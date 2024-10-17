Find all you need to know about FanDuel’s latest welcome promo ahead of NFL Thursday Night Football.

Week 7 of the NFL season gets underway on Thursday night when the Denver Broncos head to New Orleans to take on the Saints. It will mark Sean Payton’s return to the Big Easy after previously having coached there for 15 seasons.

This is an action-packed part of the sports schedule. Not only is the NFL in full swing, but college football is in the thick of it as well. The MLB postseason’s league championship series are underway. The NHL season is a week old, and we’re a week from tipping off on a new NBA season.

To celebrate the occasion, FanDuel has upgraded its sign-up offer for new users. In this article, we’ll go through what exactly the new offer is, what you need to know, how to claim it and what you can be on as part of the promotion.

Explaining the FanDuel promo

The first part of the FanDuel new user sign-up is similar in structure to a typical “bet-and-get” promotion, but there is a catch.

New users who sign up for a FanDuel Sportsbook and wish to take advantage of the offer account must register, deposit and then wager a minimum of $5 on any market. If the bet wins, they will receive $300 in bonus bets. These bonus bets can be used on any sporting event taking place over the next week.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $300 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

This FanDuel promotion is slightly different from others across the industry because it requires users to win their original wager to receive bonus bets. However, that’s made up for by the $300 offering in bonus bets. There is also no minimum odds requirement on the first wager, so in theory, you can bet the biggest favorite on the board.

Promo terms and conditions

This offer is available to any new user who has never previously created an account with FanDuel Sportsbook in any state. They must be at least 21 years old and physically located in a state where FanDuel operates. A minimum initial deposit and wager of at least $5 is required. Bonus bets earned expire within seven days of being credited to your account. Bonus bets must be wagered at least once and the bonus bet stake is not included in any payout.

Complimentary NBA League Pass

In addition to the opportunity to earn $300 in bonus bets, new users of FanDuel can also access a three-month trial of NBA League Pass.

Like the first aspect of the promotion, the free trial is available once a user places and wins their initial $5 bet on any market. After you register, deposit $5, and place a $5 wager that wins, FanDuel will award you $300 in bonus bets and send you a code for three complimentary months of NBA League Pass.

With NBA League Pass, users can enjoy:

Live out-of-market games

Condensed replays of games

NBA TV

Customizable broadcasts with different views and statistics

How to claim the FanDuel Promo

If you’ve decided to claim this FanDuel sign-up offer, you only need to follow a few steps:

Click the “CLAIM BONUS” button. Sign up for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account. Deposit $5 or more. Place a minimum bet of $5 on any market (no odds restrictions apply). If your bet is successful, you’ll receive $300 in bonus bets along with three months of NBA League Pass.

Remember, bonus bets expire within seven days and must be wagered at least once before becoming eligible for withdrawal. NBA League Pass information will be sent to the email address linked to your FanDuel account.

What can you bet on?

Week 7 of the NFL season gets underway on Thursday night when the Denver Broncos head to Louisiana to visit the New Orleans Saints. There’s slightly more buzz around this game, as Broncos head coach Sean Payton will make his return to New Orleans after coaching there from 2006 through 2021.

Both teams will start a rookie at quarterback. Bo Nix remains the starter in Denver after an inconsistent, rocky start to his NFL career. For the Saints, it’ll be the second-ever start for Spencer Rattler, who showed nice flashes in his first career start against Tampa Bay in Week 6, but ultimately fell short after going 22-of-40 for 243 yards, a touchdown and two picks.

Denver Broncos New Orleans Saints Spread -2.5 (-105) +2.5 (-115) Moneyline -138 +118 Total Over 36.5 (-115) Under 36.5 (-105)

After looking like the best team in football for the first two weeks of the season, scoring 91 total points, the Saints have responded by losing four straight games. Will it get better for them on Thursday night? The Saints may need this win to stay afloat in the NFC South.

FanDuel Sportsbook at a glance

FanDuel Sportsbook is widely considered to be one of the top options when it comes to online sportsbooks in the United States. They are consistently in the top two in the country when it comes to betting handle generated as well as revenue earned from sports betting.

FanDuel offers many of the qualities consumers look for in a sportsbook. The app is easy to use and makes the user experience seamless. The sportsbook has a wide variety of banking options, which makes depositing and withdrawing a simple process. When it comes to the quality and quantity of betting markets available, FanDuel is known for offering any type of market they are legally allowed to.