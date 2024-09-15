NFL most-bet player props for Week 2 at DraftKings, BetMGM

These player props are grabbing the attention of bettors at top online sportsbooks.

By ordinary wide receiver standards, Cooper Kupp had a decent 2023 season, averaging just shy of five receptions and more than 60 yards in his 12 games.

Of course, Kupp isn’t ordinary. Nor has he ever been disrespected with the “decent” label.

From 2019-2022, the Los Angeles Rams’ star amassed 406 catches, nearly 4,900 yards, 35 touchdowns, one NFL Offensive Player of the Year award and one Super Bowl MVP (the latter two following the 2021 season).

Translation: Kupp’s production last season lagged big time.

So his 2024 debut against the Detroit Lions — 14 catches, 110 yards, one touchdown — had to be refreshing, not only for Kupp but also his teammates and Rams fans.

Does that strong Week 1 performance mean the “old” Kupp is back? Well, plenty of bettors sure believe so, as Kupp’s reception projection for Sunday’s game at Arizona is DraftKings’ most-bet NFL player prop for Week 2.

What are the other top NFL player prop bets heading into Sunday’s action? Read on.

Rams’ Kupp, Patriots’ Stevenson “catching” bettors’ attention

Kupp was sensational in last Sunday night’s 26-20 loss to the Lions — in part because he’s an elite wideout and in part because he needed to be.

Of the 49 passes that Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford unleashed, a whopping 21 went in Kupp’s direction — 14 more targets than any other Rams player saw.

One of those players — 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year runner-up Puka Nacua — had just four passes thrown his way. Nacua caught all four, but he also sustained a knee injury that will sideline him for at least four weeks.

Nacua’s absence is a major reason why DraftKings’ customers are loading up on Kupp for a second straight week. Heading into the Rams’ trip to Detroit, Kupp Over 5.5 receptions was the sportsbook’s second most-bet Week 1 player prop.

This time around, Kupp’s reception projection has shot up to 7.5. And DraftKings’ betters are still hammering the Over — so much so that it’s the book’s No. 1 player prop liability for Week 2. And it carries an odds price tag of -140.

DraftKings Sportsbook bettors also are jumping on the back of New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson — but it has nothing to do with his rushing ability. Even though Stevenson churned out 120 rushing yards in the Patriots’ stunning 16-10 season-opening road upset of the Bengals, bettors are focused on his receptions prop.

Stevenson Over 2.5 catches (-140) is the second most-bet player prop at DraftKings in terms of betting handle.

Following Kupp and Stevenson, here are the rest of the top five player props attracting the most money at DraftKings heading into Sunday:

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco Over 66.5 rushing yards (-120 vs. Cincinnati)

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith Under 9.5 rushing yards (-115 at New England)

Texans running back Joe Mixon Over 66.5 rushing yards (-120 vs. Chicago)

Chargers’ Dobbins expected to run over Panthers

Leg injuries limited running back J.K. Dobbins to a total of nine games during his final two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens — with his 2023 campaign ending after just eight carries when he ruptured his Achilles in the season opener.

So the fact Dobbins simply made it through 60 minutes during his debut with the Los Angeles Chargers last week was something to celebrate. Throw in 135 rushing yards on just 10 carries in a win over the Raiders, and Dobbins has already put himself in the NFL Comeback Player of the Year conversation.

He’s also put himself on the radar of those who like to wager on NFL player props at BetMGM. The sportsbook reported Friday that it has written more tickets on Dobbins Over 55.5 rushing yards (-120) than any other Week 2 player prop.

Some of the love for Dobbins has to do with his performance against Las Vegas, which included a 61-yard rumble that promptly was followed by his 12-yard touchdown run that started the fourth quarter. And some of it has to do with his opponent Sunday: the Carolina Panthers.

In their ugly 47-10 loss at New Orleans, the Panthers yielded 180 rushing yards, with Alvin Kamara (15 carries, 83 yards) doing most of the damage.

Despite his strong effort against the Raiders, Dobbins against Carolina is once again expected to split the workload with longtime teammate Gus Edwards (who had 11 carries in Week 1). Obviously, that likelihood hasn’t scared off BetMGM’s prop bettors.

Will 49ers’ Purdy light up the Vikings?

