Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Another busy Saturday of college football is almost here. Plenty of intriguing matchups are on tap, including three between ranked teams. With that in mind, new Fanatics Sportsbook customers can redeem the sportsbook’s welcome offer in time for kickoff.

While the offer is similar to other welcome promos in terms of value, Fanatics’ is stretched out over a 10-day period.

Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1,000 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY only. Void where prohibited. Must apply this Promotion in your bet slip & place and settle $5+ cash wager with odds of – 200 or longer to get a Bonus Bet match (up to $100) each day for 10 straight days. Your 10 days begin the day you sign up. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Below is everything there is to know about Fanatics’ latest offer.

Explaining the Fanatics promo

New Fanatics bettors can earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets with the welcome offer. To claim the offer, users place a bet for each of their first 10 days with the sportsbook. Regardless of the outcome of the qualifying bet, Fanatics will issue a daily bonus of equal value.

No promo code is required, but each bet must have -200 odds or longer.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after receipt. Additionally, they hold no cash value. The initial stake is not included in any winnings.

To redeem this Fanatics Sportsbook welcome promo, bettors must be at least 21 years old, unless otherwise stated, and physically present in one of the following locations: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia or West Virginia.

How to claim the Fanatics promo

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to activate one of the best sports betting promos.

Click Claim Bonus.

Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook. Provide a valid email address and verify your personal information.

Make your first deposit.

Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more, minimum -200 odds. Straight bets, parlays and same-game parlays are all eligible.

Win or lose, receive a matching bonus up to $100.

Customers are automatically entered into this promo on the first day but would need to opt in to activate on days 2-10. Skipping a day will forfeit any potential bonuses for that day.

What can you bet on?

Fanatics customers can bet on a variety of sports to activate this offer, including college football. Saturday’s slate features a trio of Top 25 matchups, none as intriguing as No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Oregon (7:30 p.m. ET).

Both Big Ten teams are 5-0, though the Buckeyes are 3-point road favorites and -160 on the money line, per Fanatics.

The winner will get a leg up in the race for a College Football Playoff spot. The Buckeyes are the favorites to win the national title (+275), while the Ducks are fifth (+1000).

TEAM MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL Ohio State -160 -3 (-110) O 53.5 (-110) Oregon +130 +3 (-110) U 53.5 (-110)

After authoring the biggest win in program history, Vanderbilt looks to improve to 4-2 when it visits Kentucky (7:45 p.m. ET). Quarterback Diego Pavia has played an instrumental role in the Commodores’ surprising turnaround, throwing eight touchdowns and no interceptions through five games. The senior is also the team’s leading rusher (335 yards).

Kentucky (3-2), however, is a 13.5-point home favorite and -575 on the money line.

TEAM MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL Vanderbilt +425 +13.5 (-110) O 44.5 (-110) Kentucky -575 -13.5 (-110) U 44.5 (-110)

Fanatics at a glance

Fanatics, an industry leader in sports merchandising, features a loyalty program. For every wager placed via the sportsbook, bettors can earn rewards points called FanCash. These can be converted into bonus bets or merchandise credits at Fanatics or one of its affiliated sites such as NFL Shop.

Also, new bettors can earn up to $1,000 over their first 10 days as a customer. All sports are eligible, and no promo code is necessary.

Fanatics also has some perks for existing customers, including same-game parlay profit boosts for both the NFL and MLB.