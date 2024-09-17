New Fanatics Sportsbook users can bet on the NFL and earn bonus bets with this promo.

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Two NFL weeks may already be in the books, but there’s still time for bettors to take advantage of the many generous promotions being offered by sportsbooks. Fanatics Sportsbook has one of the best offers on the market, as new customers have an opportunity to claim up to $1,000 in total bonus bets over their first 10 days with the sportsbook.

Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1,000 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY only. Void where prohibited. Must apply this Promotion in your bet slip & place and settle $5+ cash wager with odds of – 200 or longer to get a Bonus Bet match (up to $100) each day for 10 straight days. Your 10 days begin the day you sign up. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Want to learn more? Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to redeem Fanatics’ special welcome promo.

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo

This unique promotion from Fanatics Sportsbook allows new customers to claim up to $100 in bonus bets per day for 10 consecutive days. Win or lose, Fanatics promises to match your wager (minimum -200 odds) in full.

Bettors who take full advantage of this offer can earn up to $1,000 over their first 10 days as a customer. Skip one day, however, and you’ll forfeit your bonus for that day.

Bonus bets cannot be combined with other promotions. They’re also non-withdrawable, but you’ll get to keep any winnings. Keep in mind, that does not include the value of the bet. In other words, if you win a $50 bonus bet at +100 odds, you’ll get back $50 in profits but not the original stake as well.

Bettors must be at least 21 years old and physically present in one of the following locations to be eligible: Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia or Wyoming.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo

Want to bet on the NFL? This promotion is a great way to get started. Follow these steps to redeem your offer:

Place your first deposit

Make a qualifying wager of at least $5. Eligible bets must contain minimum odds of -200.

Win or lose, receive a matching bonus bet up to $100

Again, bettors can maximize this promotion by accumulating up to $1,000 in total over their first 10 days with Fanatics. Non-transferable bonus bets typically arrive within 72 hours. They must be used within seven days or else they expire.

What can you bet on?

The Indianapolis Colts host the Chicago Bears on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET., hoping to avoid an 0-3 start. Indianapolis is favored at Fanatics Sportsbook, albeit by a slim margin. Anthony Richardson threw three interceptions in a 16-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 2, giving him four through two games. He’ll need to protect the ball better against the Bears (1-1), whose defense has been opportunistic.

As for Chicago, No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams is still seeking his first NFL touchdown pass.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Bears +100 +1.5 (-110) O 44 (-110) Colts -120 -1.5 (-110) U 44 (-110)

The Detroit Lions visit the Arizona Cardinals in the late-afternoon window on Sunday (4:25 p.m. ET). Arizona is coming off a 41-10 rout of the Los Angeles Rams, though it’s the Lions who are favored.

Kyler Murray turned in a perfect 158.3 passer rating in Week 2, completing 17 of 21 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns. Two of those scores went to rookie first-rounder Marvin Harrison Jr.

Detroit, meanwhile, lost 20-16 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Lions -170 -3 (-110) O 51.5 (-110) Cardinals +140 +3 (-110) U 51.5 (-110)

Fanatics Sportsbook at a glance

Fanatics, a household name in the sports apparel and trading card industry, is quickly winning over bettors.

Fanatics has a generous loyalty program in which bettors can earn points called “FanCash.” These are redeemable for merchandise credits at Fanatics or an affiliated site such as NFL Shop.

The sportsbook offers a strong mix of betting options, from the NFL and MLB to more niche sports like tennis and everything in between. Users in select locations also have access to popular casino games such as roulette or slots.

The app is user-friendly thanks to its clean interface and flexible banking options. Depositing/withdrawing money is a smooth process.