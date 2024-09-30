Courtesy of Fanatics Sportsbook’s welcome offer, new users can claim up to $1,000 over their first 10 days with the sportsbook

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The fourth week of the NFL season concludes with another Monday night doubleheader as the Tennessee Titans visit the Miami Dolphins (7:30 p.m. ET) and the Detroit Lions host the Seattle Seahawks (8:15 p.m. ET).

For bettors looking to get in on the action, Fanatics Sportsbook is worth considering. New customers are eligible to earn up to $1,000 over their first 10 days following registration.

Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1,000 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY only. Void where prohibited. Must apply this Promotion in your bet slip & place and settle $5+ cash wager with odds of – 200 or longer to get a Bonus Bet match (up to $100) each day for 10 straight days. Your 10 days begin the day you sign up. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

With kickoff approaching, you’ll need to act fast to redeem this unique promo offer. Below, we cover all the steps to get started with Fanatics Sportsbook.

Explaining the Fanatics promo

New Fanatics customers have the opportunity to receive up to $1,000 in bonus bets by placing an initial $100 wager (with odds of -200 or longer). Whether the bet wins or loses, Fanatics will match the stake with a bonus bet, credited within 72 hours. Eligible bet types include straight bets, parlays, and same-game parlays.

To take full advantage of this Fanatics Sportsbook promotion, customers would need to place a $100 wager each day for the first 10 days.

Please note that bonus bets cannot be withdrawn or transferred, and must be used within seven days. Unused bonus bets will expire after this period.

No promo code is required. Bettors must be at least 21 years old and physically present in one of the following locations to be eligible for this sportsbook promo: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia or West Virginia.

Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1,000 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY only. Void where prohibited. Must apply this Promotion in your bet slip & place and settle $5+ cash wager with odds of – 200 or longer to get a Bonus Bet match (up to $100) each day for 10 straight days. Your 10 days begin the day you sign up. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

How to claim the Fanatics promo

Fanatics is stepping up with one of the industry’s most unique offers. New users can earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets over their first 10 days as a customer.

Click “Claim Bonus”

Sign up for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account by verifying your personal information

Place your first deposit

Make a qualifying wager. Eligible bets must have -200 odds or longer.

Win or lose, take home up to $100 in bonus bets

Customers can take full advantage of this offer by placing a $100 wager each day for 10 consecutive days. While the first day is automatically eligible, opting in is required for days 2-10. It’s important to note that missing a day will result in forfeiting any bonus for that specific day. Bonus bets will be credited within 72 hours. If a bonus bet results in a win, only the winnings are credited, as the initial bonus stake is not included in the return.

What can you bet on?

Fanatics is a go-to sportsbook for those who want to bet on the NFL. In addition to popular markets like the spread and moneyline, there are also a variety of player props available. Bettors have several games to choose from in Week 4, including Seahawks-Lions.

The NFC West-leading Seahawks are 3-0 for the eighth time in franchise history. They went on to make the playoffs in each of the last five instances, including winning Super Bowl XLVIII.

Despite their unbeaten mark, the Seahawks find themselves as 3.5-point underdogs to Detroit. The Lions (2-1) have lost to Seattle in each of the last three seasons, a streak they hope to end Monday at Ford Field.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Seahawks +160 +3.5 (-110) O 45.5 (-110) Lions -190 -3.5 (-110) U 45.5 (-110)

Fanatics at a glance

Fanatics, a household name for sports apparel, is spreading its wings into the betting industry. Reviews to date have been mostly positive, with bettors praising the sportsbook’s vast selection of markets and unique loyalty/rewards program.

Users can earn up to 10% from every cash bet as “FanCash.” These are essentially digital points that can be redeemed for fan apparel (jerseys, hats, T-shirts, etc.), autographs and more at an affiliated site such as NFL Shop. The percentage earned from each wager depends on the odds of the bet. In other words, the higher the odds, the higher the FanCash.

Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1,000 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY only. Void where prohibited. Must apply this Promotion in your bet slip & place and settle $5+ cash wager with odds of – 200 or longer to get a Bonus Bet match (up to $100) each day for 10 straight days. Your 10 days begin the day you sign up. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Where Fanatics also differentiates itself is its welcome promo: bettors can earn up to $1,000 over their first 10 days following registration. While other sportsbooks offer similarly large amounts, Fanatics does so win or lose.

Bettors have a vast selection of betting options to use toward this sportsbook offer, including everything from the ever-popular NFL to more niche sports like F1 racing. Select locations also offer casino games.