Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Fanatics promo code: Up to $100 in bonus bets for 10 straight days
Two of the nation’s top programs meet on Saturday night when No. 4 Alabama hosts No. 2 Georgia. This will be the first time in 113 home games that Alabama is not favored to win on its home field. That stretch encompasses nearly 17 years. It’s no slight against Alabama, as Georgia hasn’t lost a regular season game since 2020. The Crimson Tide ended Georgia’s quest for a three-peat last season when they beat them in the SEC Championship Game and held them out of the College Football Playoff. This game has all the makings of a classic.
Fanatics Sportsbook is allowing users to claim up to $100 worth of bonus bets per day for ten straight days.
|Georgia
|Alabama
|Spread
|-2.5 (-110)
|+2.5 (-110)
|Moneyline
|-130
|+110
|Total
|Over 48.5 (-110)
|Under 48.5 (-110)
Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo
The sign-up offer from Fanatics Sportsbook is one of the most unique and generous of any promotion in the industry. When fully taken advantage of, it ranks among the top sportsbook promotions for new users.
New users can earn up to $100 in bonus bets each day for 10 straight days. To qualify, just place a bet every day for ten days. Fanatics will match the stake of your first bet each day at -200 odds or better with a bonus bet, regardless of whether you win or lose. The maximum bonus bet you can receive daily is $100.
For instance, if you create an account and place a $100 bet on Alabama to cover the spread on Saturday night, Fanatics will provide you with a $100 bonus bet, no matter the outcome, as long as it’s your first bet of the day. You can repeat this process for the next nine days, placing bets on NFL games, college football, MLB, or any other sports you prefer.
Fanatics new user promo terms and conditions
Fanatics Sportsbook is offering a new user promotion for individuals aged 21 and older who reside in states where Fanatics is authorized (AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, and WY).
To activate this promotion, you need to make a minimum deposit of $5. Bonus bets are determined by your first wager of the day, so it’s essential to place your bets in your preferred order to maximize your bonuses. To be eligible, bets must have minimum odds of -200.
The promotion lasts for 10 consecutive days starting from the day you create your account. If you skip a day, you will forfeit any bonus bets for that day. Bonus bets will expire within seven days and carry no cash value until used. The stake from the bonus bet does not count toward any potential winnings.
Fanatics betting markets
Part of the reason why betting on football is so popular in this country is because of the large variety of markets and betting lines available for each game. While college football betting might not be quite at the level of the NFL, there are still plenty of ways for users to get involved.
The most traditional markets available are the spread, total and moneyline. These markets have been around for years and they are the ones referenced most in sports betting discussions and breakdowns. However, more niche markets continue to be added every season. College football bettors can now bet on team props, game props, drive results, and in states where it’s legal, they can bet on player props and touchdown markets.
Gambling responsibly with Fanatics
Fanatics urges users to engage in their betting platform with careful consideration and planning of their best strategy of action. To minimize potential challenges, they recommend utilizing their responsible gaming tools to maintain a focus on enjoying the game rather than worrying about negative financial consequences.
The platform provides options to set limits on wagers, deposits, and session lengths. Users can also restrict certain payment methods to prevent them from being used for funding betting accounts. Additionally, users can activate reality checks for reminders about their time spent on the app, take breaks to pause their betting activity, or choose to self-exclude to completely stop their betting involvement.
Betting Alabama vs. Georgia at Fanatics
Alabama vs. Georgia is setting up to be one of the marquee games of the college football regular season. Both teams enter undefeated and ranked in the top four. There is plenty of history between the teams. Most notably, Georgia was held out of the College Football Playoff and didn’t get the opportunity to compete for a three-peat after it lost to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game last season.
It’s rare that bettors get the opportunity to bet on Alabama as a home underdog. In fact, this opportunity hasn’t been available since 2007. If you’re looking for somewhere to bet the game, consider Fanatics Sportsbook. New users can claim $100 in bonus bets per day for ten straight days if they maximize the generous sign-up offer available to them from a top sportsbook.