The 2020-21 Associated Press All-America teams were released on Tuesday and they reflect the youth movement that took place in college basketball this season. After just one freshman landed among the 15 honorees last season, there are four freshmen on the first and second teams this season.
Cade Cunningham from Oklahoma State landed the highest honors of any freshman on the list by taking home first-team All-American honors. The 6-foot-8 forward is considered the likely No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft after leading the Cowboys to a No. 4 seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.
The other freshmen earning All-American honors were USC's Evan Mobley, Michigan's Hunter Dickinson and Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs, who was one of three Bulldogs on the first or second team. Gonzaga's senior guard Corey Kispert made the first team and sophomore center Drew Timme joined Suggs on the second team.
Only two players from last season's AP All-America teams returned to college basketball, and both made the list again. Iowa center Luka Garza repeated on the first-team and was a unanimous selection, while Baylor guard Jared Butler made the first team this season after being honored on the third team last season.
Check out the full 2020-21 college basketball AP All-America team below:
First team
Luka Garza, senior, Iowa
Jared Butler, junior, Baylor
Ayo Dosunmu, junior, Illinois
Cade Cunningham, freshman, Oklahoma State
Corey Kispert, senior, Gonzaga
Second team
Drew Timme, sophomore, Gonzaga
Jalen Suggs, freshman, Gonzaga
Evan Mobley, freshman, USC
Hunter Dickinson, freshman, Michigan
Kofi Cockburn, sophomore, Illinois
Third team
Davion Mitchell, junior, Baylor
Quentin Grimes, junior, Houston
Herb Jones, senior, Alabama
Cameron Krutwig, senior, Loyola Chicago
Chris Duarte, sophomore, Oregon