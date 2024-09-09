New Fanatics Sportsbook users can bet on Jets-49ers and collect up to $1,000 in bonus bets in their first 10 days

The NFL is back. Before Week 1 concludes with the San Francisco 49ers hosting the New York Jets at Levi’s Stadium on Monday Night Football (8:20 p.m. ET), bettors have an opportunity to take advantage of several sportsbook welcome offers.

Among them is Fanatics Sportsbook, which is giving new users the chance to earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets by betting on 10 consecutive days.

Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1,000 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+ and present in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, and WY. Void where prohibited. New customer only. Must apply this Promotion in your bet slip & place and settle $5+ cash wager with odds of – 200 or longer to get a Bonus Bet match (up to $100) each day for 10 straight days. Your 10 days begin the day you sign up. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Here is more on this special welcome promotion, including the steps needed to redeem it.

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo

With the NFL ramping up, Fanatics Sportsbook is giving new users the opportunity to earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets. Fanatics promises to match each user’s first wager in full (up to $100) for 10 straight days, provided each bet contains odds of -200 or longer.

How does it work? It’s simple. If you place a $25 bet, you will receive a $25 bonus for that day regardless of whether your qualifying wager wins or loses.

Like most sportsbook bonuses, these bets are non-withdrawable, non-transferable and will not be included in your winnings. They expire within seven days, so be sure not to wait too long to use them.

Bettors must be 21 years old, unless otherwise stated, and physically present in one of the following states to be eligible: Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia or Wyoming.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo

New to the party? Do not worry, there’s still time to get in on this Fanatics welcome promotion before the Jets and 49ers kick off. If you follow these steps, the offer is yours.

Register for a new account at Fanatics Sportsbook anytime before Dec. 31, verifying both your identity and location

Place your first deposit

Make a qualifying bet of at least $5 (must contain odds of -200 or longer but can be on any sport)

Receive a matching bonus bet up to $100

Anyone who takes full advantage of this offer can earn a maximum of $1,000 in bonus bets over their first 10 days.

What can you bet on?

The 49ers have made four trips to the NFC title game in the last five seasons, twice reaching the Super Bowl. Despite that, they have little to show for those efforts. Their championship drought has hit three decades.

Will this year be any different? Oddsmakers are bullish, with the 49ers the +275 favorites at Fanatics Sportsbook to win the NFC (entering Week 1). Meanwhile, their Super Bowl odds entering the season were +600, trailing only the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs (+475). No NFL team has ever won three straight Super Bowls.

The Niners’ season gets underway against the Jets, who return quarterback Aaron Rodgers from a torn Achilles tendon. Rodgers did not play in the preseason, but much is expected from the four-time NFL MVP even at 40-years-old.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Jets +175 +4 (-110) O 43 (-110) 49ers -210 -4 (-110) U 43 (-110)

Fanatics Sportsbook at a glance

Fanatics, a longtime fixture in the sports merchandising industry, is relatively new to the sports betting world. Even so, its sportsbook has made a relatively strong first impression.

Where Fanatics differentiates itself is with its loyalty program. For every wager placed, Fanatics Sportsbook bettors can earn rewards points called FanCash. These can then be converted into bonus bets or merchandise credits at Fanatics or one of its affiliated sites, such as NFL Shop.

Users have access to a broad range of markets, from betting on the NFL and MLB to more niche sports such as auto racing and tennis.

The sportsbook is accessible only via mobile devices, a notable difference from some of its competitors. That said, it is relatively easy to navigate thanks to a user-friendly layout.

Registration is safe, secure and generally takes just a couple minutes. Customers have various ways to make deposits, including credit card, PayPal, Venmo and Apple Pay.