Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Player prop bets can be fun, especially when they are season-long specials. There’s nothing like having 82 chances for our chosen players to win us some money and, more importantly, validate our NBA hunches.

When it comes to a generational prospect like Victor Wembanyama, these player prop, season-special bets are all the more enticing.

Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000 (amount equals to lost stake). Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (80‍0) 327-5‍050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

The Pros and Cons of Wembanyama Player Prop Bets

Most of the current Wemby season long prop bets center around supremely high point and rebound totals, as well as the likelihood of him being able to nab a quadruple double. No one is questioning Wemby’s ability to score 50, or stuff a box score in a way that we haven’t seen since David Robinson.

The real question this season is, will coach Gregg Popovich, (or Chris Paul for that matter) empower Wemby to reach 50 or even 60 points in a game?

The Spurs Will Compete

Last season’s 22-win team allowed Wemby to learn on the fly, get his reps in, make mistakes and play basketball without a whole lot of pressure. In other words, Wemby was permitted to shoot 4-15 in a game without getting yanked. The Spurs’ win total line for the upcoming season though, is 36.5 wins, so the online betting community expects them to be a significantly improved team.

This season, however, looks to be more competitive. As such, makes it’s likely for a player such as Wemby to achieve any colossal box score benchmarks, namely in the scoring department. This is why we will err on the side of caution for some Wemby player prop bets for the upcoming season. The Spurs’ win total line for the upcoming season is set at 36.5 wins, so the online betting community expects them to be a significantly improved team as well.

As to why the Spurs will be more competitive? Young players such as Tre Jones, Devin Vassel, and Jeremy Sochan should keep improving. Point God Chris Paul has come in ostensibly to tutor Wemby, but he also plays to win. Harrison Barnes played 82 games and shot 38% from 3-point range in each of the last two seasons. And Wemby, after averaging a 21-10 in his rookie season, returns with high hopes for his sophomore season.

Victory Wembanyama prop bet specials

Here are seven prop bet specials that we like, offered by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Victor Wembanyama 20+ Rebounds in any 2024-25 Regular Season Game (+140)

This seems like a lock. He did it twice last year, and the only upcoming rebounding help he has this season alongside him is Zach Collins – not exactly a rebounding force.

Victor Wembanyama 25+ Rebounds in any 2024-25 Regular Season Game (+800)

Yes, the Spurs will be competitive this season, but rebounding jives well with hustle and competition. Popovich will not get in the way of Wemby nabbing his first 25 rebound game. At 8/1, this looks like a tasty bet.

Victor Wembanyama 30+ Rebounds in any 2024-25 Regular Season Game (+4000)

Generally speaking, any 40:1 bet is usually for suckers. But with Wemby, everything feels possible. Having said that, 30 rebounds in a game just doesn’t happen enough. 5 times in the last 25 years? This bet is a stay away.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN

/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer ends 10/31/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Victor Wembanyama 50+ Points in any 2024-25 Regular Season Game (+160)

This feels tempting. No one doubts Wemby’s ability to score 50 in a given game. But with table setter Chris Paul slowing things down, as well as a lineup of players who can mostly shoot and score, this just feels like something that won’t happen naturally. Wemby’s game high last season was 40 and we expect a similar number this year.

Victor Wembanyama 55+ Points in any 2024-25 Regular Season Game (+700)

I know we just said to stay away from the tempting and totally possible Wemby 50 point game. But that was in return for a measly +160. I actually like this bet: if Wemby happens to score 50 in a game, we might as well roll the dice for 5 more points in return for much better odds. I will take this bet, but only with the change I find under the couch cushions.

Victor Wembanyama 60+ Points in any 2024-25 Regular Season Game (+2500)

Okay this is just getting out of hand. Wemby will certainly score 60 in a game – but it feels like a few years away. The 25/1 odds appear nice at first, but the list of guys who scored 60 in recent years are significantly older than the 20 year old Wemby. This is a stayaway.

Read Review Bet $5 & Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ in KY). Offer available in AZ/CO/IA/IN/KY/LA (select parishes)/NC/NJ/OH/VA. Void where prohibited. Available to new customers only. Must claim offer within 30 days following registration. Deposit $10+ and place $5+ qualifying bet. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and the Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. Bonus Bets expire after 7 days. Add’l terms and restriction apply see at bet365.com. The above bonus code can be used during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way. Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL or TEXT 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ, CO, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).

Victor Wembanyama to Record a Quadruple Double in any 2024-25 Regular Season Game (+1200)

This might be the most compelling Wemby player prop season-special bet As mentioned, Wemby certainly has the ability to pull this off. And of course he is playing for the same franchise as the last guy to pull this off in David Robinson.

Double digits points and rebounds in any game are a given. Steals aren’t happening; his game-high last year was six. As for blocks? Wemby had games with 10, 9, and 8 blocks in different games. He also had games with 10, 9, 9, and 8 assists. His closest quadruple double game last year was an astonishing 23 points, 15 rebounds, 9 blocks, and 8 assists.