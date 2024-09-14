Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
How to bet on Indianapolis Colts vs. Green Bay Packers
Do the Packers have any chance with Malik Willis under center?
|WHO
|Indianapolis Colts vs. Green Bay Packers
|WHERE
|Lambeau Field | Green Bay, Wisconsin
|WHEN
|Sunday, September 15, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET
|HOW
|Fox, NFL Sunday Ticket
This is not the home opener the Green Bay Packers had in mind when they gave Jordan Love a $220 million contract this offseason. Instead of Packers fans welcoming Love back to Lambeau Field, they will be cheering for recently acquired backup QB Malik Willis against the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday. Both teams will try to bounce back from close Week 1 losses and avoid a 0-2 hole.
How to bet on Colts vs. Packers
The Jordan Love injury threw a wrench in the betting lines for this game. The Packers were 5.5-point favorites on the look-ahead lines but now are 2.5-point home underdogs with Malik Willis under center. Let’s discuss how to find the best odds for this Colts vs. Packers matchup and make sure you are taking advantage of any sportsbook promotions before placing your bets.
Comparing the best sportsbooks
Whenever you are placing a sports bet, you will want to make sure you are getting the best odds on that bet. The best way to do that is by comparing the betting odds and betting lines at different online sportsbooks. While the odds may look similar, there are usually some small differences that can make a big impact on your betting success. They can either make or break a winning bet or affect how much you profit when you win.
Let’s look at an example with the current betting lines and associated odds for Colts vs. Packers at some of the top sportsbooks:
|Market
|FanDuel
|DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Caesars
|Colts spread
|-3 (-102)
|-2.5 (-118)
|-2.5 (-115)
|-2.5 (-125)
|Packers spread
|+3 (-120)
|+2.5 (-102)
|+2.5 (-105)
|+2.5 (+105)
|Colts moneyline
|-154
|-142
|-145
|-150
|Packers moneyline
|+130
|+120
|+120
|+126
|Over
|Over 41 (-110)
|Over 40.5 (-112)
|Over 41 (-110)
|Over 41 (-110)
|Under
|Under 41 (-110)
|Under 40.5 (-108)
|Under 41 (-110)
|Under 41 (-110)
*All betting odds are current at the time of publishing but subject to change
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has listed the spread at Colts -3, while the other three sportsbooks have set it at 2.5. That extra half-point can make a huge difference, especially with a key number like -3. If the game is tied late in the fourth quarter and the Colts have the ball, you will be very glad that a game-winning field goal would not cause you to lose your bet on Packers +3 at FanDuel. In that realistic scenario, if the Colts win by exactly three points, your bet would be a push. But if you place that bet at one of the other sportsbooks, your bet would end up as a loser.
Comparing the best sportsbook promos
If you are signing up for a sportsbook account for the first time, or if you are just creating an account at a sportsbook you have not used before, then you will want to claim the new user sign-up bonuses that every sportsbook offers. These promotions are designed to encourage customers to sign up and to place their first bets.
To understand how this works, let’s take a look at the current welcome bonuses at four of the best online sportsbooks.
|Sportsbook
|Current Welcome Offer
|FanDuel
|Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets, plus three weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket
|DraftKings
|Bet $5, get $250 in bonus bets, plus one month of NFL+ premium
|BetMGM
|Get up to $1,500 back as bonus bets if your first real-money bet loses
|Caesars
|Get up to $1,000 back as a bonus bet if your first real-money bet loses
If you sign up for either FanDuel or DraftKings Sportsbook, all you need to do is place a $5 bet and you will get as much as $250 in bonus bets. Bonus bets are essentially bets that you can place without using your own money, and you still get the profits (but not the original stake) if you win. If you lose, well it was only bonus money anyway, so all you lost was the opportunity to win some money.
Bonus bets are also the reward you get when signing up at BetMGM and Caesars, but those promotions work a bit differently. You only get the bonus bets if your first real-money bet loses, but you can get as much as $1,500 in bonus bets if that happens. That type of promotion is called “First Bet Insurance,” while the FanDuel and DraftKings bonuses are referred to as “Bet and Get” promotions.
Sportsbooks will also occasionally add additional perks besides bonus bets to their welcome offers. Right now, FanDuel and DraftKings are also offering free trials of two popular NFL streaming services.
Betting insights on Colts vs. Packers
In the first game with a backup quarterback like Malik Willis, it can be especially difficult to get a good read on how a matchup might play out. The Titans drafted Willis in the 3rd round in 2022 with hopes of developing him into a starter but quickly moved on by drafting Will Levis the following year and then trading Willis right before the start of the 2024 season. That does not inspire much confidence.
At the same time, the Packers must have seen something in Willis to make that trade and immediately make him Jordan Love’s backup. They didn’t even keep a 3rd quarterback on the active roster. And this is a franchise that knows a thing or two about finding good quarterbacks.
Willis started three games in his rookie season and the Titans went 1-2 in those games, but Willis never threw a touchdown and never even passed for over 100 yards in a game. He is a dual-threat quarterback who could do some damage with his legs, and the Colts did allow the 8th-most rushing yards and the 2nd-most rushing TDs to opposing QBs last season.
Betting on this game is going to be all about how you feel Willis will perform under center for the Packers.