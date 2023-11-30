Texas Tech will face its first road test of the season when it travels to Butler on Thursday night in a non-conference showdown. The Red Raiders (5-1) won their final two games at the Battle 4 Atlantis last week, claiming fifth place with wins over Northern Iowa and Michigan. Their lone loss this season came against Villanova in the first round of that tournament in the Bahamas. Butler (5-2) lost back-to-back games against ranked teams before beating Penn State and Boise State last weekend.

Butler vs. Texas Tech spread: Butler -2

Butler vs. Texas Tech over/under: 137 points

Butler vs. Texas Tech money line: Butler: -130, Texas Tech: +110

Why Butler can cover

Butler returns home from the ESPN Events Invitational with some momentum after beating Penn State and Boise State to wrap up the tournament. The Bulldogs have not lost to an unranked team this season, going 5-0 in those contests. They beat the Nittany Lions and Broncos by double digits, boosting their scoring average to 80.6 points per game.

Senior guard Pierre Brooks II, who transferred from Michigan State in the offseason, leads Butler with 16.7 points and 3.7 rebounds per game, shooting 40.9% from 3-point range. He is joined by three teammates in double figures, including Jahmyl Telfort (13.9), DJ Davis (11.4) and Posh Alexander (10.7). The Bulldogs have five transfers playing key roles following the hiring of head coach Thad Matta. See which team to pick here.

Why Texas Tech can cover

Texas Tech closed the Battle 4 Atlantis with a pair of wins to earn a fifth-place finish following its loss to Villanova in the opening round. Red Raiders guard Pop Isaacs banked in a floater with less than one second remaining in a 72-70 win over Northern Illinois on Thanksgiving before Texas Tech cruised to a blowout win over Michigan on Black Friday. Devan Cambridge and Joe Toussaint scored 17 points apiece, while Darrion Williams finished with a double-double.

Toussaint, who spent time with Iowa and West Virginia before transferring to Texas Tech, leads the team with 14.5 points per game. Isaacs is also scoring in double figures with 13.7 points per game, while Williams is adding 10.2 points and 8.0 rebounds. Cambridge, a former Arizona State star, is chipping in 9.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists. See which team to pick here.

