In the recent past, the Utah Utes and Arizona State Sun Devils squared off as members of the Pac-12 Conference. But, for the first time since both programs shifted to the Big 12, they will meet on the football field in Tempe on Friday evening. The matchup is one of only three FBS games scheduled for Friday, and it is the only tilt featuring a team ranked in the current college football polls. Arizona State welcomes Utah to Mountain America Stadium, with the Utes entering as the No. 16 team in the country following a 4-1 start.

Utah is looking to bounce back from a disappointing, 23-10 home loss to Arizona in its last outing. The Sun Devils are also 4-1 this season after a thrilling, 35-31 home victory over Kansas last week. The matchup is the 35th all-time between the two programs, with Arizona State leading the all-time series by a 22-12 margin. However, Utah got the better of the most recent meeting, throttling Arizona State by a 55-3 margin last season.

Why bet on Utah

Utah leans on a stellar defense that ranks near the top of the Pac-12 and all of FBS in multiple categories. Opponents are scoring only 15 points per game against the Utes, and Utah ranks in the top five of the Big 12 against both the run and the pass on the way to only 280.2 total yards allowed per game. Opponents have only one rushing touchdown against Utah, and the Utes are also leading the conference in allowing only a 24.7% conversion rate on third down.

Senior defensive end Van Fillinger leads a fierce pass rush, and he is in the top five of FBS with 5.5 sacks already this season. Utah has nearly as many interceptions (six) as touchdown passes allowed (seven), and there are also pathways to success for the Utes on offense. Utah relies on a balanced attack, but Arizona State has allowed 11 touchdown passes in five games, tied for the most among Big 12 teams this season.

Why bet on Arizona State

The Sun Devils are coming off an outstanding win over Kansas a week ago. Senior running back Cam Skattebo is at the forefront of the team’s offensive attack. Skattebo earned Big 12 Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors for his showing against Kansas when he racked up 182 rushing yards and a touchdown. He also exploded for 262 rushing yards against Mississippi State earlier this season, and Skattebo has six touchdowns in five games. He leads a rushing offense that is averaging 4.9 yards per carry and more than 218.2 yards per game on the ground.

On the other side of the ball, Arizona State is in the top three of the Big 12 in rushing defense, yielding 3 yards per carry and fewer than 100 yards per game. Opponents are also completing fewer than 60 percent of passes against Arizona State this season, and Utah is converting only 32.9 percent of its third downs on the offensive side. Arizona State also has the benefit of home-field advantage, and Utah has been a different team on the road in recent years, posting a 7-11-1 record against the spread in the program’s last 19 games away from home.

Best bet for Utah vs. Arizona State – Under 45.5 points (-115, FanDuel)

Utah is a road favorite in this matchup and, from a team quality perspective, that makes sense. However, the Utes are hitting the road in this matchup, and the team’s offense may not translate in the same fashion. Arizona State is stout against the run, where Utah often shines, and neither team projects to find its footing in a prominent way on offense.

Utah also continues to have questions about its quarterback situation, and all signs point to something of a slugfest. Plus, the Utes are often content to let their defense lead the way, leading to a slower pace.