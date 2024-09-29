FanDuel promo for NFL Week 4: Bet $5, get $200

Find all you need to know about the latest FanDuel sign-up offer ahead of Sunday’s Week 4 NFL games

Week 4 of the NFL season got underway on Thursday night with the Dallas Cowboys winning, but failing to cover the spread, against the New York Giants. The action continues on Sunday with 13 games; eight in the early window, four in the late-afternoon window and of course Sunday Night Football. There are some intriguing matchups, including a playoff rematch from last season in Philadelphia-Tampa Bay. If you’re looking to bet on the NFL on Sunday, consider FanDuel Sportsbook. All new users can claim $200 in bonus bets after placing their first $5 qualifying wager.

Explaining the FanDuel Sportsbook promo

FanDuel Sportsbook’s latest sign-up offer lets new users claim $200 in bonus bets after making a minimum $5 deposit and placing an initial wager on any market. This promotion exemplifies the popular bet-and-get style seen throughout the industry. This type of promotion is highly favored because it allows users to explore FanDuel’s offerings with a small opening wager. Just a $5 initial investment unlocks $200 in bonus bets.

Users can opt to bet $5 on any of Sunday’s NFL games, which will then grant them $200 in bonus bets. These bonus bets can be used on any event happening in the following week, including later games in NFL Week 4, the start of the MLB postseason, and next week’s college football matches.

FanDuel new user promo terms and conditions

To qualify for the FanDuel promotion mentioned above, users must meet three requirements. First, they must not have previously created a FanDuel Sportsbook account in any state. Second, they need to be at least 21 years old and located in a state where FanDuel operates. Finally, an initial deposit and wager of $5 are necessary to activate the promotion.

Bonus bets are granted once the first wager is settled and can be used on any market, but they expire after seven days. Additionally, bonus bets must be wagered at least once, and the stake from the bonus bet is not included in any payouts.

FanDuel betting markets

If you’re looking to bet on NFL games this Sunday, you’ll find it hard to beat the quality and variety of markets offered by FanDuel Sportsbook.

Users can wager on traditional options like the spread, moneyline, and total, but FanDuel also boasts one of the largest selections of prop bets. These include game props, team props, and player props, as well as markets like touchdown scorers, the margin of victory, and the total number of points a team will score.

Additionally, there are other unique markets available, such as predicting who will win the first quarter, who will lead at halftime and the outcome of the first drive. You can even bet on which player will catch the first pass of the game for either team. Plus, live betting on the game is also an option. If you’re looking to increase the excitement and potential payout, you can combine multiple wagers into one with a same-game parlay. While the payout on these wagers is higher, they are also harder to win.

Gambling responsibly with FanDuel

Sports betting should be an enjoyable way to enhance your sports viewing experience when approached responsibly. However, some individuals may find it challenging to bet responsibly. There’s no shame in that, and FanDuel provides resources to help users develop responsible habits.

Users can set limits on their deposits, wagers, and the time spent on the app. Additionally, they receive activity statements and check-ins to keep them informed about their spending and time usage. Users can also take a time-out and temporarily suspend their accounts, or choose to permanently self-exclude from FanDuel if needed.

Betting NFL Week 4 with FanDuel

There are some intriguing matchups scheduled for Sunday as the majority of the NFL Week 4 slate is set to unfold. The most exciting matchup likely comes in primetime, with the Baltimore Ravens playing host to Buffalo. Other interesting matchups include Buccaneers-Eagles, Saints-Falcons and Packers-Vikings.

If you’re looking to bet on Week 4 of the NFL season, strongly consider giving FanDuel Sportsbook a look. They have developed a reputation as one of the nation’s top online sportsbooks. They meet all the requirements a bettor could possibly have for their sportsbook. Notably, their new user sign-up offer is one of the best sportsbook promotions currently available.