Can Texas upset Oklahoma in Dallas? Plus, four other underdogs who have strong potential to win outright

Wild upsets, like Vanderbilt taking down No. 1 Alabama last week, add to the allure of college football. One week after that unlikely upset, here are some Week 7 underdogs who could copy the Commodores.

No. 2 Ohio State at No. 3 Oregon (+3.5, Caesars)

In games this season between an incumbent Big Ten team and a West Coast newcomer to the conference, the road team is 1-8 (with Indiana at UCLA being the lone win).

Ohio State might be the best team in the country. That won’t necessarily be enough in Eugene.

The cross-country trip is no joke, especially when traveling to face a team as good as Oregon.

The Ducks have put most of their early-season questions in the rearview mirror. A narrow win over Boise State looks better as the Broncos beat everyone else (including Washington State). Over the last three weeks, Oregon has blown out Oregon State, UCLA and Michigan State.

Ohio State has a loaded roster. But the Buckeyes have played only one formidable team, and that was Iowa in Columbus. They’re in for a major test in a very tough environment.

Favorites usually have far more margin for error than this.

No. 18 Oklahoma (+14.5, FanDuel) vs. No. 1 Texas in Dallas

Double-digit underdogs have covered five straight in the Red River Rivalry. Granted, Oklahoma was favored in each of those games, and there’s a difference between merely covering the spread and actually winning.

But this rivalry serves as an equalizer.

Oklahoma has a stout defense (the Sooners are tied for fifth in the country in turnovers forced, with 13), and the offense has the talent to be much better. Though Texas has looked like a complete team all season, Oklahoma has pathways to pull the upset.

One certainty: The Sooners will be fully motivated in one of the nation’s best rivalries.



Arizona (+4.5, FanDuel) at No. 14 BYU

BYU’s signature victory is a 38-9 romp over run-first Kansas State. But SMU and even Baylor kept the game close against BYU.

With quarterback Noah Fifita and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona can definitely make this interesting, even better than SMU and Baylor did. The question is whether the Wildcats’ defense can do enough, but BYU’s offense is no juggernaut, averaging 385.8 yards per game (73rd in the country).



No. 18 Kansas State at Colorado (+4.5, BetRivers)

The Buffaloes are riding high after a 48-21 win over UCF, the Buffaloes’ third straight victory. The way coach Deion Sanders’ program rides on emotion, momentum matters.

In that win over the Knights, Colorado slowed a quarterback-running back rushing attack – similar to the one Kansas State deploys with Avery Johnson and D.J. Giddens.

Kansas State has been susceptible against the pass, ranking 100th in the country in passing yards allowed per game (244.2). Quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter are capable of leading Colorado to victory

Cincinnati (+3, Caesars) at UCF

UCF has been far from sharp lately, getting smoked by Colorado and Florida. A fun offense has been marked by sloppiness and a lack of execution.

Cincinnati has lost to Pitt (by one) and Texas Tech (by three), but those defeats look much better in hindsight. The Panthers (5-0) are No. 22 in the country, and the Red Raiders have since beaten Arizona.