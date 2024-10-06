FanDuel promo for NFL Week 5: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Sportsbooks in the U.S. are keeping the new-user promos going as the football season enters its second month. Week 5 of the NFL season is here, and if you’re looking to place any wagers on the action, FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a bet-and-get promo for first-time users to the site: After making an initial $5 wager, you’ll get $200 in bonus bets, which you can use to try and build your bankroll.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New customers only. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Explaining the FanDuel new-user promo

Anyone who is joining FanDuel for the first time is eligible for this bet-and-get promo, and no special promo code is required at registration. To claim this FanDuel offer, simply register, make a minimum deposit of $10, and opt-in for the promotion. After doing that, making an initial wager of at least $5 on any betting market, and of any odds, will allow you to claim your bonus.

Once your bet is official, you’ll have $200 in bonus bets placed in your account within 72 hours. You can use the $200 to bet on the NFL, or any other sport. You don’t have to bet all or a certain amount of your bonus dollars at once.

It’s important to note with bonus bets that you do not have your initial stake returned to you. That means that you only get to keep what you win. The good news, however, is that there is no additional playthrough requirement to have access to the money you win, meaning anything you win off the bonus bets is yours to keep.

Also please note that the bonus dollars expire seven days after you receive them in your account.

How to claim the FanDuel promo

Here is a step-by-step process on claiming FanDuel’s new-user promo:

Click claim bonus on this page to access the FanDuel site. Register with your information. Make a deposit of at least $10 by using a credit card or other form of payment. Opt-in for the new-user promo of betting $5 to get $200 in bonus cash. Place a wager of at least $5 on any sport. Once the game begins and your bet is official, you will see the $200 in bonus dollars in your account within 72 hours.

What can you bet on?

The fifth week of the 2024 NFL season is upon us, and Sunday starts early with the first of five weeks of games being played in Europe.

The New York Jets head to London to take on the 4-0 Minnesota Vikings. Minnesota looks like one of the best teams in the league so far behind journeyman quarterback Sam Darnold. The Jets looked to be on the right track after a blowout win over New England in Week 3, but a 10-9 loss to Denver last week left Aaron Rodgers and company looking for answers.

The best of the 1 p.m. Eastern time games is a matchup between two 3-1 teams in the AFC: the Buffalo Bills vs. Houston Texans. Buffalo is coming off a blowout loss at Baltimore last week. The Texans got back on track after a lopsided loss at Minnesota by defeating division rival Jacksonville on a last-minute touchdown.

And on Sunday night, two of the most storied franchises in the NFL meet at 8:20 p.m. ET when it’s the Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers took on their first loss last week with a defeat at Indianapolis, while Dallas improved to 2-2 by hanging on to beat the New York Giants 20-15 last Thursday, giving them 10 days to prepare for this game.

FanDuel Sportsbook at a glance

Here are some of the things you can look forward to if you choose to register at FanDuel.

Daily promotions available

Once you’re a member, FanDuel offers a variety of regular promos for all users. Examples include profit boosts for parlay bets or in certain sports. With a profit boost, you can improve your payout by a certain percentage before placing your wager. There are also boost builders, aka reward stacks. These reward the bettor for making several successful bets in a row. FanDuel also will offer users bonus bets on occasion.

User experience

FanDuel’s site has a solid user experience, whether it’s on a computer or via its mobile app. A list of leagues is easily accessible, including logos to add familiarity. Once you’re in a specific league, it’s easy to find a game to bet along with the additional options within for prop bets on certain players or game situations. You can select from a list of leagues or search for a team or player. Both the computer and mobile experiences allow you to review bets before making them official, giving you a chance to correct any errors and view different odds and promo options.

Selection of sports and betting markets

You can bet on just about any sport you can think of at FanDuel, from the NFL and NBA to UFC and table tennis. International sports such as soccer, cricket and rugby are also featured, so you’ll always find what you’re looking for. In addition to traditional bets on all sports, there are also a wide variety of prop bets and live bets where odds are changing in real time.

Available banking methods

Credit card and debit card payments are popular with FanDuel, and you can also use mobile payment platforms like Venmo, Apple Pay, PayPal and others. You can also deposit via online banking, FanDuel gift cards, wire transfers, and exclusive arrangements like PayNearMe and Play+. You can even deposit at certain FanDuel-branded brick-and-mortar locations in states where sports betting is legal.

