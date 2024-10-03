New FanDuel users can unlock this bet-and-get offer with a $5 bet on Thursday Night Football

Week 5 gets underway on Thursday (8:15 p.m. ET) as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the Atlanta Falcons.

New FanDuel customers who want to bet on the NFL can redeem a $200 welcome offer starting with their first wager.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New customers only. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to redeem this FanDuel promo.

Explaining the FanDuel promo

New customers can pave the way to $200 in bonus bets from FanDuel Sportsbook. If you’d like to take advantage of this offer, you can sign up, make your first cash deposit and wager $5 on any eligible market. Win or lose, you’re guaranteed to collect a one-time welcome bonus. No promo code is required.

This gives bettors the peace of mind knowing that they won’t leave empty-handed if they fail to win their qualifying wager.

Bonus bets will be issued within 72 hours. These are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after receipt, so it’s best not to hold onto them for too long. Additionally, the initial stake is not included in any winnings.

There is a limit of one promotion bonus per person. To be eligible for this sportsbook promo, bettors must be at least 18 years old and physically present in Washington, D.C., or at least 21 and located in one of the following U.S. states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia or Wyoming.

How to claim the FanDuel promo

This offer may be of interest new customers who want to bet on the NFL. It takes only a few steps to get started. Here’s what you need to know if you’d like to redeem this bonus:

Click “Claim Bonus”

Sign up for FanDuel. Provide your email address and a valid username and password for your new sportsbook account. You then need to verify your identity.

Make your first deposit

Place a qualifying wager of $5. All sports are eligible.

Upon placement of your qualifying wager, FanDuel will issue $200 in bonus bets within 72 hours. These do not need to be used in one lump sum. Unused bonus bets expire seven days after receipt.

What can you bet on?

NFL bettors have several intriguing games to choose from in Week 5, starting with Atlanta hosting Tampa Bay on Thursday night.

The Buccaneers are atop the NFC South at 3-1. Outside of their 26-7 loss to the Broncos in Week 3, they have outscored opponents by an average of 12.6 points. More impressively, each of those wins came against potential playoff teams in Washington, Detroit and Philadelphia.

Baker Mayfield, proving last year’s renaissance was no fluke, has completed over 70% of his passes for eight touchdowns and a quarterback rating of 106.9. The former No. 1 overall pick was especially productive in Sunday’s 33-16 beatdown of the Eagles, throwing for 347 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for a score.

The Falcons (2-2) haven’t been as impressive, yet they’re listed as 1.5-point favorites and -132 on the moneyline courtesy of FanDuel. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring (18.7 PPG), with their two wins coming by a total of three points.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Buccaneers +112 +1.5 (-105) O 43.5 (-110) Falcons -132 -1.5 (-115) U 43.5 (-110)

FanDuel at a glance

FanDuel, one of the industry’s top sportsbooks, has a plethora of betting options. This includes bet insurance on any three-leg, same-game parlay for Thursday’s game (minimum +400 odds). Profit boosts and referral bonuses are also regularly available.

Only a few steps are required to sign up, and FanDuel is giving new customers $200 in bonus bets with their first $5 bet. Think of this as a convenient way to build your bankroll as you begin your online betting journey.

Adding and withdrawing money is both secure and effective, and customer service reps are on hand 24/7 for assistance. There are several different ways to transfer funds, ranging from debit/credit cards to Apple Pay, Venmo and PayPal.

The mobile app is widely accessible throughout the U.S., and customers can bet on a multitude of sports. Select locations even offer popular casino-style games (blackjack, roulette, slots), horse racing, daily fantasy contests and skill/puzzle games.