Also not scaring the book’s customers: the fact that the Minnesota Vikings held the New York Giants to 166 passing yards in their season opener. Because BetMGM’s second-most popular prop is San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy to exceed 239.5 passing yards (-115) at Minnesota on Sunday.

Among the other Week 2 player props leading the way in tickets at BetMGM Sportsbook is one that also is a big liability at DraftKings: Chiefs tailback Isiah Pacheco Over his rushing total against Cincinnati.

However, Pacheco’s rushing prop at BetMGM — which is the fourth-most popular prop at the book — is 2 yards less than at DraftKings (64.5, Over -125).

The two bets sandwiched around Pacheco at BetMGM:

Saints running back Jamaal Williams Under 17.5 rushing yards (-130 vs. Dallas)

Packers quarterback Malik Willis Under 166.5 passing yards (-115 vs. Indianapolis)

History favors bettors on Stevenson, Willis props

So which of the most popular Week 2 prop plays at DraftKings (handle) and BetMGM (tickets) have the best chance of cashing? Here’s a look at some statistical and historical trends related to each player’s specific prop.

Cooper Kupp Over 7.5 receptions

Including his game-high 10-catch effort at Detroit last Sunday, Kupp has hauled in at least eight passes in four consecutive regular-season games dating to the end of last season.

However, over the course of his 100-game NFL career (playoffs included), Kupp has cleared the seven reception bar just 33 times. And he’s only done so twice in 13 contests against Arizona (including one postseason game).

Rhamondre Stevenson Over 2.5 receptions

Stevenson only played 12 games last season for New England, but he caught at least three balls in seven of them.

Also noteworthy: Seattle allowed Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin to snag five balls out of the backfield in Week 1.

Isiah Pacheco Over 64.5 (BetMGM)/Over 66.5 (DraftKings)

Pacheco was held in check in his 2024 debut at Baltimore netting just 45 yards on 15 carries. And in three previous games (two regular season, one playoff) against Cincinnati, he ran for 16, 35, and 59 yards.

Then again, the Patriots’ Stephenson gashed the Bengals for 120 yards last week.

Geno Smith Under 9.5 rushing yards (Patriots vs. Seahawks)

Smith will never be confused with, say, Lamar Jackson in the QB speed department. However, he has piled up at least 28 rushing yards in three straight games dating back to Week 16 of last season (including 30 yards on just four carries against Denver a week ago).

For his career, Smith has compiled at least 10 rushing yards in 44 of 78 regular season games.

Joe Mixon Over 66.5 rushing yards (Texans vs. Bears)

Your leading rusher in the NFL after one week of the 2024 season: Mixon, who torched Indianapolis for 159 yards in his Texans debut. He also ended his Bengals career with 111 rushing yards in the 2023 finale.

That said, prior to that Week 18 performance, Mixon had been held under 67 yards in six of nine contests. Also, Chicago last season had the NFL’s No. 1 rushing defense.

J.K. Dobbins Over 55.5 rushing yards (Chargers at Panthers)

Dobbins’ 135-yard rushing effort against Las Vegas last week was the second-best output in his pro career. However, it was just the 11th time in 25 career NFL games that he topped 55 rushing yards.

Brock Purdy Over 239.5 passing yards (49ers at Vikings)

Purdy went to Minnesota 11 months ago and threw two interceptions in an upset loss to the Vikings. However, he also threw for 272 yards — and he didn’t have All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams protecting his blind side. Or All-Pro wideout Deebo Samuel roaming the field. (Both sat out injured.)

In Monday’s home game against the Jets, Purdy threw for just 231 yards. He’s hurdled the 240-yard mark in exactly half of his 24 NFL regular season starts.

Jamaal Williams Under 17.5 rushing yards (Saints at Cowboys)

Although backfield mate Alvin Kamara (85 rushing yards) did the bulk of the heavy lifting in New Orleans’ Week 1 blowout of the Panthers, Williams still produced 38 yards on 11 carries in his Saints debut.

Williams has been held below 18 rushing yards in just 27 of 100 regular-season NFL games. However, he was the starter in most of those; in New Orleans, he’s playing second fiddle to Kamara.

Malik Willis Under 166.5 passing yards (Packers vs. Colts)