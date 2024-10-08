Fanatics Sportsbook promo for NFL Week 6: Up to $1k in bonus bets

New users can bet and get bonus bets for 10 days

It’s already Week 6 in the NFL. The landscape keeps shifting, making for an interesting next few months. Suddenly, the Washington Commanders look like playoff contenders. But the Los Angeles Rams and Miami Dolphins? Not so much.

Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1,000 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY only. Void where prohibited. Must apply this Promotion in your bet slip & place and settle $5+ cash wager with odds of – 200 or longer to get a Bonus Bet match (up to $100) each day for 10 straight days. Your 10 days begin the day you sign up. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Explaining the Fanatics promo

New bettors can collect up to $1,000 in bonus bets courtesy of Fanatics Sportsbook. You would need to bet $100 for 10 consecutive days to maximize this sportsbook welcome offer. Regardless of the qualifying bet’s outcome, Fanatics will issue a bonus bet of equal value. Each bet must have -200 odds or longer.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days following receipt. They also hold no cash value, meaning the initial stake is not included in any winnings.

To qualify for this promo, bettors must be at least 21 years old, unless otherwise stated, and physically present in one of the following locations: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia or West Virginia.

How to claim the Fanatics promo

What separates this promo from other sportsbook promos isn’t just the total value, but also the way it’s structured. Maximizing this promo requires bettors to bet for each of their first 10 days at Fanatics.

Here is how you can get started:

Click “Claim Bonus”

Register for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account. Provide a valid email address and verify your personal information

Make your first deposit

Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more, -200 odds or longer. Straight bets, parlays and same-game parlays are all eligible

Win or lose, receive a matching bonus bet up to $100 within 72 hours

Once again, maximizing this offer means betting for 10 straight days. You automatically are eligible on your first day but are required to opt in on days 2-10. Skipping a day will forfeit any potential bonuses for that day. Bonus bets typically arrive within 72 hours.

What can you bet on?

Fanatics offers a plethora of options for NFL bettors. The most common markets are the spread, moneyline and total. There also are team and player props, as well as futures bets.

Week 6 features some exciting matchups, and you can kick off your betting journey today by claiming this welcome promo.

In the 1 p.m. ET window on Sunday, rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels leads the resurgent Washington Commanders into Baltimore to face the Ravens. The Commanders have been one of the NFL’s most pleasant surprises, sitting atop the NFC East with a 4-1 record.

That said, their new-found success will be tested by the Ravens, winners of three straight. Baltimore is averaging 34.6 points over that stretch, led by reigning MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson (nine touchdowns, one interception).

Oddsmakers at Fanatics are siding with the Ravens, listing them as 6.5-point favorites and -285 on the moneyline.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Commanders +230 +6.5 (-110) O 52.5 (-110) Ravens -285 -6.5 (-110) U 52.5 (-110)

Later Sunday (4 p.m. ET), the Dallas Cowboys host the Detroit Lions. The Cowboys are 3-2, but only one of those victories came against a team with a winning record.

They will get a resume-boosting opportunity against the 3-1 Lions, who rank third in the NFL in total offense (397 yards per game) and seventh in scoring (26 points per game). Four of Detroit’s next five games are on the road, all versus teams above .500.

Per Fanatics, Detroit is a 3.5-point favorite and -175 on the moneyline.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Lions -175 -3.5 (-105) O 52.5 (-110) Cowboys +145 +3.5 (-115) U 52.5 (-110)

Fanatics at a glance

Fanatics, a leader in sports apparel and collectibles, has spread its wings into the betting industry. Early reviews have been mostly positive, with the sportsbook’s loyalty and rewards program among its biggest draws.

Users are eligible to earn up to 10% from every cash bet as “FanCash.” These essentially are digital points redeemable for fan apparel (jerseys, hats, T-shirts, etc.), autographs and more at an affiliated site such as NFL Shop. The percentage earned from each wager varies based on the bet’s odds.

Where Fanatics also differentiates itself is its welcome offer. Bettors can earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets over their first 10 days as a customer. No promo code is necessary.

The sportsbook isn’t accessible via desktop, though there are other ways (mobile app, brick-and-mortar location) to use its many features. It takes only a few minutes to register, and customers can bet on everything from the NFL and MLB to table tennis and volleyball.