New DraftKings users can bet on this weekend’s college football action and claim bonus bets

College football rolls on as Week 5 action will be in full force on Saturday. There are four matchups between ranked teams, including No. 2 Georgia and No. 4 Alabama squaring off in one of the games of the year.

In anticipation of the action, DraftKings Sportsbook is offering new users the opportunity to claim $200 in bonus bets. To claim this offer, users need to place an initial $5 bet.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN

/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer ends 10/31/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

For customers who want to bet on college football, here’s everything there is to know about getting involved.

Explaining the DraftKings promo

New DraftKings customers can unlock a $200 welcome bonus with their first bet by wagering $5. If you do so, you’ll be awarded eight $25 bonus bets, win or lose. No promo code is required.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and non-transferable but do not need to be used in one lump sum. They expire in seven days, so don’t wait too long to use them. Like most sportsbook bonuses, the initial stake won’t be included in your winnings.

For example, if you hit on a +100 prop with a $25 bonus bet, $25 in profits will be added to your cash balance but not the value of the bet itself.

Bettors must be age 21 or older, unless otherwise stated, and physically present in one of the following locations to be eligible for this sportsbook promo: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, D.C., Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Wyoming or West Virginia.

How to claim the DraftKings promo

DraftKings welcome offer is quite simple. The only requirement to claim $200 in bonus bets is a wager of $5 on any sport. Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Click “Claim Bonus”

Register for DraftKings Sportsbook. You’ll be required to provide your email and choose a username and password for your new account before verifying your personal information.

Deposit $5

Wager $5 on any market

Again, no promo code is required. After following the above steps, you’ll instantly receive eight bonus bets of $25 from DraftKings. Be sure to use them within seven days or else they’ll be voided.

What can you bet on?

DraftKings has an assortment of college football betting markets. In addition to College Football Playoff futures, customers can also wager on awards such as the Heisman, Doak Walker or Biletnikoff.

However, with a loaded slate ahead, we’ll keep our focus on Saturday’s games. One of Week 5’s most compelling matchups sees Colorado visiting unbeaten UCF in Big 12 play (3:30 p.m. ET). The Buffaloes are 3-1, one shy of last season’s win total, after edging Baylor 38-31 in overtime on a 43-yard Hail Mary. Can they move one step closer to bowl contention under Coach Prime?

UCF, a 15-point favorite and -550 on the moneyline at DraftKings, outlasted TCU 35-34 to move to 3-0. The Knights have the second-best odds to win the Big 12 (+500) behind Utah.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Colorado +410 +15 (-112) O 63 (-110) UCF -550 -15 (-108) U 63 (-110)

Saturday’s marquee game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET as No. 2 Georgia visits No. 4 Alabama. The Crimson Tide lead the all-time series 43-26-4, but this will be their first time facing the Bulldogs without Nick Saban since 2003. They are 3-0 under new coach Kalen DeBoer, one of five SEC teams ranked in the AP Top 10.

Each of the last three meetings came in the postseason, including a 27-24 Alabama win in last season’s SEC title game.

Georgia is listed as a 2-point favorite and -130 on the moneyline, with Alabama +110 to win outright. With both teams firmly in contention for the expanded 12-team CFP, this result is sure to have implications down the road.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Georgia -130 -2 (-112) O 48.5 (-112) Alabama +110 +2 (-108) U 48.5 (-108)

DraftKings at a glance

DraftKings is one of the most widely used sportsbooks. There are plenty of offers for both new and existing customers to sink their teeth into, including a bevy of daily bonuses. There’s also a collection of odds boosts available.

In addition to straight, parlay and same-game parlay betting, customers in select locations also can access casino-style games (poker, blackjack, roulette, slots) and daily-fantasy contests.

Whether you are depositing or withdrawing money, transferring funds is both secure and effective. Bettors have several different options, including PayPal, Venmo, Apple Pay and debit/credit cards. In the need for assistance, customer support is available 24/7.

