Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
How to bet on New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys
How different will the Saints look against the Cowboys than they looked against the Panthers?
|WHO
|New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys
|WHERE
|AT&T Stadium | Arlington, Texas
|WHEN
|Sunday, September 15, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET
|HOW
|Fox, NFL Sunday Ticket
No team was more dominant in Week 1 than the New Orleans Saints (1-0), who pounded their division rival Carolina Panthers 47-10. But the Panthers are one of the worst teams in the league, and the Saints were at home. Week 2 will present a much different test when they go on the road to take on the Dallas Cowboys (1-0), who also looked very good last week when they beat the Cleveland Browns 33-17 on the road.
How to bet on Saints vs. Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys are called “America’s Team” for a reason. They have fans all over the country, and their fans love to put their money behind their fandom, which leads to significant betting action on the Cowboys. With that in mind, let’s discuss some important things to keep in mind when betting on Saints vs. Cowboys this Sunday.
Comparing the best sportsbooks
First, always make sure you compare the betting odds and betting lines at different sportsbooks before you place any bets. You want to find the best odds or the most favorable lines to maximize the chances of winning your bet or to maximize your profits if you win.
Let’s discuss this further by looking at the current betting lines and associated odds for Saints vs. Cowboys at some of the top online sportsbooks:
|Market
|FanDuel
|DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Caesars
|Saints spread
|+6.5 (-110)
|+6.5 (-110)
|+6.5 (-110)
|+6.5 (-110)
|Cowboys spread
|-6.5 (-110)
|-6.5 (-110)
|-6.5 (-110)
|-6.5 (-110)
|Saints moneyline
|+240
|+235
|+240
|+235
|Cowboys moneyline
|-295
|-290
|-300
|-292
|Over
|Over 46.5 (-105)
|Over 45.5 (-112)
|Over 45.5 (-115)
|Over 46 (-110)
|Under
|Under 46.5 (-115)
|Under 45.5 (-108)
|Under 45.5 (-105)
|Under 46 (-110)
*All betting odds are current at the time of publishing but subject to change
While the point spread is identical across the board, the total (or Over/Under) is not. There is a 1-point range in the Over/Under line across these four popular sportsbooks, and that difference affects where you should place any bets on the total in this game.
If you want to take the Over, then betting at DraftKings Sportsbook makes the most sense, because your bet would win if the final score has exactly 46 points. On the other hand, the same bet at Caesars would push and at FanDuel it would lose. DraftKings is also preferable to BetMGM for this bet despite identical lines because the odds are slightly better (-112 vs. -115).
For the same reasons, if you want to take the Under, then betting at FanDuel is your best option since the line there is the highest.
Comparing the best sportsbook promos
If you do not already have an account at whichever sportsbook has the best odds and most favorable lines for your bet, then you might need to sign up for a new sportsbook account. Before you do that, you will want to do some research into the sportsbook promotions that are being offered.
Sportsbooks will always have some sort of promotion or bonus to incentivize prospective customers to sign up and place their first bets. Here is a summary of the current welcome bonuses at the four top online sportsbooks discussed above:
|Sportsbook
|Current welcome offer
|FanDuel
|Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets, plus three weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket
|DraftKings
|Bet $5, get $250 in bonus bets, plus one month of NFL+ premium
|BetMGM
|Get up to $1,500 back as bonus bets if your first real-money bet loses
|Caesars
|Get up to $1,000 back as a bonus bet if your first real-money bet loses
The main reward that sportsbooks offer with their welcome bonuses is “bonus bets.” Customers can use bonus bets instead of real money to place a bet. If the bet wins, they will get the winnings, but not the original value of the bonus bet. So if the bonus bet is $25, and a winning bet profits $20, then the customer would receive $20 in their account. For comparison, the same bet with $25 cash (instead of the $25 bonus bet) would yield a $45 payout – the original $25 stake plus the $20 profit.
Some promotions, like the “Bet and Get” deals at FanDuel and DraftKings, will reward a set value in bonus bets after placing your first bet, regardless of whether the first bet wins or loses. Other promotions, like the “First Bet Insurance” deals at BetMGM and Caesars sportsbook, will only reward bonus bets if your first bet loses.
While bonus bets are the primary reward that are pretty much always available, right now FanDuel and DraftKings are also offering trials of two popular NFL streaming services. These extra perks are not always available, so when they are it’s a great time to sign up.
Betting insights on Saints vs. Cowboys
When factoring in the competition, the Cowboys’ 33 points last week on the road against a tough Cleveland defense was far more impressive than the Saints’ 47 points at home against the hapless Panthers. The spread in this game opened at -7 at most sportsbooks but has dropped below that key touchdown threshold, which could create some value on the Cowboys in this matchup. Dallas is still the much better team, especially when playing in Jerry’s World. As noted below, the Saints also tend to struggle to cover the spread the week after they win.
Here are a few insights to keep in mind when betting on Saints vs. Cowboys:
- The Cowboys are 3-8 against the spread in their last 11 games overall, while the Saints are 5-1 ATS in their last six games.
- The Cowboys went 6-2 against the spread at home last season, while the Saints are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 road games.
- The Over is 11-3 in the Cowboys’ last 14 home games, but the Under is 8-3 in the Saints’ last 11 road games.
- Over the last two seasons, the Saints are 4-10-1 against the spread after a win.