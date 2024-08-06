Massachusetts sees economic boost in first year of online betting

Report touts the boost betting has brought to the job market, among other positive developments.

According to a report released by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, the first year of legalized online sports betting in the state produced significant positive economic impacts. The report notes that since launching in early 2023, sports betting has helped restructure the state’s financial outlook through revenue earnings and employment opportunities. The state also highlighted a commitment to responsible gaming.

The numbers tell most of the story. In their first year of being allowed to bet legally, more than 1.6 million Massachusetts residents created betting accounts. Since launching its online sector in January 2023, the state has generated nearly $600 million in gaming revenue, which has resulted in $118.5 million in tax receipts for the state.

Massachusetts has been a top 10 market

Currently, Massachusetts residents can bet at three local retail casinos in person. They also have access to six online sports betting apps. The state has granted eight licenses to online operators in total, but WynnBet and Betr ceased operations in February 2024.

Since coming online in 2023, Massachusetts has the ninth-highest betting handle in the country. The state has accepted more than $8.5 billion in sports bets since its launch and has a betting handle of at least $500 million in 10 straight months. New York leads the nation with a betting handle of $30.2 billion during that time.

If you want to isolate just 2023, the state accepted $6.2 billion worth of online sports bets. This led to a total sports betting revenue of $594.9 million for the state’s operators.

Super Bowl business was booming

The Super Bowl is the biggest day on the calendar when it comes to sports betting, and that was no different in Massachusetts this past year.

In total, the state detected 355,000 total bettors using online sports betting apps. Those bettors placed a total of 3.3 million bets, or an average of nearly 10 bets per account.

Massachusetts sportsbooks earned $9 million in gross revenue from Super Bowl betting and, as a result, the state earned $1.8 million in tax revenue. Not bad for one night of work.

Gaming Commission highlights responsible gambling, employment

One major area the Massachusetts Gaming Commission focused on in its report was the usage of responsible gaming tools. There were nearly 90,000 inquiries into using the resources in the state’s first month online. In total, more than 38,000 bettors are using some kind of limitations to manage their play. Nearly 9,000 bettors placed temporary restrictions on their accounts while 57 bettors self-excluded from sports betting.

The state hopes that bettors continue to utilize these resources in a fashion that makes sports betting fun and enjoyable for their lifestyle.