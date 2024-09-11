Fanatics Sportsbook CFB Week 3 promo: Up to $1K in bonus bets

New Fanatics bettors can get up to $1,000 in bonus bets over their first 10 days.

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The college football season is already a few weeks old, but bettors at Fanatics Sportsbook still have time to take advantage of one of its many perks. New customers can earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets within the first 10 days following registration.

If you’re at least 21 years old and in an eligible state, now’s your chance to cash in, thanks to one of the industry’s most popular sportsbooks.

Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1,000 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+ and present in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, and WY. Void where prohibited. New customer only. Must apply this Promotion in your bet slip & place and settle $5+ cash wager with odds of – 200 or longer to get a Bonus Bet match (up to $100) each day for 10 straight days. Your 10 days begin the day you sign up. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to access this appealing welcome promotion.

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo

This Fanatics Sportsbook promotion gives new customers the chance to collect up to $1,000 in bonus bets. Currently, Fanatics promises to match your first wager in full (maximum $100) for 10 straight days, provided each bet contains odds of -200 or longer. The qualifying wager does not even have to hit. Win or lose, you will redeem your prize.

If you bet $25, you’ll receive a $25 bonus for that day. Want to raise the stakes the next day and bet $50? Regardless of whether you win or lose, you’ll get a matching bet in return.

In terms of pure value, this offer is hard to top.

As with most sportsbook promotions, bonus bets are non-withdrawable, non-transferable and do not count toward your winnings. They must be used within seven days to avoid expiration, so don’t wait too long to redeem them.

Bettors must be 21 years old, unless otherwise stated, and physically present in one of the following U.S. states to be eligible: Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia or Wyoming.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promotion

Week 3 in college football is almost here, so now is a great time to cash in on this special offer. Signing up is relatively simple. Here’s how you can get started.

Register for a new account at Fanatics Sportsbook by clicking “Claim Bonus” on one of this page’s banners, verifying your personal information

Place your first deposit

Make a qualifying wager of $5 or more (all sports are eligible, though odds must be -200 or longer)

Receive a matching bonus bet up to $100

Again, bettors who take full advantage of this offer can earn a maximum of $1,000 in bonus bets over their first 10 days. Bonus bets will be issued within 72 hours and cannot be combined with other promotions.

Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1,000 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+ and present in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, and WY. Void where prohibited. New customer only. Must apply this Promotion in your bet slip & place and settle $5+ cash wager with odds of – 200 or longer to get a Bonus Bet match (up to $100) each day for 10 straight days. Your 10 days begin the day you sign up. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

What can you bet on?

When it comes to betting options at Fanatics Sportsbook, customers have their pick of the litter. From the NFL to table tennis and everything in between, there is plenty available.

Any sport will trigger this welcome promotion, but bettors may want to turn their attention to Week 3 in college football. The slate is packed with intriguing matchups, including an all-SEC clash between No. 16 LSU and South Carolina on Saturday (noon ET) at Williams-Brice Stadium.

The Gamecocks pulled off a 31-6 upset of Kentucky last week to move to 2-0 and will have a chance to climb into the AP Top 25 with another surprising win. But that won’t be easy against the Tigers, who rebounded from a season-opening loss to USC by drubbing Nicholls, an FCS school, 44-21.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL LSU -275 -7 (-105) O 50 (-110) South Carolina +220 +7 (-115) U 50 (-110)

Saturday’s only matchup pitting ranked teams against one another features No. 24 Boston College visiting No. 6 Missouri (12:45 p.m. ET). New head coach Bill O’Brien has Boston College 2-0 and ranked in the AP poll for the first time since 2018. The Eagles followed up their Week 1 upset of Florida State by routing FCS-product Duquesne 56-0. Thomas Castellanos completed 9 of 10 passes for 234 yards and four touchdowns, giving him six passing scores through two games.

Despite the impressive start, oddsmakers aren’t giving the Eagles much of a chance against Missouri. The Tigers, 2-0 after outscoring Murray State and Buffalo by a combined 89-0, are listed as 16.5-point favorites at Fanatics Sportsbook.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Boston College +550 +16.5 (+100) O 54 (-110) Missouri -800 -16.5 (-120) U 54 (-110)

Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1,000 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+ and present in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, and WY. Void where prohibited. New customer only. Must apply this Promotion in your bet slip & place and settle $5+ cash wager with odds of – 200 or longer to get a Bonus Bet match (up to $100) each day for 10 straight days. Your 10 days begin the day you sign up. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Fanatics Sportsbook at a glance

In such a crowded and competitive industry, Fanatics Sportsbook is quickly separating itself as a fan favorite. One of the biggest draws is its FanCash loyalty program, where users can earn rewards for bonus bets or merchandise credits. FanCash is redeemable at Fanatics-affiliated sites, such as NFL Shop.

Bettors have access to a broad range of markets, from college football and the NFL to more nascent sports such as NASCAR and MMA. There are plenty of perks for both new and existing customers, including a $5 million jersey drop promo.

Registration is secure and generally takes only a few minutes, though the sportsbook is accessible only via mobile devices or by visiting one of its retail locations. Fortunately, the mobile layout is relatively easy to navigate. Customers can deposit money using a credit card, PayPal, Venmo, Apple Pay, etc.

To encourage responsible betting, Fanatics offers several ways to self-impose gaming limitations. These include daily, weekly and monthly deposit limits and 72-hour cool-off periods.