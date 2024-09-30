DraftKings Sportsbook promo for Monday Night Football Week 4

DraftKings’ new user promotion can be used to bet on Seattle vs. Detroit on Monday Night Football

For the second straight week, Monday Night Football features a doubleheader of action. This week, the Seattle Seahawks travel to Detroit to take on the Lions as part of the festivities. With most of Week 4 in the books, only two teams sit with a 4-0 record; Kansas City and Minnesota. Seattle looks to join that list with a road upset in Detroit. However, it won’t be easy. The Lions haven’t been overly impressive to begin the season, but they were a preseason Super Bowl darling for many people.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN

/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer ends 10/31/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering all new users the opportunity to claim $200 in bonus bets after they sign up and place their first $5 wager on any market.

Seattle Seahawks (3-0) Detroit Lions (2-1) Spread +4.5 (-112) -4.5 (-108) Moneyline +164 -198 Total Over 47.0 (-110) Under 47.0 (-110)

Explaining the DraftKings Sportsbook promo

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering an appealing promotion for new users: you can claim $200 in bonus bets by placing your first $5 wager on any market of your choosing. No sign-up promo code is needed, and a minimum deposit of $5 will activate this offer.

This promotion exemplifies a typical bet-and-get deal, one of the more common structures for sportsbook promos. For instance, a user can place a $5 bet on the Monday night game between Detroit and Seattle. After that bet is settled, they’ll receive eight separate $25 bonus bets. These can be used across any market during the following week, whether it’s Week 5 of the NFL season, Week 6 of college football, the MLB postseason, or any other sport or league.

This bet-and-get promotion is especially attractive due to its low initial requirement—just a $5 deposit and wager.

DraftKings new user promo terms and conditions

To qualify for this DraftKings promo, one must be a new user who hasn’t registered with DraftKings in any state before. To qualify, you must be at least 21 years old and currently physically located in a state where DraftKings operates. A minimum deposit of $5 is necessary. Upon qualifying, you’ll receive eight separate $25 bonus bets, which will expire seven days after being issued. These bonus bets have no cash value until they are wagered at least once. Each bonus bet can only be used once, and any winnings from them do not include the original stake.

DraftKings betting markets

When it comes to betting on the NFL, much of the excitement comes from the diverse range of betting options available for each game. This impressive selection and sheer volume of betting markets available plays a crucial role in DraftKings’ strong reputation.

The primary methods for NFL betting include the spread, total, and moneyline—traditional markets that continue to be popular. However, DraftKings sets itself apart by offering a remarkable variety of additional markets. Users can place bets on touchdowns, drives, player props, game props, team props, and many other unique choices.

Gambling responsibly with DraftKings

DraftKings is dedicated to promoting responsible gaming among its users. It provides information, tips, resources and tools to support responsible sports betting. When done responsibly, sports betting can enhance the enjoyment of a game. DraftKings aims to provide all users with the resources they need to ensure a positive experience.

Users can establish various limits, such as deposit limits, time limits, wager limits and contest limits, as well as restrict certain funding methods. The app also sends check-in reminders during busy periods. Furthermore, users can opt for a temporary break or fully self-exclude from the sportsbook.

Betting Seahawks-Lions at DraftKings

DraftKings has established itself as a premier name in the sports betting industry as one of the nation’s top sportsbooks. It provides bettors with everything they can potentially want from their sportsbook, including a fast, sleek mobile app, daily promotions, a wide selection of markets, and fast and secure banking methods.

DraftKings is currently offering new users $200 in bonus bets after placing an initial $5 wager on any market. This promotion gives users a real opportunity to make some money while learning the ropes at DraftKings.