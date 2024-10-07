Taking an in-depth look at the latest sign-up promo from FanDuel

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

We’ve nearly reached the quarter mark of the NFL season, the college football season is nearing the halfway point, the MLB playoffs are underway and the NHL and NBA seasons are just around the corner. It’s a great time of year to be a sports fan.

Must be 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New customers only. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit and bet required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. Expires on 10/27/2024 at 11:59 PM EST.

It’s also a good time to take a look at what FanDuel Sportsbook is offering to potential new users. In this article, we’re focusing on the FanDuel sign-up promo. What is their offer? How does it work? How does one claim it? We’re answering all of these questions and more.

Explaining the FanDuel promo

FanDuel Sportsbook’s sign-up offer lets new users earn $300 in bonus bets if their first bet wins after users make a minimum $5 deposit and place a $5 wager on any market. This is a typical “bet-and-get” promotion commonly seen in the industry, with a bit of a twist: FanDuel’s promotion requires bettors to win their original wager to claim the bonus bets.

These kinds of promotions are highly regarded by users as they allow them to explore FanDuel’s offerings with minimal financial investment — just a $5 initial investment is needed to unlock $300 in bonus bets, assuming their first bet wins.

Users can place a $5 bet on any sporting event, which will then activate $300 in bonus bets should their bet win. These bonus bets can be used on any event within the following week, including Week 7 of college football, Week 6 of the NFL season, the MLB playoffs, and the start of the NHL season.

FanDuel promo terms and conditions

To qualify for the FanDuel promotion mentioned above, users must meet three requirements: they must not have previously created a FanDuel account in any state, be at least 21 years old, and be physically present in a state where FanDuel operates. An initial deposit and wager of $5 are necessary to activate the promotion. Bonus bets are issued once the first wager is graded as a win. If you lose your first bet, no bonus bets are awarded. These bonus bets can be used on any market but will expire within seven days. Additionally, bonus bets must be wagered at least once, and the stake from the bonus bet is not included in any payouts.

How to claim the FanDuel promo

If you want to take advantage of the FanDuel offer, the process is simple and straightforward. Just follow these steps:

Click on any of the “Claim Bonus” links on this page to be redirected to the FanDuel sign-up page. Enter the necessary personal information to verify your identity. Create an account using your email address and a secure password. Download the FanDuel app to enhance your betting experience. Deposit at least $5 using one of the available methods. Place your first wager of at least $5 on any market. If your first bet wins, FanDuel will credit your account with $300 in bonus bets.

These bonus bets can be used on any market but will expire in seven days.

What can you bet on?

October is a great month to be a fan of sports. Here are some of the events taking place over the next week you can bet on:

NFL Week 6: The NFL week begins on Thursday when the Seattle Seahawks host the San Francisco 49ers. Sunday’s action starts early once again, when the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Chicago Bears. The week wraps up on Monday night, with the Bills and Jets squaring off in an AFC East battle.

The NFL week begins on Thursday when the Seattle Seahawks host the San Francisco 49ers. Sunday’s action starts early once again, when the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Chicago Bears. The week wraps up on Monday night, with the Bills and Jets squaring off in an AFC East battle. College football Week 7: One of this weekend’s most anticipated matchups will take place in Dallas on Saturday afternoon when the No. 1 Texas Longhorns face the No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners in an SEC edition of the Red River Rivalry.

One of this weekend’s most anticipated matchups will take place in Dallas on Saturday afternoon when the No. 1 Texas Longhorns face the No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners in an SEC edition of the Red River Rivalry. MLB playoffs: The Division Series’ will be decided throughout the week, setting up what should be an exciting LCS.

The Division Series’ will be decided throughout the week, setting up what should be an exciting LCS. NHL regular season: The NHL’s regular season got underway on Friday with Buffalo and New Jersey facing off in Prague, Czechia. The North American part of the schedule begins on Tuesday, October 8th.

The NHL’s regular season got underway on Friday with Buffalo and New Jersey facing off in Prague, Czechia. The North American part of the schedule begins on Tuesday, October 8th. UEFA Champions League: Soccer’s most prestigious non-international tournament continues with matches on Tuesday and Wednesday.

FanDuel Sportsbook at a glance

When it comes to the leading sportsbooks in the United States, FanDuel is often one of the first names that comes to mind. The data supports this, as they consistently rank among the top two for nationwide betting handle and revenue.

Several factors contribute to what defines a quality sportsbook. Let’s examine how FanDuel performs in some key areas:

User experience: FanDuel boasts one of the best betting apps in the industry, significantly enhancing the user experience. All markets are easy to locate, and the app transitions smoothly between pages. This is especially crucial when users are in a hurry to place a bet or capture a live line.

FanDuel boasts one of the best betting apps in the industry, significantly enhancing the user experience. All markets are easy to locate, and the app transitions smoothly between pages. This is especially crucial when users are in a hurry to place a bet or capture a live line. Market Selection: When it comes to the variety and quality of betting markets, few can compete with what FanDuel provides its users. They offer odds on a broad range of sports from around the globe. Additionally, for specific props and markets within those sports, FanDuel often features the most unique options.

When it comes to the variety and quality of betting markets, few can compete with what FanDuel provides its users. They offer odds on a broad range of sports from around the globe. Additionally, for specific props and markets within those sports, FanDuel often features the most unique options. Banking: At FanDuel Sportsbook, both depositing and withdrawing funds is a straightforward process. They offer a wide range of deposit methods, making it easy for users to choose the option that works best for them. When it comes to cashing out winnings, FanDuel ensures a seamless experience, with funds typically available in your selected account within a few days.

At FanDuel Sportsbook, both depositing and withdrawing funds is a straightforward process. They offer a wide range of deposit methods, making it easy for users to choose the option that works best for them. When it comes to cashing out winnings, FanDuel ensures a seamless experience, with funds typically available in your selected account within a few days. Daily promotions: FanDuel not only provides new users with a lucrative sign-up promotion, as discussed in this article but it also prioritizes its existing users. Members can take advantage of daily promotions, including profit boosts, bonus bets and parlay multipliers.

