Week 7 of the NFL regular season features a plethora of betting opportunities, and FanDuel Sportsbook is welcoming its first-time customers with a two-part offer.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $300 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

There are a total of 15 matchups on the Week 7 NFL betting schedule, including four primetime games.

Thursday Night Football kicks the action off with the Denver Broncos traveling to the Big Easy to take on the New Orleans Saints. The week closes out with the Baltimore Ravens and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing off on Monday Night Football.

Learn how all new FanDuel Sportsbook customers can have a shot at receiving $300 in bonus bets as well as three months of NBA League Pass:

FanDuel promo explained

The new FanDuel promo operates under the “Bet & Get” structure, but with a catch. One’s initial wager of at least $5 must settle as a win in order to earn both aspects of this offer.

Terms and conditions

For starters, only brand new FanDuel Sportsbook customers are eligible for this welcome offer – and there is no promo code required.

After signing up for a new account, users will have to fund it with an initial deposit of $5 or more. At this point, one can make their first real-money wager of at least $5 on any market at any betting odds.

Reminder: This qualifying wager must settle as a win to earn $300 in bonus bets. If the wager loses, no bonus will be awarded

If received, you will have seven days to use your $300 in bonus bets. Notably, they do not need to be used in one lump sum – simply add the desired amount to your betslip prior to placement. Bonus bet amount will not be included in any potential winnings.

A promotional code for three months of NBA League Pass will be sent to the email address that you used to sign up with. Let’s take a look at what you can expect to get with a three-month trial to NBA League Pass:

Stream every out-of-market game: With NBA League Pass, you will have the ability to stream every out-of-market game throughout the regular season.

With NBA League Pass, you will have the ability to stream every out-of-market game throughout the regular season. Condensed games: If you don’t feel like watching the full 48-minute game, NBA League Pass has you covered with condensed games. These condensed games are normally about 15 minutes long, featuring the key action and plays.

If you don’t feel like watching the full 48-minute game, NBA League Pass has you covered with condensed games. These condensed games are normally about 15 minutes long, featuring the key action and plays. Customizable broadcasts, angles and stats: NBA League Pass allows viewers to personalize their NBA fandom experience. Choose your preferred broadcasts, camera angles and stats.

NBA League Pass allows viewers to personalize their NBA fandom experience. Choose your preferred broadcasts, camera angles and stats. 24/7 access to NBA TV: Watch exclusive studio-style shows as well as live and classic games on NBA TV.

How to claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo

Here is a simple step-by-step guide for how users can claim this new promo, should they choose to register at FanDuel Sportsbook:

Click the “CLAIM BONUS” icon Register for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account Deposit $5 or more Bet at least $5 on any market (no odds restriction) If the bet wins, $300 in bonus bets plus three months of NBA League Pass will be credited

NFL Week 7 betting at FanDuel

FanDuel has a vast array of betting markets for NFL Week 7. Here are the latest betting odds for several of this week’s primetime games.

The Denver Broncos are at -1.5 on the point spread this week against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football.

Denver is 3-3 on the young season, winning three of their last four games. Rookie quarterback Bo Nix is experiencing his rookie lumps, but he seems to be figuring things out. In his last three outings, Nix has thrown five touchdown passes to just one interception.

New Orleans, meanwhile, is also starting a rookie quarterback, as Derek Carr is sidelined with an injury. Insert Spencer Rattler, who had an up-and-down first start against the Buccaneers. The Saints’ defense has struggled mightily of late, and Alvin Kamara has cooled off – averaging just 3.2 yards per carry over his last four games.

Denver Broncos New Orleans Saints Money line -126 +108 Spread -1.5 (-110) +1.5 (-110) Total O 36.5 (-115) U 36.5 (-105)

In the Week 7 edition of Sunday Night Football, the New York Jets will face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers. FanDuel has the Jets as -118 money line favorites.

Few teams, if any, have made more headlines this season than the Jets. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a new play-caller in Todd Downing, which saw mixed results as the Jets lost on Monday night to Buffalo.

The Steelers, on the other hand, are allowing merely 14.3 points per contest through six games. Quarterback Justin Fields is doing a fine job at taking care of the ball and running a moderately efficient offense.

New York Jets Pittsburgh Steelers Money line -118 +100 Spread -1.5 (-106) +1.5 (-114) Total O 37.5 (-105) U 37.5 (-115)

The first of the Week 7 Monday Night Football games will contain a pair of playoff hopefuls in the Baltimore Ravens and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game’s over/under currently sits at 48.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Ravens are winners of four straight, scoring 28-plus in each contest. Tampa Bay poured on 51 points in Week 6 against the Saints, and is averaging over 35 points per game in its four wins.