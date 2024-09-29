Unlock your path to $1,000 in bonus bets with a welcome offer from Fanatics Sportsbook.

Fanatics Sportsbook users can snag up to $1,000 in bonus bets over their first 10 days as a new customer. What better way to get started on this exciting welcome promo than with a bet on Sunday Night Football?

The Buffalo Bills, one of the NFL’s five remaining unbeatens, look to stay perfect when they visit the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4 (8:20 p.m. ET). Buffalo is led by the early MVP favorite in quarterback Josh Allen.

With Sunday night’s kickoff only hours away, we take a closer look at how online sports bettors can get involved.

Explaining the Fanatics promo

Fanatics Sportsbook promo is among the most unique promos in the industry. To maximize this offer, you’ll need to place a bet for 10 consecutive days. To get the full allotment of $1,000 in bonus bets, a daily wager of $100 is required.

There is a -200 odds requirement for each wager, but win or lose, Fanatics has you covered. For example, if you bet $25 on Lamar Jackson to rush for a touchdown, you will get back $25 no matter what happens on Sunday.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, non-transferable and must be redeemed within seven days of receipt. Unused bets will be voided.

No promo code is required. Bettors must be at least 21 years old and physically present in one of the following locations to be eligible for this sportsbook promo: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia or West Virginia.

How to claim the Fanatics promo

Want to bet on the NFL? Get started with Fanatics to redeem this special 10x$100 welcome offer. Here’s everything you need to opt in.

Click “Claim Bonus”

Sign up for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account by verifying your personal information

Place your first deposit

Make a qualifying wager of at least $5. Eligible bets must have -200 odds or longer.

Win or lose, take home up to $100 in bonus bets

Bettors can maximize this offer by placing a $100 wager for 10 consecutive days. It’s important to remember though that skipping a day will forfeit any potential bonuses for that day. Bonus bets generally arrive within 72 hours and hold no cash value. The initial stake will not be included in any winnings.

What can you bet on?

With a wide range of betting markets and fairly competitive odds, Fanatics is quickly rising the ranks of the industry’s best sportsbooks. NFL bettors can wager on everything from game spreads to player props, Super Bowl futures and more.

Sunday’s slate concludes in primetime with the Ravens hosting the Bills. Allen is the +225 frontrunner for NFL MVP with Buffalo 3-0, while reigning winner Jackson is hoping to improve upon Baltimore’s 1-2 start.

The Bills have won their first four games nine times in franchise history, including just twice since 1992. The most recent instance was in 2020. They’re pegged as 2.5-point underdogs and +110 on the moneyline against the Ravens, who are coming off a 28-25 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

It’s still early, but this game could have longstanding implications in the AFC.

Team Moneyline Spread Total Bills +110 +2.5 (-110) O 46.5 (-110) Ravens -130 -2.5 (-110) U 46.5 (-110)

Fanatics at a glance

Fanatics, a go-to for sports collectibles, jerseys, hats and more, is forging a strong identity in the betting industry, and is now considered by many to be one of the best sportsbooks.

The sportsbook’s welcome offer, in which new users can redeem up to $1,000 in bonus bets over their first 10 days, is unlike any other.

Besides that, where Fanatics Sportsbook differentiates itself is its loyalty and rewards program. Users can earn “FanCash” points. These are redeemable for fan apparel, autographs and other items at affiliated sites such as NFL Shop.

Bettors have a vast selection of betting markets, including the NFL, MMA and everything in between. Select locations also offer popular casino games, including live-action dealers.