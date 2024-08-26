Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Fanatics Sportsbook Jersey Promo: $5M Jersey Drop
All Fanatics Sportsbook users are eligible for the $5 million jersey drop promo, with no opt-in required.
Every day is a new chance to win with this Fanatics Sportsbook jersey promo.
Fanatics Sportsbook is dishing out a $5 million jersey drop in preparation for the upcoming NFL season. Jerseys are being given out each day up until Sept. 9, 2024. .
If winning an authentic jersey from Fanatics is something that interests you, continue reading to find out how to participate, plus more information.
Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook jersey promo
If you have an account with Fanatics Sportsbook, then you automatically have a chance to win. No opt-in required.
All you need to do is check the Fanatics Sportsbook app each day after 7 a.m. ET to see if you’ve won. If you were selected as a winner, you will have to claim your $150 in FanCash prior to 7 a.m. ET the following day.
It is this $150 in FanCash that can be redeemed at Fanatics.com for an authentic jersey.
Who can participate in this Fanatics promo?
This Fanatics $5 million jersey drop promo is available to all Fanatics Sportsbook customers. Again, you don’t even need to opt-in.
Anyone who is over the age of 21 and physically located in one of the following states can participate in this Fanatics promo:
- Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia
Fanatics $5M jersey drop: Terms and conditions
According to the terms and conditions, Fanatics is giving $3 million of the $5 million jersey drop out as FanCash, while the remaining $2 million will be dispersed as a giveaway.
This Fanatics $5 million jersey drop promo is running from 7 a.m. ET on Aug. 20, 2024 until 2:59 a.m. ET on Sept. 9, 2024.
If you do not have a Fanatics Sportsbook account, rest assured that signing up is easy and does not require a purchase.
Follow these steps to register:
- Click “CLAIM BONUS” on this page
- Download the Fanatics mobile app
- Enter personal info to register (e.g., name, birthdate, address, etc)
- Create a username and password
- Share your location
- Agree to terms and conditions
Signing up for a Fanatics Sportsbook account takes under five minutes from start to finish. Then, as a new user, you will be eligible for the new-user Fanatics promo, which doles out a bet match up to $100 each day for your first 10 days.
Top-selling NFL jerseys for the 2024 season
The 2024 NFL season officially kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024 with the Baltimore Ravens taking on the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.
As always, the star power around the league is robust, and jerseys are flying off the shelves. Take a look at the 10 highest-selling NFL jerseys entering the season:
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|Patrick Mahomes
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Travis Kelce
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Caleb Williams
|Chicago Bears
|Brock Purdy
|San Francisco 49ers
|Saquon Barkley
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|Detroit Lions
|Tom Brady
|Retired
|CJ Stroud
|Houston Texans
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|Detroit Lions
|Christian McCaffrey
|San Francisco 49ers
Summary
Remember that all Fanatics Sportsbook users are automatically given a chance to win $150 in FanCash for a new, authentic NFL jersey from this Fanatics $5 million jersey drop promo.