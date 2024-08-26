All Fanatics Sportsbook users are eligible for the $5 million jersey drop promo, with no opt-in required.

Every day is a new chance to win with this Fanatics Sportsbook jersey promo.

Fanatics Sportsbook is dishing out a $5 million jersey drop in preparation for the upcoming NFL season. Jerseys are being given out each day up until Sept. 9, 2024. .

If winning an authentic jersey from Fanatics is something that interests you, continue reading to find out how to participate, plus more information.

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook jersey promo

If you have an account with Fanatics Sportsbook, then you automatically have a chance to win. No opt-in required.

All you need to do is check the Fanatics Sportsbook app each day after 7 a.m. ET to see if you’ve won. If you were selected as a winner, you will have to claim your $150 in FanCash prior to 7 a.m. ET the following day.

It is this $150 in FanCash that can be redeemed at Fanatics.com for an authentic jersey.

Read Review Up To 10x$100 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+ and present in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, and WY. Void where prohibited. New customer only. Must apply this Promotion in your bet slip & place and settle $5+ cash wager with odds of – 200 or longer to get a Bonus Bet match (up to $100) each day for 10 straight days. Your 10 days begin the day you sign up. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Who can participate in this Fanatics promo?

This Fanatics $5 million jersey drop promo is available to all Fanatics Sportsbook customers. Again, you don’t even need to opt-in.

Anyone who is over the age of 21 and physically located in one of the following states can participate in this Fanatics promo:

Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia

Fanatics $5M jersey drop: Terms and conditions

According to the terms and conditions, Fanatics is giving $3 million of the $5 million jersey drop out as FanCash, while the remaining $2 million will be dispersed as a giveaway.

This Fanatics $5 million jersey drop promo is running from 7 a.m. ET on Aug. 20, 2024 until 2:59 a.m. ET on Sept. 9, 2024.

If you do not have a Fanatics Sportsbook account, rest assured that signing up is easy and does not require a purchase.

Follow these steps to register:

Click “CLAIM BONUS” on this page Download the Fanatics mobile app Enter personal info to register (e.g., name, birthdate, address, etc) Create a username and password Share your location Agree to terms and conditions

Signing up for a Fanatics Sportsbook account takes under five minutes from start to finish. Then, as a new user, you will be eligible for the new-user Fanatics promo, which doles out a bet match up to $100 each day for your first 10 days.

Top-selling NFL jerseys for the 2024 season

The 2024 NFL season officially kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024 with the Baltimore Ravens taking on the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

As always, the star power around the league is robust, and jerseys are flying off the shelves. Take a look at the 10 highest-selling NFL jerseys entering the season:

PLAYER TEAM Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Caleb Williams Chicago Bears Brock Purdy San Francisco 49ers Saquon Barkley Philadelphia Eagles Amon-Ra St. Brown Detroit Lions Tom Brady Retired CJ Stroud Houston Texans Jahmyr Gibbs Detroit Lions Christian McCaffrey San Francisco 49ers

Summary

Remember that all Fanatics Sportsbook users are automatically given a chance to win $150 in FanCash for a new, authentic NFL jersey from this Fanatics $5 million jersey drop promo.