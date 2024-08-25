Fanatics Sportsbook promo: Get up to $1,000 in bonus bets

This Fanatics Sportsbook welcome offer is now available in all states in which the company operates.

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Brand new customers can register for an account to claim this Fanatics Sportsbook promo, which will give new users the chance to earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets over the course of their first 10 days following sign-up.

Explaining the Fanatics promo

Let’s dive into how this Fanatics promo actually works. First and foremost, this offer essentially works under the “Bet and Get” format, but Fanatics utilizes the phrase “Bet Match” instead.

Your first wager every day throughout your first 10 days after registering will be matched in full, up to $100 in bonus bets.

Read Review Up To 10x$100 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+ and present in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, and WY. Void where prohibited. New customer only. Must apply this Promotion in your bet slip & place and settle $5+ cash wager with odds of – 200 or longer to get a Bonus Bet match (up to $100) each day for 10 straight days. Your 10 days begin the day you sign up. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

So, if your first real-money wager on day one after signing up is for $50, Fanatics will issue you a $50 bonus bet. If your first bet of the day is $500, meanwhile, Fanatics will grant you the maximum $100 bonus bet match.

Your very first bet of the day for your initial 10 days following sign-up is what will qualify to be matched in this promo from Fanatics Sportsbook.

How to claim the Fanatics promo

Claiming this welcome offer from Fanatics Sportsbook is rather simple. Just follow this step-by-step guide:

Select “CLAIM BONUS” Download the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app on your Android or iOS device Complete the registration process Agree to the terms and conditions Fund your account with an initial deposit (min. $5) Place your first bet of at least $5 on any market at -200 odds or longer

It will be this initial real-money wager that is matched up to $100 by Fanatics Sportsbook. Then, your first bet of the day ($5 min. on any market at -200 odds or longer) for 10 days will be matched as well.

Know that this Fanatics promo is able to be claimed to any new user who is registering in one of the following states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia or West Virginia.

Fanatics promo terms and conditions

Next, we are going to delve into the nitty gritty of this offer. In comparison to the best sportsbook promos, Fanatics supplies one of the highest maximum dollar potentials ($1,000) on the market.

Any and all bonus bets that are received from this Fanatics sign-up promo possess a 1x wagering requirement. This means that if you get a $50 bet match, you will need to play through $50 before your profits become withdrawable.

Also of note is the fact that all bonus bets received from Fanatics Sportsbook expire seven days after receipt.

Read Review Up To 10x$100 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+ and present in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, and WY. Void where prohibited. New customer only. Must apply this Promotion in your bet slip & place and settle $5+ cash wager with odds of – 200 or longer to get a Bonus Bet match (up to $100) each day for 10 straight days. Your 10 days begin the day you sign up. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Fanatics Sportsbook at a glance

Despite its novelty in the industry, Fanatics is shaping up to contend with the top online sportsbooks. Below, you will discover some of the sportsbook’s key features, beginning with the other promotional offers at Fanatics, which are accessible to all returning users.

Fanatics frequently offers same-game parlay profit boosts. For example, you can opt in to receive a 25% SGP profit boost. In addition to that, Fanatics supplies a weekly promo called “Last Leg Letdown” where it refunds 20 random parlays that lost by exactly one leg. Users may also take advantage of the sportsbook’s referral and loyalty (FanCash) programs. We recommend checking out the ‘Promos’ tab daily to find the available offers.

Another impressive aspect of Fanatics Sportsbook is the user interface and app design. Both new and experienced bettors will enjoy navigating and placing wagers on the Fanatics mobile app.

Moreover, Fanatics provides an array of banking options to handle all of your deposits and withdrawals. There are no additional fees, and processing speeds are very quick.

If you happen to encounter an issue of any kind, you will be pleased to know that Fanatics boasts a highly effective customer support system, including a 24/7 live chat function.

Lastly, while Fanatics doesn’t have the most extensive list of sports betting markets, it does cover the essentials very well. There are niche markets available too, such as badminton and table tennis.

And remember that the current Fanatics promo is giving new users the opportunity to accumulate up to $1,000 in bonus bets over the course of 10 days.

Read Review Up To 10x$100 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+ and present in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, and WY. Void where prohibited. New customer only. Must apply this Promotion in your bet slip & place and settle $5+ cash wager with odds of – 200 or longer to get a Bonus Bet match (up to $100) each day for 10 straight days. Your 10 days begin the day you sign up. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Best odds at Fanatics today

The final week of the NFL Preseason is down to its last three games on Sunday, and you can wager on them at Fanatics Sportsbook.

The matchup to keep an eye on today is the Washington Commanders hosting the New England Patriots.

TEAM MONEYLINE POINT SPREAD New England Patriots -240 -5.5 (-110) Washington Commanders +190 +5.5 (-110)