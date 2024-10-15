FanDuel added the NBA League Pass package to its welcome promo in time for the NBA season.

FanDuel has introduced a fresh offer for new sign-ups ahead of the NBA season. With this FanDuel promo, claim $300 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass if you place a first bet of $5 or more that wins.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $300 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

How does the FanDuel new user promo work?

The FanDuel promo for new users is a bet-and-get offer that provides $300 in bonus bets. However, there are some additional pieces to the promo to make it a bit more nuanced. Instead of the $300 bonus being guaranteed, you must win your first bet to receive it. Additionally, you receive three free months of NBA League Pass.

A bet-and-get offer requires a first bet of a certain amount in exchange for a bonus. In the case of this FanDuel promo, the offer is $300 in bonus bets and a three-month free trial of NBA League Pass.

To claim the bonus, sign up for a new sports betting account in one of the legal FanDuel states. From there, place your first bet and await its outcome. If it wins, get $300 in bonus bets. Regardless of your first bet’s outcome, you receive three months of NBA League Pass. You can place your $5+ first bet on any event, including the NBA preseason, MLB postseason, and NFL Week 7.

What is NBA League Pass?

NBA League Pass is a welcome addition to the FanDuel promo. This subscription service provides access to an abundance of NBA content, including most games throughout the season. With the FanDuel promo, you receive three months of NBA League Pass, starting from the beginning of the season. So, the offer takes you through 2024 and a portion of January 2025.

Typically, NBA League Pass costs $16.99 per month as a monthly subscription. As a result, the FanDuel promo can be viewed as an additional value of more than $50 on top of the $300 in bonus bets you receive for winning your first bet.

The FanDuel promo is the only new user sportsbook promo that provides access to NBA League Pass for free. If you’re waiting for the arrival of the NBA season, this is an excellent opportunity for you to get a bonus and free access to on-demand NBA games.

FanDuel promo: Terms & conditions

The FanDuel promo is relatively straightforward with its terms and conditions. This offer is only available to new customers who are signing up for a FanDuel account for the first time. You must be 21 or older to claim it, adhering to the laws for your state’s legal gambling age.

To get started, you must make a minimum deposit of at least $5. Then, place a $5+ first bet on any event. There is no minimum odds requirement for your first bet, which adds value to the offer. Because there are no minimum odds, we recommend placing your first bet on the largest favorite you can find. This is because you don’t receive the $300 bonus if you lose your first bet, and betting on a massive favorite comes closest to guaranteeing that you get the bonus.

Bonus bets you receive with the FanDuel promo expire seven days after you get them, so it’s important to use them quickly and efficiently. The bonus bets have a one time play-through requirement. This means that you must be 1x your bonus amount to withdraw any winnings you get from using the bonus bets.

An important note to make regarding the FanDuel promo bonus bets is that they do not hold any cash value on their own. As a result, any wager you make using them only returns the profit to your account. You will never recover the value of the bonus bets in cash value.

What can you bet on to claim this FanDuel promo?

As discussed, you can bet on any event for your first bet with the FanDuel promo. Here is a preview of some upcoming events around sports that represent outstanding opportunities to either place your first bet or use bonus bets from the FanDuel promo.

NBA Preseason

A perfect segue into the NBA season is to bet on NBA preseason action. The NBA regular season doesn’t begin until Oct. 22, so there is still time to get back into betting on hoops before the games begin to matter.

Let’s look at an example of how to use the FanDuel promo for NBA preseason betting. Say I place my first bet for $5 on Thunder vs. Nuggets on Oct. 15. I back the Nuggets moneyline (-180). If the Nuggets win, I receive $2.78 in profit, $300 in bonus bets, and three free months of NBA League Pass. If the Nuggets lose, I get three months of NBA League Pass and nothing else.

Depending on how you time the FanDuel promo, you might be able to use your bonus bets to wager on the opening night of the NBA regular season. Remember that your bonus bets expire seven days after you get them, so don’t wait too long to use them.

MLB Postseason

The New York Yankees are set to host the Cleveland Guardians in Game 2 of the ALCS on Tuesday, Oct. 15, representing another excellent chance to place your first bet. The Yankees have their ace Gerrit Cole on the mound opposite Guardians’ right-hander Tanner Bibee, who has pitched well in limited action.

There are quite a few headlining names in this series, including Yankees outfielders Aaron Judge and Soto, and Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez. You can bet on either team or player props for any of these stars as your first bet with the FanDuel promo.

An example would be if I placed a $10 first bet on Juan Soto to record a hit (-300). If Soto gets a hit, I receive $3.33 in profit, $300 in bonus bets, and NBA League Pass for three months. If Soto fails to get a hit, I only receive the NBA League Pass trial. Because Soto is a sizable favorite to get a hit in Game 2, there is an equally good chance of passing through the winning first bet requirement and getting the $300 bonus.

NFL Week 7

Week 7 of the NFL season is upon us, with many breakout stars and teams stealing headlines. Here is a look at the full schedule of NFL Week 7 games that you can bet on with the FanDuel promo:

There are plenty of matchups on the Week 7 slate that project to be extremely close. Texans vs. Packers is an intriguing game with young star quarterbacks C.J. Stroud and Jordan Love battling it out. However, the true gem this week is Chiefs vs. 49ers in a Super Bowl rematch on Sunday, Oct. 20.

The 49ers have dealt with an abundance of injuries so far this season, most notably to star running back Christian McCaffrey. The Chiefs have also dealt with their share of injuries, though, with Patrick Mahomes’s top wideout Rashee Rice missing the rest of the season.

You can place your first $5 bet on the 49ers moneyline (-120) with the FanDuel promo. If the 49ers win, you get $4.17 in profit, $300 in bonus bets, and NBA League Pass. If the Chiefs win, you only get the three-month free trial of NBA League Pass and nothing else.

FanDuel: A brief overview

FanDuel is one of the premier destinations to bet on sports online. You can sign up today and claim the welcome offer and after you have claimed it, you can then take advantage of numerous existing user promos.

Here is a breakdown of some offers available this week:

NFL Same-Game Parlay Profit Boost : Place a same-game parlay on any NFL game this week and get a 30% profit boost. Your SGP must have 3+ legs and be placed at +100 odds or longer.

: Place a same-game parlay on any NFL game this week and get a 30% profit boost. Your SGP must have 3+ legs and be placed at +100 odds or longer. MLB Profit Boost : Place any bet on the MLB Postseason and get a 30% profit boost token for it.

: Place any bet on the MLB Postseason and get a 30% profit boost token for it. Refer-a-Friend Bonus: Refer a friend to FanDuel Sportsbook and get $50 in bonus bets when they settle their first bet.

FanDuel is one of the most popular online sports betting apps in the U.S. for a variety of reasons. The app is clean and concise, leading to a positive experience for novice and experienced sports bettors alike. The FanDuel app is one of the easiest mobile betting apps to navigate, with every category clearly labeled.

If you are looking to place a bet at FanDuel, the process is simple. Click on the bet you want to place, enter the amount you wish to bet, and place it. It doesn’t matter if you are looking to place a straight bet on a point spread or put together an elaborate same-game parlay. It’s all made easy at FanDuel.

FanDuel provides one of the largest selections of sports betting markets to choose from, including top sports leagues like the NFL and NBA and niche offerings like cycling and darts. Within each category, you can find extensive markets and props to wager on.

Once you accrue some winnings at FanDuel, withdrawing them is simple. There are plenty of withdrawal methods to choose from, and these transactions take a short time to process.

If you ever run into any issues at FanDuel, you can rest assured knowing that there is an excellent customer service team ready to assist you.

