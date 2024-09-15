Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The Denver Broncos will look to avoid a dreaded 0-2 start as they host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday (4:25 p.m. ET) from Empower Field at Mile High. This is shaping up to be one of the closest matchups of Week 2, though early season NFL games tend to be ripe for surprises.

Justin Fields will start again at quarterback, with Pittsburgh seeking its first 2-0 start since 2020. That means Russell Wilson, who spent the last two seasons in Denver, won’t get the chance to suit up against his former team. Wilson missed last week’s 18-10 victory over the Atlanta Falcons because of a tight calf.

Fields wasn’t overly productive, throwing for 156 yards on 17 of 23 passing in addition to rushing for 57 yards. But he also avoided making any critical mistakes, allowing the Steelers to come out victorious in a defensive battle. Six field goals by Chris Boswell accounted for all the Steelers’ scoring.

Fanatics lists Pittsburgh as a 2.5-point favorite and -145 on the moneyline, with Denver +120 to win outright. The Over/Under of 36.5 is noticeably the lowest for any Week 2 game.

Broncos coach Sean Payton is 3-0 against Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, though all those meetings came while the former was in New Orleans. Payton has had it difficult in Denver, and avoiding an 0-2 start is paramount. The plan is to turn back to rookie quarterback Bo Nix, who threw for 138 yards and two interceptions in his NFL debut, a 26-20 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Steelers -145 -2.5 (-110) O 36.5 (-110) Broncos +120 +2.5 (-110) U 36.5 (-110)

Fanatics, a longtime staple in the sports merchandising industry, is quickly garnering the respect of bettors. One of the sportsbook’s most unique features is its loyalty program, in which users can earn points called “FanCash.” These are redeemable for merchandise credits at Fanatics or one of its affiliated sites such as NFL Shop, along with other perks. The sportsbook also hands out frequent odds boosts.

Users have access to a broad range of betting markets, from the NFL and MLB to more niche sports like tennis. Select locations also offer popular casino games (roulette, slots, etc.).

The sportsbook is available only via mobile devices or brick-and-mortar locations, a notable difference from some of its competitors. Nevertheless, the app is relatively user-friendly, with a clean interface, competitive odds and flexible banking options. Registration is secure and takes only a matter of minutes.