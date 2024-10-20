The latest FanDuel sign-up promo can be activated by betting on Week 7 of the NFL season

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The Sunday of Week 7 features 12 games, ranging from bright and early on the East Coast to almost midnight. The Jaguars and Patriots meet in London to get the day started, and the day finishes with Davante Adams and the New York Jets visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers. Other appealing matchups include Chiefs-49ers, Lions-Vikings and Texans-Packers.

Whether one wants to bet on the NFL, or any other sport such as college football, baseball, hockey or basketball, they can find the markets that interest them at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $300 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

FanDuel has released a brand new promo for new users to celebrate the exciting time in sports. This article will help navigate that new promotion and how to best take advantage of it.

Explaining the FanDuel promotion

The initial part of the promotion granted to a new FanDuel account resembles a typical “bet-and-get” promotion, but it comes with a specific condition.

New users can register for a FanDuel Sportsbook account, deposit funds, and place a minimum wager of $5 on any option. If that wager is successful, they will receive $300 in bonus bets, which can be used to bet on any sporting events in the week ahead.

This offer is notable in the industry because it necessitates that users win their first bet in order to receive the bonus. On the other hand, there are no minimum odds criteria for the initial bet, allowing users to support the strongest favorite on the board.

Promo terms and conditions

This FanDuel promotion is available to anyone who is registering for a FanDuel Sportsbook account for the first time. Participants need to be at least 21 years old and present in a state where FanDuel operates. An initial deposit and a minimum wager of $5 are necessary. Any bonus bets granted will become invalid seven days after being credited to one’s account. Additionally, these bonus bets must be placed at least once, and the amount of the bonus bet will not contribute to any payouts.

Explanation of NBA League Pass

In addition to potentially earning $300 worth of bonus bets, new FanDuel users can also claim a three-month free trial of NBA League Pass.

In contrast to the first part of the promo, the free trial is earned regardless of the result of one’s first wager. Once the new user places their first $5 wager, they will be eligible for three months of League Pass.

Access to League Pass will be sent as a promotional code via email, courtesy of FanDuel.

With NBA League Pass, users will have access to:

Live out of market games

Condensed game replays

NBA TV

Customizable broadcasts, including angles and stats

How to claim FanDuel promo

Decided to take advantage of the latest FanDuel sign-up offer? Follow these straightforward steps to claim it:

Click the “CLAIM BONUS” link. Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account. Deposit $5 or more. Place a minimum wager of $5 on any market (no odds restrictions apply). If the bet wins, receive $300 in bonus bets along with three months of NBA League Pass.

Keep in mind that bonus bets expire after seven days and must be wagered at least once before they can be withdrawn.

What can one bet on?

Technically, users can bet on any market to activate the promotion and they also can use the earned bonus bets on any market of their choosing. However, with the season in full swing, a popular day for NFL betting will be Sunday of Week 7.

Houston Texans (5-1) at Green Bay Packers (4-2)

Houston Texans Green Bay Packers Spread +2.5 (+100) -2.5 (-122) Moneyline +138 -164 Total Over 48.5 (-108) Under 48.5 (-112)

Kansas City Chiefs (5-0) at San Francisco 49ers (3-3)

Kansas City Chiefs San Francisco 49ers Spread +1.5 (-106) -1.5 (-114) Moneyline +112 -132 Total Over 47.5 (-105) Under 47.5 (-115)

The day starts bright and early, as the Jacksonville Jaguars play their second straight game in London. This time, they host the New England Patriots as Drake Maye looks to build on a solid first NFL start.

The early afternoon window features seven games, including a pair of electrifying matchups. The 4-2 Packers host the 5-1 Texans. Elsewhere, the 5-1 Lions head on the road and look to hand Minnesota its first loss of the season.

In the late afternoon window, there are three more games scheduled. The clear highlight there is a rematch of the most recent Super Bowl, as the San Francisco 49ers host the Kansas City Chiefs.

The night wraps up in the Steel City, with the Steelers hosting Davante Adams and the New York Jets.

FanDuel Sportsbook at a glance

FanDuel Sportsbook is often regarded as one of the best choices for online sportsbooks in the United States. It consistently ranks among the top-two in the nation for both betting volume and revenue generated from sports betting.

When evaluating the essential qualities of a sportsbook, FanDuel excels in many areas. Its app is user-friendly, providing a seamless experience for bettors. FanDuel offers a broad range of banking options, making it seamless to deposit and withdraw funds. In terms of the variety and quality of betting markets, FanDuel is recognized for providing nearly every type of market it is legally permitted to offer.

