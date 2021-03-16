The 2020-21 Associated Press All-America teams were released on Tuesday and they reflect the youth movement that took place in college basketball this season. After just one freshman landed among the 15 honorees last season, there are four freshmen on the first and second teams this season.

Cade Cunningham from Oklahoma State landed the highest honors of any freshman on the list by taking home first-team All-American honors. The 6-foot-8 forward is considered the likely No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft after leading the Cowboys to a No. 4 seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

The other freshmen earning All-American honors were USC's Evan Mobley, Michigan's Hunter Dickinson and Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs, who was one of three Bulldogs on the first or second team. Gonzaga's senior guard Corey Kispert made the first team and sophomore center Drew Timme joined Suggs on the second team.

Only two players from last season's AP All-America teams returned to college basketball, and both made the list again. Iowa center Luka Garza repeated on the first-team and was a unanimous selection, while Baylor guard Jared Butler made the first team this season after being honored on the third team last season.

Check out the full 2020-21 college basketball AP All-America team below:

First team

Luka Garza, senior, Iowa

Jared Butler, junior, Baylor

Ayo Dosunmu, junior, Illinois

Cade Cunningham, freshman, Oklahoma State

Corey Kispert, senior, Gonzaga

Second team

Drew Timme, sophomore, Gonzaga

Jalen Suggs, freshman, Gonzaga

Evan Mobley, freshman, USC

Hunter Dickinson, freshman, Michigan

Kofi Cockburn, sophomore, Illinois

Third team

Davion Mitchell, junior, Baylor

Quentin Grimes, junior, Houston

Herb Jones, senior, Alabama

Cameron Krutwig, senior, Loyola Chicago

Chris Duarte, sophomore, Oregon