Top sportsbook promos for Monday Night Football: Falcons-Eagles

As Week 2 of the NFL comes to a close, you can bet on MNF with these four promos.

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Hyped all offseason as NFC South favorites, the Atlanta Falcons turned in a dismal performance — at home, no less — in a Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now they’re staring at the possibility of an 0-2 start as they visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football (8:15 p.m. ET). The Eagles, coming off a season-opening win in Brazil over the Green Bay Packers, are around 5.5-point favorites at most sportsbooks. Can they add to the Falcons’ woes?

Before we close the book on Week 2 across the NFL, sort through some of the best sportsbook promos on the market. These are convenient ways to build bankroll and come with little initial risk.

Market FanDuel BetMGM Fanatics Caesars Falcons +5.5 (-110) +5.5 (-110) +6 (-110) +5.5 (-105) Eagles -5.5 (-110) -5.5 (-110) -6 (-110) -5.5(-115) Falcons Moneyline +198 +200 +210 +205 Eagles Moneyline -240 -250 -260 -250 Over Over 46.5 (-105) Over 46 (-110) Over 46.5 (-110) Over 46 (-110) Under Under 46.5 (-115) Under 46 (-110) Under 46.5 (-110) Under 46 (-110)

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks Of NFL Sunday Ticket Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. Bet & Get offer: first online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket offer from YouTube and YouTube TV: Offer ends 9/22/24. After 3 weeks free trial, the full price of NFL Sunday Ticket will be automatically charged seasonally; cancel anytime. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only. First Bet Offer for new customers only. Min. first deposit of $10. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake up to $1500. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. US promotional offers not available in Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA). Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1,000 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY only. Void where prohibited. Must apply this Promotion in your bet slip & place and settle $5+ cash wager with odds of – 200 or longer to get a Bonus Bet match (up to $100) each day for 10 straight days. Your 10 days begin the day you sign up. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000 (amount equals to lost stake). Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (80‍0) 327-5‍050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Top sportsbook promos

You’ve seen the odds. Now find which welcome offer suits you best. By signing up for these sports betting promotions, you can redeem bonus bets, first-bet insurance and more. Even better news is that it takes minimal effort to register and get into the swing of things.

If you’re not sure which promo to choose, no problem. We’ve got you covered just in time for Monday Night Football.

Sportsbook Offer FanDuel Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets plus 3 weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket BetMGM Get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if you don’t win your first wager Fanatics Earn up to $100 in bonus bets for 10 straight days, totaling up to $1,000 Caesars Claim first-bet insurance up to $1,000

FanDuel promo code for Falcons-Eagles

New FanDuel Sportsbook users who place a qualifying wager of $5 will receive $200 in bonus bets and a promotion link for a complimentary three-week trial of NFL Sunday Ticket. It doesn’t matter whether the initial bet wins, loses or pushes — the two-part bonus is guaranteed.

In order to take advantage of this offer, you’ll need to add NFL Sunday Ticket to your YouTube or YouTube TV account, along with a valid source of payment. The subscription may be canceled at any time but must be done before the end of the three-week trial to avoid further charges.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire within seven days. They do not hold any cash value, meaning if you win, you’ll keep the profit but not the value of the stake as well. This offer lasts until Sept. 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT and solely applies to new users at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks Of NFL Sunday Ticket Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. Bet & Get offer: first online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket offer from YouTube and YouTube TV: Offer ends 9/22/24. After 3 weeks free trial, the full price of NFL Sunday Ticket will be automatically charged seasonally; cancel anytime. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

BetMGM promo code for Falcons-Eagles

New BetMGM customers can get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if they lose their first wager when using promo code CBSSPORTS.

All that’s required is a minimum $10 deposit, followed by a cash bet of at least $5. If the qualifying wager hits, it will be business as usual. In other words, you simply keep your profits. But if it loses, BetMGM will match your bet, up to $1,500.

Wagers greater than $50 will be matched with five bonus bets in equal denominations of 20% of the total amount. All other wagers will be credited with one bet of equal value.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and cannot be combined with other BetMGM promotions. Any winnings won’t include the initial stake. If unused after seven days, they expire.

Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only. First Bet Offer for new customers only. Min. first deposit of $10. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake up to $1500. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. US promotional offers not available in Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA).

Fanatics promo code for Falcons-Eagles

Fanatics Sportsbook has perhaps the most unique offer on the market, as new users can earn up to $1,000 over their first 10 days after signing up. Simply place a daily bet on any sport and Fanatics will match it, provided it contains odds of -200 or longer. Win or lose, you’ll receive a bonus bet up to $100. Skip one day, however, and you’ll forfeit any potential bonuses for that day.

Want to bet $75 on Philadelphia covering as a 5.5-point favorite? Even if the Eagles end up winning by only a field goal or losing, Fanatics will issue a matching $75 bonus bet. Or perhaps you’re feeling bold and want to raise the stakes the following day and wager $100 on an MLB game? Regardless of what happens, Fanatics has you covered there as well.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and cannot be combined with other Fanatics promotions. They expire after seven days.

Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1,000 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY only. Void where prohibited. Must apply this Promotion in your bet slip & place and settle $5+ cash wager with odds of – 200 or longer to get a Bonus Bet match (up to $100) each day for 10 straight days. Your 10 days begin the day you sign up. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Caesars promo code for Falcons-Eagles

New Caesars Sportsbook customers can get their first bet back if they lose, up to $1,000, by using promo code CBS1000. A $10 deposit is required. The qualifying wager can be on any sport but must be placed within 30 days of signing up.

If your first bet hits, great, you simply keep your winnings. However, any losing bet will be covered with a matching bonus. Bonus bets expire after 14 days. Each is issued as a one-use credit and cannot be combined with another Caesars promo.

Caesars also has some perks for existing customers, including a variety of profit boosts. For example, bettors can get a 50% odds boost on any player to score a touchdown in Monday’s game.

Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000 (amount equals to lost stake). Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (80‍0) 327-5‍050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Summary

Falcons-Eagles is an intriguing capper to Week 2, and there are several ways to get involved. No matter if you’re a novice or an experienced bettor, these promos offer great value and can increase your bankroll. Keep in mind, many of these sportsbooks also have generous perks for existing customers, including profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance and access to loyalty/rewards programs.