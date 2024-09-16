How to bet on Atlanta Falcons vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Here is how you can bet on Monday Night Football, including some of the top sportsbook promos available.

WHO Atlanta Falcons vs. Philadelphia Eagles WHERE Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania WHEN Monday, September 16, 2024 at 8:15 p.m. ET HOW ESPN

For the third season in a row, Kirk Cousins is playing the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in primetime in Week 2, but this time he’s doing it as a member of the Atlanta Falcons. Cousins struggled mightily in Week 1 in his first game back since tearing his Achilles in Week 8 last season, and he showed signs that he was not fully recovered. He barely moved his feet in the pocket and looked hesitant to drive off his injured back foot to step into his throws.

Meanwhile, the Eagles enter this game with some extra rest after an impressive win over the Packers in Brazil last Friday. Saquon Barkley shined in his Eagles debut with three total touchdowns and more than 100 yards rushing in the game. The Eagles have dominated Cousins in each of the last two seasons, and the Falcons will need to get a much better performance from their prized offseason acquisition if they want to avoid going 0-2 to start the season.

How to bet on Falcons vs. Eagles

Primetime games always generate significant betting action, especially when they feature high-profile teams such as the Eagles and big stars such as the Falcons’ Bijan Robinson. Sportsbooks typically offer special promotions for Monday Night Football, along with all the usual betting markets. Let’s discuss how to bet on this Falcons vs. Eagles matchup.

Comparing the best sportsbooks

One of the most important things to do before betting on this game or any sporting event is to compare the betting odds and betting lines at different sportsbooks. Shopping around for the best odds and lines can give you an edge in a winning betting strategy. Sometimes only half of a point on a point spread or an over/under is the difference between winning or losing a bet, so getting the most favorable lines is critical.

Here are the latest betting lines and associated odds for Falcons vs. Eagles at some of the top sportsbooks:

Market FanDuel DraftKings BetMGM Caesars Falcons spread +5.5 (-110) +5.5 (-108) +5.5 (-110) +5.5 (-105) Eagles spread -5.5 (-110) -5.5 (-112) -5.5 (-110) -5.5 (-115) Falcons moneyline +200 +200 +200 +205 Eagles moneyline -245 -245 -250 -250 Over Over 46.5 (-102) Over 46 (-108) Over 46 (-110) Over 46 (-110) Under Under 46.5 (-120) Under 46 (-112) Under 46 (-110) Under 46 (-110)

Comparing the best sportsbook promos

Whether you are brand new to sports betting or just expanding your betting options, you may want to register for a new sportsbook account before betting on Falcons vs. Eagles. Whenever you are signing up for a new sportsbook account, it’s important to understand the new customer promotions that the sportsbook is offering.

Here is a summary of the current welcome bonuses at four of the best online sportsbooks:

Sportsbook Current Welcome Offer FanDuel Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets, plus three weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket DraftKings Bet $5, get $250 in bonus bets, plus one month of NFL+ premium BetMGM Get up to $1,500 back as bonus bets if your first real-money bet loses Caesars Get up to $1,000 back as a bonus bet if your first real-money bet loses

In general, you will find two types of sportsbook welcome offers. The “bet and get” promotions at FanDuel and DraftKings reward you with bonus bets just for placing your first bet, whether you win or lose. The “first-bet insurance” promotions at BetMGM and Caesars offer you bonus bets if your first real-money bet loses. While the “bet and get” promotions offer a guaranteed reward, the “first bet insurance” promotions could potentially reward a much higher dollar value. That is the main difference between these two types of offers.

Sportsbooks also occasionally add extra benefits to their sign-up bonuses, such as the free trials for two popular NFL streaming services that FanDuel and DraftKings are currently offering. Most of the time, bonus bets are the only reward in a welcome offer, so getting these additional benefits means you are getting a very good value when you sign up.

Betting insights on Falcons vs. Eagles

It’s been well-documented that Kirk Cousins struggles in primetime games. His overall record in primetime is 12-20, including a 3-10 record on Monday Night Football. As noted above, he has lost to the Eagles in a Week 2 primetime game in each of the last two seasons, but last season’s loss should not be considered his fault; he tossed four touchdowns and had no turnovers in a very tight game.

The bigger concern about Cousins is his health. If his mobility remains as limited as it was in Week 1, then the Falcons’ offense is going to struggle against any defense. The Steelers have one of the best defenses in the league, and T.J. Watt is one of the most devastating EDGE rushers in the game, so it’s not surprising that they wreaked havoc on Cousins. The Eagles’ pass rush last week was virtually non-existent, so their ability to get pressure on Cousins will be a big storyline in this game