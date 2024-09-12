UFC 306 betting odds: Four potential upsets to consider

Who will be the biggest surprise at UFC 306?

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

UFC 306 is approaching, and we are breaking down four potential upset picks for the highly anticipated event.

For the very first time, the UFC will be hosting an event at the newly minted Sphere in Las Vegas. The card features a pair of world title fights, with bantamweight king Sean O’Malley attempting to defend his belt against Merab Dvalishvili.

You can bet on all the action at the various online sportsbooks, which are welcoming new customers with a bonus. UFC 306 is scheduled for Saturday with the main card commencing at 10 p.m. EST.

Four potential upsets to look for at UFC 306

Here are the latest UFC 306 betting odds, along with four potential upset picks:

Valentina Shevchenko def. Alexa Grasso (+115, Caesars)

A former long-time women’s flyweight title holder, Valentina Shevchenko has gone over two years without winning a fight. Her last victory came against Taila Santos in June 2022.

Since then, the fighter known as The Bullet has shared the octagon on back-to-back occasions with current divisional champ Alexa Grasso. After being submitted in the first meeting, Shevchenko went the distance in the rematch, which ultimately ended in a split draw.

Shevchenko at plus money on the betting line is a very rare occurrence. It might be wise to jump in and back the former flyweight queen. The 36-year-old is aiming to prove that Grasso isn’t her kryptonite.

Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000 (amount equals to lost stake). Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (80‍0) 327-5‍050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Brian Ortega def. Diego Lopes (+160, BetMGM)

Brian Ortega will face Diego Lopes on the UFC 306 main card in what is a rescheduled bout, originally set to take place in June.

Nicknamed T-City, Ortega is just 2-3 in his last five bouts, but two of those defeats came in Fight of the Night bonus-earning performances. Ortega picked up a third-round submission over Yair Rodriguez in his most-recent outing.

Lopes, on the other hand, is a more unproven entity who is riding a four-fight win streak into UFC 306. The Mexican native is looking for his third win of 2024 after already defeating Sodiq Yusuff and Dan Ige this year.

Taking Ortega at plus money sounds like a steal. The 33-year-old looked incredible in his last fight and can pull off the slight upset.

Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only. First Bet Offer for new customers only. Min. first deposit of $10. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake up to $1500. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. US promotional offers not available in Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA).

Norma Dumont def. Irene Aldana (-108, DraftKings)

Neither Norma Dumont nor Irene Aldana has plus money odds, but the former is an ever-so-slight betting underdog at UFC 306.

Dumont is in the midst of a four-fight unanimous decision winning streak, while Aldana is 1-1 dating to the start of 2022. Yes, Aldana went five rounds with women’s mixed martial arts legend Amanda Nunes, but Dumont has been more impressive in the UFC overall.

Betting on this bout to go the distance, which is a prop bet that will be available at DraftKings as the event nears, is a wager to make. Still, the prediction here is that Dumont gets her hand raised.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets + 1 Month Of NFL+ Premium Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. Get 1 promo code to redeem 1-month of access to NFL+ Premium and max. $250 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer expires 9/19/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. NFL+ Premium Terms: Offer only for eligible subscribers & must be redeemed by 11:59PM 9/30/24; After 1-month promo period, subscription automatically renews each month at then-current price (currently $14.99/mth) until cancelled; Addt’l terms: nfl.com/terms. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Ignacio Bahamondes def. Manuel Torres (+100, FanDuel)

Igancio Bahamondes is getting plus money at FanDuel, but not everywhere else. The +100 odds for Bahamondes are very favorable for his UC 306 fight against Manuel Torres.

The Chilean native is 4-2 under the UFC banner, with three of his victories coming by way of highlight stoppage. Notably, both defeats were via decision. Torres, however, has looked unstoppable in the octagon, with three first-round finishes to begin his tenure.

How does Torres fare if he can’t put Bahamondes away in the first five minutes? That remains to be seen, and importantly, Bahamondes hasn’t been finished since 2017.