are eligible.

After following these steps, you will receive eight bonus bets of $25 each. They must be used within seven days to avoid expiration.

What can you bet on?

DraftKings customers have a plethora of online betting options at their fingertips. From popular markets such as spreads, totals and moneylines to player props and futures, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NFL.

Dallas has won six straight against New York and 12 of the last 13, including a pair of blowouts last season (40-0 in Week 1 and 49-17 in Week 10). However, America’s Team looks vulnerable all of a sudden, having dropped back-to-back home games to New Orleans and Baltimore.

The Giants, meanwhile, are trending up after a string of dynamic performances from rookie receiver Malik Nabers. The first-rounder from LSU is the first player in NFL history with at least 20 catches and three receiving touchdowns in his first three career games.

What will Thursday bring? DraftKings lists the Cowboys as 6-point favorites and -258 on the moneyline, with the Giants +210 to win outright.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Cowboys -258 -6 (-108) O 45 (-112) Giants +210 +6 (-112) U 45 (-108)

DraftKings at a glance

In addition to its bet-and-get welcome promo, DraftKings also offers a collection of daily bonuses. For example, existing customers can redeem a no-sweat bet offer toward any Cowboys-Giants wager (minimum -500 odds or longer per leg). If you win, you’ll keep the profits and boost your bankroll. But if you lose, you’ll get back a bonus bet of equal value.

It takes only a few minutes to sign up for DraftKings, and customers can get access to several different sports from the NFL to MMA and everything in between. Those in select locations also can play popular casino games (blackjack, poker, roulette) and daily fantasy contests.

There are various methods for depositing and withdrawing money, including debit cards, PayPal, Venmo, Apple Pay and more. If necessary, customer service reps are available 24/7 for assistance.