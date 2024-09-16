FanDuel promo for MNF: $200 in bonus bets, NFL Sunday Ticket

Users can sign up at FanDuel Sportsbook and take advantage of the welcome offer ahead of the Monday night matchup between Philadelphia and Atlanta.

Week 2 of the NFL season comes to an end on Monday night with the Atlanta Falcons visiting Philadelphia to take on the Eagles. Both teams entered the season with high expectations, so this should be a compelling and competitive NFC matchup.

Atlanta revamped its team in the offseason, bringing in Raheem Morris as its new head coach while also signing Kirk Cousins to play quarterback. With that being said, the Falcons don’t want to drop to 0-2 on the season, especially with Tampa Bay and New Orleans already sitting at 2-0 in the NFC South.

On the other side, the Philadelphia Eagles pulled out a victory over Green Bay in Brazil to open their season as they look to forget about the end of last season.

If you’re looking to bet on the game, you may want to check out FanDuel Sportsbook. New users who sign up can claim $200 in bonus bets as well as three weeks of access to NFL Sunday Ticket.

Bet Type Atlanta Falcons Philadelphia Eagles Spread +5.5 (-110) -5.5 (-110) Moneyline +198 -240 Total Over 46.5 (-105) Under 46.5 (-115)

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks Of NFL Sunday Ticket Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. Bet & Get offer: first online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket offer from YouTube and YouTube TV: Offer ends 9/22/24. After 3 weeks free trial, the full price of NFL Sunday Ticket will be automatically charged seasonally; cancel anytime. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Explaining the FanDuel Sportsbook promo

New users who sign up for a FanDuel Sportsbook account can claim $200 in bonus bets plus three weeks of free access to NFL Sunday Ticket. To claim the FanDuel promotion, users must simply deposit and then wager at least $5 on any market, including Monday night’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons.

The first part of the promotion is a bet-and-get promotion, which is a common promotion in the industry. Simply bet at least $5 of your own money, and once that wager is graded, FanDuel will credit $200 worth of bonus bets to your account to use for any sporting event taking place over the next week.

For example, you can bet $5 on Atlanta to cover as 5.5-point underdogs. If Atlanta loses by five points or fewer, or wins the game outright, you would win your bet. If Philadelphia wins by six points or more, you lose your bet. No matter what happens with your bet, you will receive $200 in bonus bets to use on baseball, college football and NFL action over the course of the next week.

In addition, users will receive a promo code for three weeks of access to NFL Sunday Ticket. NFL Sunday Ticket is the only way for football fans to watch live out-of-market games as they happen.

FanDuel new user promo terms and conditions

The new user promotion is open to all individuals who have never created an account with FanDuel Sportsbook before. To qualify, users must be at least 21 years old and currently located in one of the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS (through Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain parishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY.

To take advantage of the offer, users need to deposit a minimum of $5 of their own money into their account and place a first bet of at least $5. Once the first wager is settled, bonus bets will be issued. These bonus bets are valid for seven days and carry no cash value. To potentially turn bonus bets into a cash balance that becomes withdrawable, users must complete a 1x playthrough requirement. Please note that the stake from bonus bets is not included in the payout.

FanDuel betting markets

When it comes to betting the NFL, it’s hard to beat the offerings at FanDuel Sportsbook. The NFL is extremely popular to bet on in the U.S., and one of the main reasons is the number of betting markets available for each game. FanDuel might have the most options of any sportsbook, and that’s saying something.

Traditional users can keep it conservative and bet on popular markets such as the spread, moneyline and total. Other users might be more likely to dive into some more exotic markets, such as player props, touchdown bets, drive results and live betting. Additionally, users can combine multiple wagers into a parlay.

Gambling responsibly with FanDuel

Sports betting is intended to add enjoyment to one’s sports viewing experience when approached responsibly. However, some individuals may find it challenging to manage their betting habits. There’s no stigma in this, and FanDuel provides resources to help users develop responsible betting practices.

Users have the option to set limits on their deposits, wagers, and time spent on the app. Additionally, they will receive activity statements and check-ins to keep track of their spending and time usage. Users can also opt for time-outs, which temporarily suspend their accounts, or they can choose to permanently self-exclude from FanDuel.

Betting Eagles-Falcons at FanDuel

New users who create an account with FanDuel can claim a lucrative promotion for new users. FanDuel is giving all new users $200 in bonus bets plus three weeks of free access to NFL Sunday Ticket. All that is required is an original deposit and wager of at least $5.

FanDuel is considered one of the top sportsbooks in the nation and for good reason. Its new user promo is one of the best in the industry. In addition, the sportsbook takes care of its existing users with daily promotions such as bonus bets and profit boosts. Its app is easy to use, with have plenty of markets for all sports, and the user experience is hard to beat.

The matchup between Philadelphia and Atlanta figures to be a good one. If you’re looking for somewhere to bet the game, consider FanDuel Sportsbook.