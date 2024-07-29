New York has no plans to lower 51% sports betting tax rate

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The top sports betting state in the country is satisfied with its current sports betting tax situation, and does not intend on lowering its high rate anytime soon.

When it comes to the online sports betting landscape in the United States, there’s no denying that New York is king. The state has posted the highest betting handle and highest revenue in the country, despite not legalizing online betting until 2022.

There was no doubt that sports betting would be a massive success in New York. The state has the fourth largest population in the country and has 10 professional sports teams within its borders. However, there was concern when the state announced it would launch betting with a 51% tax rate on operators. It remains the highest tax rate in the country.

Former Governor Andrew Cuomo wasn’t overly enthusiastic about legalizing online betting. The high tax rate was a major reason he eventually supported legalization. Lawmakers and operators fought for a lower tax rate, but the 51% number did not change. There was discussion that as the state’s market developed and more operators were added, the tax rate might be decreased.

However, to this date, no new sportsbooks have acquired a license from New York since legalization commenced. The state originally approved nine licenses, the same number of currently active licenses in the state. Even if the state does eventually add operators, Assemblyman Troy Mackey poured cold water on the idea of the state lowering its tax rate.

Mackey says tax rate won’t be lowered

Last week, the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States took place in Pittsburgh. Representing New York, Mackey discussed the state’s success and the high tax rate. “New York is doing extremely well and it’s one of those things that you cannot go back now, unfortunately, to reduce the tax rate.”

The state originally approved nine sportsbook operators: FanDuel, DraftKings, Caesars, BetMGM, BetRivers, PointsBet, Wynn, BallyBet and Resorts World. After the launch in 2022, PointsBet was sold to Fanatics, who entered the state in late February. Wynn sold its license to PENN National Gaming, which plans on bringing ESPN Bet to New York sometime in the fall. Though two operators have changed, no new licenses have been added in the state.

Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000 (amount equals to lost stake). Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (80‍0) 327-5‍050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Read Review Up To $100 In Bonus Bets If Your Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. Offer available in AZ, OH, IA, NY or WV. Void where prohibited. New players only. Min. $10 deposit. Bonus bet equal to losses on first real-money wager (up to max. designated amount). Expires 30 days from issuance. Min. odds and other restrictions apply. Winnings exclude amount of bonus bet. Visit BetRivers.com for full T&Cs. (AZ) Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP *or text “NEXT-STEP” to 53342; (DE) Call the DCGP Helpline at 888-850-8888 or visit www.deproblemgambling.org; (WV) or visit www.1800GAMBLER.net. Data & text rates may apply. (OH) In partnership with Dayton Real Estate Ventures, LLC d/b/a Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Mackey said that lawmakers tried to introduce legislation to potentially bring more operators into the state. The hope was that with more operators, the tax rate could be lowered. However, the idea was met with resistance. “We tried to revisit that and there was no justification, well, you couldn’t justify taking away money from education and giving it to a corporation.” A large portion of tax earnings from New York sports betting funds education in the state.

There has been plenty of opposition to the state’s tax rate in the past few years. Some lawmakers said the high tax rate would stunt the growth of the market. Operators claimed there would be no way for them to make money in the state. Some bettors worried about worse odds and fewer promotions.

There’s no denying the state has benefitted from the 51% tax rate. Sportsbooks have paid more than $2 billion in taxes to New York in just 2.5 years. Pennsylvania is next in terms of tax revenue generated. The Keystone State has earned just over $615 million in tax payments from operators thanks to its 36% rate.

New York market is booming

Since launching in January 2022, the New York sports betting landscape has been firing on all cylinders. Some might argue that’s in spite of the high tax rate, but others would say there’s no use in fixing something that isn’t broken.

New York sports betting has set records for gross gaming revenue, bringing in more than $4 billion in the two-plus years since online sports betting launched. That’s far and away the highest number in the country.

A large percentage of that revenue comes from FanDuel and DraftKings. The two main operators have combined to generate $3.25 billion. That accounts for nearly 80% of the revenue generated by the state.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets If Your Bet Wins Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS, KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $10 first deposit required. Min. first bet of $5. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets which expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Expires on 8/18/2024 at 11:59 PM EST. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, D.C., IA, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, IL, TN, VA, VT, WY), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), www.1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Read Review Bet $5 And Get $150 In Bonus Bets Instantly! Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ KY/WY). Offer available in AZ/CO/CT/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void where prohibited. 1 per new customer only. Eligibility restrictions apply. Ends 8/18/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Min. deposit of $5. Min. first bet of $5. Reward issued as 6 Bonus Bets of $25 each. Bonus Bets expire in 7 days (168 hours) after being credited, are single-use and non-withdrawable. Stake removed from payout. See terms at sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-522-4700 (NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA/MD/ME/MI/NJ/OH/OR/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY), (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

The seven other operators in the state combined to make just under $820 million. A majority of that number comes from the combination of Caesars ($424 million) and BetMGM ($215 million).