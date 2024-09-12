Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
How to bet on Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins on Thursday
Take a look at some betting insights, along with top sportsbook promos for Thursday’s game.
|WHO
|Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins
|WHERE
|Hard Rock Stadium | Miami Gardens, Florida
|WHEN
|Thursday, September 12, 2024 at 8:15 p.m. ET
|HOW
|Amazon Prime Video
The NFL’s Week 2 slate kicks off with a bang on Thursday Night Football when the Buffalo Bills visit the Miami Dolphins. When these teams square off, the games rarely lack drama. Buffalo went 2-0 against its AFC East rivals last year, including a fourth-quarter comeback on the road in Week 18 that clinched the division title. Both teams won their respective Week 1 games, setting up another intense battle under the primetime lights.
How to bet on Bills vs. Dolphins
Thursday Night Football is already going to draw plenty of betting action as a standalone game, and this high-profile matchup only ratchets up the betting interest even higher. Sportsbooks should be running several unique promotions exclusively for this game, along with the typical vast array of game and prop betting markets. Let’s review some key things to know before betting on Bills vs. Dolphins in primetime.
Comparing the best sportsbooks
The first step to betting on a game like Bills vs. Dolphins is to check the betting odds and lines at multiple online sportsbooks. There are always some small differences between the different betting lines and odds, and those small differences can have a big impact on the success of your bets. They can either determine whether you win or lose a bet, or they can determine how much you profit when you win.
Let’s look at an example with the current betting lines and associated odds for Bills vs. Dolphins at some of the top sportsbooks:
|Market
|FanDuel
|DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Caesars
|Bills spread
|+2.5 (-105)
|+2.5 (-110)
|+2.5 (-110)
|+2.5 (-110)
|Dolphins spread
|-2.5 (-115)
|-2.5 (-110)
|-2.5 (-110)
|-2.5 (-110)
|Bills moneyline
|+120
|+114
|+115
|+115
|Dolphins moneyline
|-142
|-135
|-140
|-135
|Over
|Over 48.5 (-115)
|Over 49 (-108)
|Over 49 (-110)
|Over 49 (-110)
|Under
|Under 48.5 (-105)
|Under 49 (-112)
|Under 49 (-110)
|Under 49 (-110)
The odds all look pretty similar, but there are some important differences to notice. For example, if you want to bet on the Over, then you may want to place that bet at FanDuel Sportsbook, because a final point total of exactly 49 points would be a winning bet at FanDuel but only a push at the other three sportsbooks.
FanDuel is also the best choice if you want to bet on the Bills’ moneyline, since a winning $100 bet would yield an extra $5 or $6 in profits compared to the other sportsbooks. That might seem like an insignificant difference, but it adds up when you place more bets.
Comparing the best sportsbook promos
If you are looking to sign up for a sportsbook account for the first time so you can bet on Bills vs. Dolphins, then make sure you pay attention to the new customer promotions that each sportsbook is offering. Even if you are already an experienced sports bettor, you may not have an account at every sportsbook, and as discussed above, if you want to get the best odds on your bets, then you may choose to create a new account at a different sportsbook. These welcome bonuses from four of the best online sportsbooks are also relevant in that scenario.
|Sportsbook
|Current Welcome Offer
|FanDuel
|Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets, plus three weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket
|DraftKings
|Bet $5, get $250 in bonus bets, plus one month of NFL+ premium
|BetMGM
|Get up to $1,500 back as bonus bets if your first real-money bet loses
|Caesars
|Get up to $1,000 back as a bonus bet if your first real-money bet loses
There are generally two types of sportsbook promotions designed to attract new customers and incentivize them to place their first bet. The “Bet & Get” promotions from FanDuel and DraftKings offer you either $200 or $250, respectively, in bonus bets after you place your first bet of at least $5. The “First Bet Insurance” promotions from BetMGM and Caesars offer you a maximum of $1,500 (at BetMGM) or $1,000 (at Caesars) in bonus bets if you place a large first bet and it loses.
Occasionally, sportsbooks will add an extra sweetener to their welcome bonuses, which FanDuel and DraftKings have done with their current promotions. Signing up for those sportsbooks right now will also reward you with a free trial of two popular NFL streaming services. Customers will get the most value from a sign-up bonus when these extra perks are available since most bonuses only include bonus bets as the lone reward.
Betting insights on Bills vs. Dolphins
Both the Bills and the Dolphins needed second-half comebacks to win their respective Week 1 games despite being home favorites. While neither performance was particularly impressive, the Dolphins were a bit more concerning.
Miami got bailed out in the third quarter when safety Jevon Holland forced a Travis Etienne fumble on the goal line. If not for that play, the Dolphins might have faced an insurmountable 17-point deficit. Instead, Tyreek Hill scored an 80-yard touchdown on the next play, and suddenly Miami only trailed by 3 and had all the momentum. That sequence showed just how dangerous the Dolphins can be. With their playmaking defense and explosive offense, they are never out of games.
This Bills might have had a slightly easier matchup against Arizona, but they still posted the second-highest offensive EPA and the highest offensive success rate in the league in Week 1. Josh Allen looked brilliant while adjusting to a brand-new set of primary pass catchers, and he should only get better as he gets more comfortable with this new-look offense. Buffalo’s defense was shaky against an underrated Cardinals offense, but the Dolphins’ attack will be a much bigger test.
Here are a few more insights to keep in mind when betting on Bills vs. Dolphins:
- The Bills are 9-1 straight up and 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games against the Dolphins.
- Buffalo went 2-0 ATS against Miami last season, while Miami was 2-0 ATS in 2022.
- The Over has hit in three of the last four matchups between these teams; the total points scored in those games were 61, 65, and 68.
- Dolphins starting RB De’Von Achane is a game-time decision with an ankle injury, while No. 2 RB Raheem Mostert has been ruled out.
- Josh Allen is dealing with an injury to his non-throwing hand, but has told reporters he will be fine on Thursday night. The Bills’ starting nickelback Taron Johnson is expected to miss this game with a forearm injury.