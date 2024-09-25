Find out all you need to know about the latest FanDuel sign-up offer ahead of Week 4 of the NFL season

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

With three weeks of NFL football in the books, Week 4 of the season is now upon us. The schedule gets started on Thursday night with the New York Giants playing host to the Dallas Cowboys. The week wraps up with another doubleheader on Monday night.

In between, we have a lot to learn about many teams in the league. Perhaps another data point and an increasing sample size will provide some answers.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New customers only. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

FanDuel Sportsbook is offering all new users $200 in bonus bets after they place a $5 qualifying first wager.

Dallas Cowboys (1-2) at New York Giants (1-2)

Dallas Cowboys New York Giants Spread -5.5 (-110) +5.5 (-110) Money line -250 +205 Total Over 45.5 (-105) Under 45.5 (-115)

Denver Broncos (1-2) at New York Jets (2-1)

Denver Broncos New York Jets Spread +7.5 (-115) -7.5 (-105) Money line +295 -370 Total Over 38.5 (-110) Under 38.5 (-110)

Explaining the FanDuel Sportsbook promo

New users who sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook can claim $200 worth of bonus bets after depositing and wagering at least $5. The new offer requires no promo code and can be claimed and redeemed by betting on any market.

This promotion allows users to familiarize themselves with the FanDuel platform without wagering too much of their own funds. In fact, only a $5 original investment is required. From there, users will be able to claim $200 worth of bonus bets.

Users can activate the promotion by depositing and wagering $5 on any market for Thursday Night Football. From there, they’ll have a week to use $200 worth of bonus bets on any market of their choosing. Some potential betting options include the rest of the NFL Week 4 slate, Week 5 of college football, the final series of the MLB season and NHL preseason action.

FanDuel new user promo terms and conditions

The FanDuel new user promotion is open to anyone who hasn’t previously created an account with FanDuel Sportsbook. Participants must be at least 21 years old and located in one of the following areas: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas (in partnership with Kansas Star Casino), Kentucky, Louisiana (with certain exclusions), Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia or Wyoming.

To qualify, users must make a minimum deposit of $5 and place a first bet of at least $5. Bonus bets will be awarded after the first wager is settled. These bonus bets expire within seven days and cannot be exchanged for cash. A one-time playthrough is required to convert bonus bets into potential cash winnings, and the stake of the bonus bet does not contribute to the payout.

FanDuel betting markets

FanDuel is recognized for being one of the sportsbooks that offers users the most unique ways to bet on sports thanks to all of the prop and niche markets they post for events. NFL betting is extremely popular for the exact same reason.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New customers only. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Traditional bettors might want to stick to markets such as the spread, total and money line. Those are the most popular markets for a reason, and that is unlikely to change. However, users also have the opportunity to bet on a wide variety of markets such as player props, touchdowns, game props, team props, same-game parlays and more.

Gambling responsibly with FanDuel

Sports betting is supposed to be fun. When done correctly, it’s a great way to increase the entertainment surrounding a game. However, some people may struggle to bet in a responsible manner. FanDuel offers resources to help users cultivate healthier habits.

Users can establish limits on their deposits, wagers and time spent on the app. They also receive activity statements and check-ins to monitor their spending and usage. Additionally, users have the option to take a timeout, temporarily suspend their accounts or permanently self-exclude from FanDuel.

Betting NFL Week 4 at FanDuel Sportsbook

If you’re a sports bettor, you’ve almost certainly heard of FanDuel Sportsbook. It’s arguably the biggest name in the industry, and all data supports that notion. FanDuel checks all the boxes when it comes to what a bettor could want from a top sportsbook. Now, new users can claim $200 in bonus bets after placing their first $5 wager on any qualifying market.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New customers only. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).