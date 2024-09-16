Fanatics promo for Eagles vs Falcons: Up to $1,000 in bonus bets

New users can take advantage of the Fanatics sign-up bonus to bet on Philadelphia vs. Atlanta on Monday night.

Expectations were high for the Atlanta Falcons entering the season. At the end of last season, many thought the only thing separating them from being a very good team was their quarterback play. In the offseason, they signed Kirk Cousins to help steer the ship. Atlanta lost their opening game to Pittsburgh, and now potentially stares an 0-2 start in the face as they head to Philadelphia. While it’s extremely early, falling to 0-2 wouldn’t be an ideal proposition for Atlanta, as the Saints and Buccaneers are already 2-0 in the NFC South.

As for the Eagles, they look to improve to 2-0 and reestablish themselves as one of the league’s top teams after a disastrous finish to last season.

Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1,000 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY only. Void where prohibited. Must apply this Promotion in your bet slip & place and settle $5+ cash wager with odds of – 200 or longer to get a Bonus Bet match (up to $100) each day for 10 straight days. Your 10 days begin the day you sign up. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Bet Type Atlanta Falcons Philadelphia Eagles Spread +5.5 (-110) -5.5 (-110) Moneyline +200 -250 Total Over 46.0 (-110) Under 46.0 (-110)

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

The sign-up offer from Fanatics Sportsbook stands out as one of the most unique offerings in the industry. When fully utilized, it ranks among the more lucrative sportsbook promotions available for new users.

New users can earn up to $100 in bonus bets per day for 10 consecutive days. To qualify, simply place a bet each day for 10 days. Fanatics will match the stake of your first bet each day at -200 odds or better with a bonus bet, regardless of whether the wager wins or loses. The maximum bonus bet issued per day is $100.

For example, if you create an account and place a $100 bet on the Eagles to cover the spread on Monday night, Fanatics will grant you a $100 bonus bet, regardless of the outcome, as long as it’s your first bet of the day. You can continue this process for the following nine days, placing bets on NFL games, college football, MLB, or any other sports events you choose.

Fanatics new user promo terms and conditions

Fanatics Sportsbook is offering a special promotion for new users who are at least 21 years old and live in a state where Fanatics is licensed (AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, and WY).

To activate Fanatics promotion, you need to make a minimum deposit of $5. Bonus bets are granted based on your first wager of the day, so it’s important to place your bets in the order you prefer to maximize your bonus. Bets must have minimum odds of -200 to qualify for this promotion.

The offer is valid for 10 consecutive days starting from the day you register your account. If you miss a day, you will forfeit the bonus bets for that day. Bonus bets expire within seven days and do not hold cash value until used. The stake from the bonus bet does not contribute to any potential winnings.

Fanatics betting markets

While Fanatics might be one of the newer sportsbooks in the market, they certainly don’t lack in betting markets and options available for bettors. That is especially true when you look at the NFL betting markets available at Fanatics.

The most popular ways to bet on the NFL are the traditional three markets. Those include moneyline wagers, spread wagers and bets on the total. These get the most action, and Fanatics certainly has fair and competitive odds in those markets.

In addition to those common markets, Fanatics allows users to bet on markets such as player touchdowns, rushing and receiving props, game props, team props and a bunch of other niche markets that bettors may be looking for.

Gambling responsibly with Fanatics

Fanatics encourages users to approach their betting activities with careful planning and thought. To avoid potential issues, it recommends using its responsible gaming tools to stay focused on the enjoyment of the game rather than possibly have to worry about other ramifications.

The platform offers options to set limits on wagers, deposits, and session durations. Users can also restrict specific payment methods to prevent their use for funding betting accounts. Additionally, users can enable reality checks to receive reminders about their time spent on the app, take timeouts to pause their betting activity, or self-exclude to completely halt their betting participation.

Betting Eagles vs. Falcons at Fanatics

The Philadelphia Eagles started last season 10-1 before losing six of their last seven games. With a new season underway, they look motivated to prove that the Eagles from the first half of last season were the real deal. On the other side, Raheem Morris is looking to get in the win column for the first time as Atlanta’s coach.

